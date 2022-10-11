POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- New details have been revealed in the tragic shooting death of a Marist College parent, including a list of dangerous items police say the suspects had in a Dutchess County hotel room.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday, the Courtyard by Marriott in Poughkeepsie is again welcoming guests. The glass shattered by bullets has been replaced.A newly-released court document says suspect Roy Johnson Jr. fired at least two dozen shots inside and outside the lobby on Oct. 2. One fatally struck Paul Kutz of East Northport, a father of three who was grabbing coffee while staying at the...

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO