Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Metro Police: Teen, 15, shot in leg on Carroll Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg Thursday morning, Metro Police confirms. The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Carroll Street. Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
SMYRNA, TN
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
fox17.com

East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Trousdale Police respond to woman who said she was held at knifepoint, forced to undress

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trousdale Police responded to a woman who said someone held her at knifepoint and forced her to undress on Sunday. Deputies responded to a call from Freeman Lane where they found a woman who said she was forced to disrobe, was held against her will and threatened with death, the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department reported.
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN
#Drag Racing#Reckless Endangerment#I 40#Metro Police Report
fox17.com

Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Questions rise on Antioch police precinct years in the making

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — It has been around five years since Metro started work to build an Antioch Police station, and we're still seeing an empty lot. After all those years, the first phase -the design process- finally started this year. Funding for the design process was underway in 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather

Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NWS reports 75-mph straight line winds ripped through Fairview, Tennessee

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
FAIRVIEW, TN
fox17.com

Fire causes heavy damage to grocery store, restaurant in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A fire in Franklin Monday night caused roughly $250,000 in damage to a local grocery store and restaurant. The Franklin Fire Department says a passerby spotted smoke coming from Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on West Main Street just before midnight. The building,...
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Code Red: Severe weather threat for Middle Tennessee has expired

FOX 17 News was in a Code Red Weather alert for possible damaging wind and hail as the Midstate saw its first rain in a month. The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for the following Midstate counties until 10 p.m. CST: Bedford, Coffee, Overton, Rutherford, Van Buren, Wilson, Cannon, Cumberland, Giles, Macon, Pickett, Smith, Warren, Clay, De Kalb, Marshall, Grundy, Putnam, Trousdale and White.
TENNESSEE STATE

