Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Related
Eater
Dominique Ansel Debuts an Exclusive Cronut Flavor for Vegas Launch
Dominique Ansel shook the doughnut world when he invented the Cronut, a fried and frosted croissant-doughnut hybrid with flaky layers. Nearly ten years later, he is finally opening a Las Vegas location for his pastry shop and bringing his treats to the Las Vegas Strip. The Cronut flavors vary monthly and by location, with flavors like cherry jam and cappuccino, Earl Grey ganache and Okinawa black sugar ganache, and mango and milk chocolate surfacing on the menus of the bakery’s other locations in recent months.
vegas24seven.com
Thanksgiving dinner menu at Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino
Thanksgiving dinner menu at Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. Oscar’s steakhouse at the Plaza Hotel & Casino will celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a special three course menu for $85. The menu items also available à la carte. First Course –...
Pizza Marketplace
Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas
LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
Food Beast
This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels
Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963kklz.com
Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish
Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
963kklz.com
Best Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate ‘National Sausage Pizza Day’
For those that love pizza, you might already know this, but today we celebrate a little known holiday known as “National Sausage Pizza Day”! The Mike & Carla Morning Show, big pizza fans, talk about the simplicity of just ordering a one topping type pizza and all that it offers!
nevadabusiness.com
Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas
Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
Watch: Camel takes the drive-through at In-N-Out Burger in Las Vegas
Visitors to an In-N-Out Burger fast food restaurant in Las Vegas were treated to an unusual scene when a man brought his camel through the drive-through to enjoy some fries.
RELATED PEOPLE
963kklz.com
Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember
Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
vegas24seven.com
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll
Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
M Resort announces plans to expand
More growth is coming to the far south valley as the owners of the M Resort at Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway announced their plans for expanding the resort.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
knpr
New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas
An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tourist shakes up Las Vegas tradition — and returns home with a massive jackpot win
A tourist wanted to switch things up during her stay in Las Vegas, and it paid off big time. The woman from Hawaii, who wanted to remain anonymous, booked a hotel room at Boyd Gaming’s Fremont Hotel & Casino instead of her typical stay at the California Hotel & Casino, Boyd Gaming said in a news release.
vegas24seven.com
Nigro Construction Completes 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home
Nigro Construction Completes Construction of 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home. Manufacturing growth in Southern Nevada remains healthy and steady says Nigro Construction VP. Today, Nigro Construction announced the completion of a 50,000 square-foot building which also marks the start of operations for Spreadshirt, part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lucky guest wins $717k at Fremont Hotel and Casino on $15 wager
The guest hit a jackpot of more than $717k at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. The guest placed a $15 wager on a spin of "Buffalo Inferno."
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
nevadabusiness.com
Just Sold – NAI Vegas Multifamily Division – 8 Unit Complex in Henderson for $1,260,000
Michael Albanese of NAI Vegas is pleased to announce the recent sale of 225 E Foster Ave in Henderson, Nevada. The 8-unit complex consisting of renovated 2 bedrooms sold for $1,260,000 ($157,500/unit) on 9/28/22. For more information, please reach out to:. Michael Albanese. Multifamily Sales. NAI Vegas | License #...
Comments / 0