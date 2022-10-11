ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Missing work car leads to Hudson man’s drug arrest

An investigation into a missing work vehicle ended with drug charges for a Hudson man. A man called police, saying an employee stopped showing up to work, but hadn’t returned the car. When the car was spotted near Columbia and North Street, police found Brad Hapeman arguing with the...
HUDSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Convicted felon sent back to prison for Dover hate crime

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin has sentenced another one of the men involved in a hate crime that occurred in Dover in December of 2021. Forty-year-old Joshua Benson was sentenced by McLoughlin on Wednesday. Benson has been in prison before after armed robbery convictions. The convicted...
DOVER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenport, NY
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

List released of dangerous items recovered in Poughkeepsie hotel shooting

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- New details have been revealed in the tragic shooting death of a Marist College parent, including a list of dangerous items police say the suspects had in a Dutchess County hotel room.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie is again welcoming guests. The glass shattered by bullets has been replaced.A newly-released court document says suspect Roy Johnson Jr. fired at least two dozen shots inside and outside the lobby on Oct. 2. One fatally struck Paul Kutz of East Northport, a father of three who was grabbing coffee while staying at the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Violent Crime
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hudson man arrested on drug charges

CITY OF HUDSON – The Hudson City Police Department, Monday, arrested a 49-year-old Hudson man on felony drug possession charges. At 10 a.m. the police received a call of a man reporting unauthorized use of his company’s work vehicle. The man told police a former employee stopped showing...
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region

A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
TROY, NY
News 12

Police: 2 officers, gunman killed in domestic violence situation

Two police officers and a gunman were killed, following a police-involved shooting in Bristol while law enforcement officials were responding to a domestic violence situation, state police say. The shooting happened on 310 Redstone Hill Road around 12:30 a.m. State police say three officers were shot, two fatally, while responding...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy