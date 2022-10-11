Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Metro Police: Teen, 15, shot in leg on Carroll Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 15-year-old was reportedly shot in the leg Thursday morning, Metro Police confirms. The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Carroll Street. Details regarding a suspect were not immediately available. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Meth pills, fentanyl, cocaine, guns retrieved after Metro Police arrest four people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police arrested four people and retrieved guns and drugs from a Jeep on Hillside Avenue on Tuesday. Two of the four individuals arrested were convicted felons, Metro Police report. More than 100 meth pills laced with fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana were taken by...
Smyrna man charged by the TBI for unlawful photography of a minor
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Smyrna man was charged by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for unlawful photography of a minor. In April, TBI began investigating an allegation involving photography of a minor which resulted in the identification of 20-year-old Kenneth Harless, Jr. as the person responsible for the unlawful photography, TBI reports.
VIDEO: Distracted driver hits Kentucky deputy's cruiser with K9 inside
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — A Kentucky deputy was nearly hit by his own cruiser after a distracted driver crashed into his vehicle Tuesday. The deputy's K9 was inside the unit at the time of the accident. The Logan County Sheriff's Office shared dash camera video of the incident....
East Nashville residents respond to Sunday string of car break-ins
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video shows what Metro Police say is a group of kids carrying bags, flashlights and breaking into vehicles along Shelby Avenue in East Nashville between 11th and 19th streets. Police say the group is responsible for vandalizing at least 12 vehicles Sunday morning around 3...
Metro Police search for couple who robbed nurse at gunpoint in Southern Hills parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are searching for a couple who robbed a nurse at gunpoint in the parking lot of Southern Hills Medical Center Monday. The man pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded her purse around 4 p.m. Monday, Metro Police reported. The female suspect was...
Two alleged shoplifters cause scene at Walmart breaking wine bottles, tossing cookies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two shoplifters caused a scene inside the Old Fort Walmart by breaking bottles of wine and throwing packages of Halloween Cookies as loss prevention workers tried to detain on Monday. The shoplifters also approached Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) officers yelling, screaming and resisting arrest, MPD...
Trousdale Police respond to woman who said she was held at knifepoint, forced to undress
TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trousdale Police responded to a woman who said someone held her at knifepoint and forced her to undress on Sunday. Deputies responded to a call from Freeman Lane where they found a woman who said she was forced to disrobe, was held against her will and threatened with death, the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department reported.
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along Old Natchez Trace when a tree fell on her vehicle. She died from her injuries. An area...
Firefighters find baby alone inside burning hotel room in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Firefighters found a baby alone inside a South Nashville hotel room following reports of a fire Wednesday night, the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) has confirmed. Crews were called to the hotel on Spence Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a hotel...
Questions rise on Antioch police precinct years in the making
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — It has been around five years since Metro started work to build an Antioch Police station, and we're still seeing an empty lot. After all those years, the first phase -the design process- finally started this year. Funding for the design process was underway in 2021.
Power outages, damages reported across the Midstate during severe weather
Power outages and downed trees were being reported across the Midstate during Wednesday's severe weather. Nashville Electric Services (NES) had 6,769 customers in the dark around 5 p.m. As of Thursday morning, most of the power outages have been restored. Live updates on NES outages can be found here. There...
NWS reports 75-mph straight line winds ripped through Fairview, Tennessee
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service has surveyed damage from Wednesday's severe weather in Fairview, Tennessee. Surveyors concluded straight line winds up to 75 mph ripped through the small Williamson County town located about 25 minutes south of Nashville. Damage reports have been rolling into the FOX 17 newsroom all morning.
Fire causes heavy damage to grocery store, restaurant in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A fire in Franklin Monday night caused roughly $250,000 in damage to a local grocery store and restaurant. The Franklin Fire Department says a passerby spotted smoke coming from Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant on West Main Street just before midnight. The building,...
Owl rescued from net in Rutherford County Woods Ridge area, safely takes flight
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — In an unusual rescue mission on Monday, an owl trapped in a net in Rutherford County was saved by the local fire rescue department and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Firefighters with Rutherford County Fire-Rescue (RCFR) and a member with TWRA rescued the...
Nashville, Memphis among most-expensive for gas as Tennessee prices jump 21 cents
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Auto club group AAA reports gas prices in Tennessee have jumped 21 cents over the past week. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Tennessee is now $3.39 per gallon, up 11 cents compared to last month and 39 cents compared to last year. According to...
FBI data shows TN violent crime rate consistently higher than rest of nation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Governor Bill Lee just announced a new investment to help curb crime. The state is now investing $100,000 in grants for local law enforcement to go toward proven crime-reduction programs. A line of hearses sit staged and ready at the SAG Funeral Home in North...
Code Red: Severe weather threat for Middle Tennessee has expired
FOX 17 News was in a Code Red Weather alert for possible damaging wind and hail as the Midstate saw its first rain in a month. The severe thunderstorm watch has expired for the following Midstate counties until 10 p.m. CST: Bedford, Coffee, Overton, Rutherford, Van Buren, Wilson, Cannon, Cumberland, Giles, Macon, Pickett, Smith, Warren, Clay, De Kalb, Marshall, Grundy, Putnam, Trousdale and White.
Rutherford County Schools converting storage spaces into classrooms amid overcrowding
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Schools in Rutherford County are continuing to battle issues of overcrowding. The school system says they've converted a number of storage spaces and teacher workrooms into classrooms. They are also trying to make full use of portables. One school is trying to fit 300 students into seven portables.
Principals fill sub roles as schools in Wilson County grapple with teacher shortages
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A shortage of teachers across Middle Tennessee leaves those in the educational field concerned and in need of substitute teachers. A Wilson County teacher, who asked to remain anonymous, said staff shortages are escalating to the point it's now putting school safety at risk.
