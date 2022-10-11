Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Details of accused “Courtyard Killer” case emerge as arraignment is scheduled
POUGHKEEPSIE – Roy Johnson Jr., the 35-year-old man accused of killing a man in the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on October 2, 2022, is being arraigned on felony murder and weapons charges on Friday morning. Dutchess County District Attorney Bill Grady says that Johnson used an illegally modified handgun to kill 53-year-old Paul Kutz.
WNYT
Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest
An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Convicted felon sent back to prison for Dover hate crime
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin has sentenced another one of the men involved in a hate crime that occurred in Dover in December of 2021. Forty-year-old Joshua Benson was sentenced by McLoughlin on Wednesday. Benson has been in prison before after armed robbery convictions. The convicted...
Local Man Charged In Carmel Cemetery Boat Dumping Incident
A man has been charged after a boat was allegedly illegally dumped near a cemetery in the Hudson Valley. The 19-foot boat was dumped in Putnam County on Friday, Sept. 2 in the area of the Union Valley Cemetery in Carmel. According to Lt. Michael Bodo of the Carmel Police,...
Hudson man accused of felony drug possession, jailed
The Hudson City Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man Monday on felony drug possession charges.
List released of dangerous items recovered in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- New details have been revealed in the tragic shooting death of a Marist College parent, including a list of dangerous items police say the suspects had in a Dutchess County hotel room.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie is again welcoming guests. The glass shattered by bullets has been replaced.A newly-released court document says suspect Roy Johnson Jr. fired at least two dozen shots inside and outside the lobby on Oct. 2. One fatally struck Paul Kutz of East Northport, a father of three who was grabbing coffee while staying at the...
Upstate New York Man Allegedly Stabbed Landlord Over TV Remote
One man was stabbed, and the other was arrested on Monday, October 10th in Hudson, New York. According to the Hudson Police Department, a 52-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his landlord on Monday around 5 p.m. in Columbia County. According to News 10, police responded to...
Hudson Tenant Stabs Landlord During Argument Over TV Remote, Police Say
A New York man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his landlord during an argument over a TV remote, authorities said. Police in Columbia County were called at around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, with reports of a stabbing in the city of Hudson, at a home near Columbia and North Second streets.
Man accused of stabbing landlord in Hudson
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his landlord. The Hudson Police Department said Randy Shook, 52, was arrested on October 10.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hudson man arrested on drug charges
CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
Malta man accused of helping steal catalytic converter, faces grand larceny charge
A Malta man was arrested on Friday. Donald Clark, 35, was found to have allegedly worked with Michael Dillard to help steal a catalytic converter on April 6.
Police: 3 men chased down after trying to steal drugs from Dutchess County Walgreens
They say the suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole numerous medications before fleeing in a black Toyota Camry.
WNYT
Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region
A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
News 12
Police: 2 officers, gunman killed in domestic violence situation
Two police officers and a gunman were killed, following a police-involved shooting in Bristol while law enforcement officials were responding to a domestic violence situation, state police say. The shooting happened on 310 Redstone Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. State police say three officers were shot, two fatally, while responding...
Highland Mom Charged With Letting Son, 10, Get 'Real' Tattoo, Police Say
A Hudson Valley mom has been charged with allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a permanent tattoo. Ulster County resident Crystal Thomas, age 33, of Highland, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 4, said the town of Lloyd Police. According to Chief James Janso, of the town of Lloyd, Thomas...
Marist College hotel murder: Suspect shot dad with automatic pistol while wearing ski mask, boxers: indictment
Dutchess County prosecutors released new documents Tuesday shedding new light on the shocking Marriott hotel shooting that killed a Marist dad visiting his son.
Albany man faces drug, weapon charges after alleged car chase
An Albany man was arrested on Monday. Michael Miller, 31, faces multiple charges including criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.
NYSP: Troy woman assaulted by passenger, crashes
A Troy woman and her passenger were both arrested on Saturday, October 8, after they crashed on the I-787 exit six on-ramp.
NJ man wanted after suspicious death found in Berne
A Trenton, New Jersey man who was wanted for desecrating human remains in his hometown was arrested in Berne on Wednesday.
Bennington Police looking for men who allegedly robbed store
Police are looking to identify two young men after an alleged theft in Bennington.
