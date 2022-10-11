Read full article on original website
Why the Seattle Mariners used Robbie Ray as closer versus Astros
HOUSTON — With the fate of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on the line, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to go with starting pitcher Robbie Ray to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, bringing him in to face Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Once again, the Rays are left contemplating the secrets of the postseason
ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays deserve your love. If not your love, at least your respect. Year after year, they put a winning product on the field even with the odds stacked against them. And, trust me, the percentages are definitely not in their favor. While Major League Baseball...
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Los Angeles Dodgers had better bring back the longball in NLDS vs Padres
“Chick dig the longball”- Greg Maddux, a very wise man and supreme knower of ball, whether it be the mid-90s or 2022. If the Los Angeles Dodgers want to win another World Series, they’d better hit the weight room as they await the San Diego Padres’ arrival in the NLDS.
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Bullpen Stops Bleeding, but Too Late as Padres Fall to Dodgers 5-3 in NLDS
The bullpens ruled as the Padres opened up their Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday with a loss to fall behind 1-0 in the best-of-five series. The Padre bullpen silenced the mighty Dodger offense for five-plus innings in the 5-3 setback, but unfortunately for the Friars, L.A.’s relievers answered them with four scoreless frames of their own.
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
Judge, Alcantara, Díaz honored with Baseball Digest awards
Aaron Judge has been named the 2022 Baseball Digest/eBay MLB Player of the Year, Baseball Digest announced Thursday. The publication also announced that Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara was voted MLB Pitcher of the Year and Mets right-hander Edwin Díaz was voted MLB Relief Pitcher of the Year by a 22-member blue-ribbon panel consisting of writers, broadcasters, former players, managers and executives.
Wait, Jordan Walker has an elite arm, too?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Even those keeping a keen eye on Monday’s Glendale/Salt River contest in the Arizona Fall League would have said Jordan Walker stood out for reasons beyond a failed attempt to cut down a runner at the dish – a 434-foot home run among them.
Nasty splitter lifting Stephan to bullpen dominance
NEW YORK -- Once upon a time, Trevor Stephan would have dreamed of taking the mound at Yankee Stadium with the Yankees holding a lead. Three years ago, he was the Yankees’ No. 8 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, a third-round Draft pick out of Arkansas who overpowered Class A hitters and seemed on a fast track. How he ended up on the other side is an interesting journey.
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
A's Gelof proving to be a quick learner
When Zack Gelof came out of the University of Virginia as a third-round pick in 2021, he showed he could be the kind of advanced college hitter who could move quickly by posting a .988 OPS in 36 games during his pro debut and finishing the year with a 7-for-12 statement all the way up in Triple-A.
Looking back on Rangers' tumultuous 2022 season
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry's Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rangers capped off their sixth straight losing season last week, finishing 68-94, good for fourth place in the American League West as the top two finishers in the division -- the Astros and Mariners -- face each other in the AL Division Series.
'20 first-rounder leads Boston's Fall League crop
Nick Yorke is as succinct as his compact right-handed swing. After winning the Low-A East batting title (.323) and hitting .325/.412/.526 overall in his 2021 pro debut, the No. 4 Red Sox prospect slumped to .232/.303/.365 this season as his strikeout rate jumped from 16 to 25 percent. When asked if turf toe and wrist injuries that limited him to 80 games contributed to his downturn, he declined to blame his health.
Padres' bullpen outperforming its LA counterpart
LOS ANGELES -- On paper, at least, the Dodgers seemed to have a clear advantage over the Padres when it came to their bullpens. Even after leaving erstwhile closer Craig Kimbrel off their National League Division Series roster, the Dodgers boasted a deep group of relievers that finished the regular season with the second-lowest ERA (2.87) in the Majors, trailing only the Astros.
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
Veen ready for next challenge with Rockies prospects in AFL
One of the oft-used axioms when it comes to player development is that the leap from Single A- to Double-A is the toughest one to make. Zac Veen, the Rockies' top prospect, found out just how true that can be. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 Draft spent...
Rangers' Rocker taking things slow in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The baseball world might be in a hurry to see what Kumar Rocker can do on a larger stage, but the Rangers’ top pick in the 2022 Draft, taken No. 3 overall, knows there’s a natural progression he’s following as someone who has not pitched a lot of baseball over the last year.
