Henderson, NV

Eater

Dominique Ansel Debuts an Exclusive Cronut Flavor for Vegas Launch

Dominique Ansel shook the doughnut world when he invented the Cronut, a fried and frosted croissant-doughnut hybrid with flaky layers. Nearly ten years later, he is finally opening a Las Vegas location for his pastry shop and bringing his treats to the Las Vegas Strip. The Cronut flavors vary monthly and by location, with flavors like cherry jam and cappuccino, Earl Grey ganache and Okinawa black sugar ganache, and mango and milk chocolate surfacing on the menus of the bakery’s other locations in recent months.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pizza Marketplace

Buddy Valastro brings Bake Express hot food kiosks to Las Vegas

LBX Food Robotics, a provider of hot food vending machines, and Buddy Valastro, celebrity chef and owner of the Buddy Valastro Restaurants, have partnered to customize Bake Xpress hot food kiosks to serve foods from The Boss Cafe in Las Vegas, according to a press release. The first two machines...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Food Beast

This Bagel Shop is Serving Up Las Vegas' Wildest Bagels

Food on The Strip in Las Vegas is plentiful, delicious and comes accompanied with a sense of luxury. I love food on The Strip and it's a great way to explore a lot of different cuisines in one place from some of the most notable chefs from around the world.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Foodies: New Local Spot For Dry-Aged Beef, Chicken, Pork And Fish

Foodies! There’s a new spot opening in Henderson this weekend that will feature dry-aged beef, chicken, pork, fish, and even vegan options as well. According to an article posted by Janna Karel on Vegas.Eater.com, chef and owner Matthew Meyer will be opening 138° at the same location as his previous restaurant, Served Global Dining. Opening night is this Saturday, October 15th, serving dinner from 5pm-10pm. Brunch service will begin the following Saturday, October 22nd, with lunch service soon after that.
HENDERSON, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Velocity Esports Announces Grand Opening In Las Vegas

Next level gaming company Velocity Esports (Velocity) is proud to announce the opening of southern Nevada’s newest esports lounge and arcade. Velocity offers a vast selection of arcade games, prizes, 100+ esports titles, and a fresh take on modern American and Mexican classics and craft cocktails and mocktails. In addition, Velocity is excited to offer the areas only smoke free bowling alley. Velocity is located inside Town Square Las Vegas in the former GameWorks space at 6587 S. Las Vegas Blvd #171 and serves as the company’s second location nationwide. More information can be found at www.velocityesports.com After a successful soft opening on September 30, Velocity will celebrate the official grand opening and associated ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled to take place on October 21 at 7:45 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas; ‘Tipping’ Tips To Remember

Do we all know what happens to a majority of the tip we leave behind after enjoying a nice dinner and great service? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was encouraged to talk about “tipping” ettique tips this morning, especially living in a city like Las Vegas. A...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll

Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks Returns Saturday, October 15 featuring Multi-Genre Artist Jelly Roll. This Saturday, October 15, Fremont Street Experience’s free concert series, Downtown Rocks will return with a live performance by multi-genre artist, Jelly Roll. With hit songs including “Son of a Sinner”, “Fall in the Fall”, and “Love the Heartless”, Jelly Roll will take over 3rd Street stage beginning at 9:00pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Henderson, Nevada

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Henderson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Henderson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

New gallery to open at former Greyhound station in downtown Las Vegas

An art initiative called Artist/City by Bortolami Gallery is going to extend to downtown Las Vegas in November. From the 18th of that month through Feb. 26, a former bus station will host new work from New York–based Japanese painters Koichi Sato and Susumu Kamijo, and Los Angeles–based artist Jonas Wood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Nigro Construction Completes 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home

Nigro Construction Completes Construction of 50,000 Square-Foot Facility and Welcomes Spread Group to Their New Home. Manufacturing growth in Southern Nevada remains healthy and steady says Nigro Construction VP. Today, Nigro Construction announced the completion of a 50,000 square-foot building which also marks the start of operations for Spreadshirt, part...
LAS VEGAS, NV
