TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trousdale Police responded to a woman who said someone held her at knifepoint and forced her to undress on Sunday. Deputies responded to a call from Freeman Lane where they found a woman who said she was forced to disrobe, was held against her will and threatened with death, the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department reported.

TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO