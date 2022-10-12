ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Murder, She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dead at age 96

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rWz9J_0iV9SxeD00

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Angela Lansbury, the British-born actress whose career spanned eight decades and produced indelible portraits of a wide range of characters from villainesses to sleuths and light comic roles in movies, on stage and on television, died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday.

Lansbury, who played a crime-solving mystery writer in the long-running U.S. television series "Murder, She Wrote," "died peacefully in her sleep" at home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her children.

The actress was just five days shy of her 97th birthday, the statement said.

In movies, Lansbury turned in riveting supporting performances, including her film debut as a teenager playing the conniving Cockney maid in "Gaslight" in 1944, as the doomed Sibyl in "The Picture of Dorian Gray" in 1945 and as Laurence Harvey's evil, manipulative mother in "The Manchurian Candidate" in 1962. All three roles earned her Academy Award nominations.

Nearly seven decades after her first film, she was awarded an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement at age 88 in November 2013. Academy Award winners Geoffrey Rush and Emma Thompson offered a tribute to Lansbury at the ceremony.

Rush lauded her as the "living definition of range," while Thompson recalled tossing a pie at Lansbury during the filming of the 2005 comedy "Nanny McPhee."

"I feel really undeserving of this gorgeous chap," Lansbury said, referring to the golden Oscar statuette she was given.

Her other movie credits included "National Velvet" (1944), "The Dark At the Top of the Stairs" (1960), "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" (1971) and "The Mirror Crack'd" (1980).

Lansbury won five Tony awards for Broadway performances as the original "Mame," Gypsy Rose Lee's mother Mama Rose in "Gypsy," the baker of human meat pies in "Sweeney Todd," Countess Aurelia in "Dear World" and the clairvoyant Madame Arcati in "Blithe Spirit."

Lansbury maintained a grueling acting schedule well into her 80s, appearing on Broadway in 2012 in "The Best Man" with fellow octogenarian James Earl Jones.

Lansbury reached her broadest audience in "Murder, She Wrote" as retired English teacher-turned mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, who week after week found herself at the scene of a homicide. The series, which ran from 1984 to 1996, brought her 11 of her 18 Emmy nominations. She never won an Emmy, however.

'NOTHING LIKE A GOOD VILLAINESS'

Lansbury said she most enjoyed playing the rotter, such as the malevolent Eleanor Iselin, who pulls the levers on her brainwashed assassin-in-waiting son in "The Manchurian Candidate."

"There's nothing like a good villainess," she said. "You can go to town and chew on great chunks of scenery."

The role brought Lansbury the best reviews of her career. "Not since the heyday of Bette Davis had there been an actress of this range and accomplishment," wrote critic David Shipman.

Lansbury was born in London in 1925 and went to the United States in 1940 to avoid the war with her mother, actress Moyna McGill, who appeared in several Hollywood films.

Lansbury studied drama and her movie career got off to a quick start. She had an MGM contract her first three movies were "Gaslight," "National Velvet," in which she played Elizabeth Taylor's older sister, and "The Picture of Dorian Gray."

But competition from other MGM starlets left Lansbury in smaller roles in such movies as "The Harvey Girls" (1946), "The Three Musketeers" (1948) and "Samson and Delilah" (1949).

In 1957, after a series of low-budget pictures and time off to have children, she starred on Broadway in "Hotel Paradiso" with Burt Lahr, which rejuvenated her career.

Returning to film, she won applause as Orson Welles' mistress in "The Long Hot Summer" (1958), Robert Preston's friend in "The Dark at the Top of the Stairs" (1960), Elvis Presley's mother in "Blue Hawaii" (1961) and Warren Beatty's mother in "All Fall Down" (1962)."

In 1966, she became Broadway's reigning queen in "Mame." High praise continued for "Dear World," "Gypsy" and "Sweeney Todd."

Lansbury also performed on stage in England before returning to such films as "Death on the Nile" (1978), "The Lady Vanishes" (1979) and "The Mirror Crack'd" (1980), in which she played Agatha Christie's spinster sleuth Miss Marple, and the film musical "The Pirates of Penzance" (1983).

Lansbury, who lived in Los Angeles, married actor Richard Cromwell in 1945 but the union lasted less than a year. In 1949, she married Peter Shaw, who became her manager and the father of her son, Anthony, and daughter, Deirdre. Shaw died in 2003.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford, Lisa Richwine and Will Dunham; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
State
Hawaii State
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Angela Lansbury's Life in Pictures

From Angela Lansbury's breakout role in 1944's Gaslight to 1991's Beauty and the Beast, here's a breakdown of the actress' many accomplishments spanning nearly eight decades Angela Lansbury's Early Life The British-American actress Angela Lansbury, with a legendary career spanning almost eight decades, was born in central London on Oct. 16, 1925. Known for a variety of recognizable roles in television, film and theater, Lansbury was one of the last stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. ...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86

Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Angela Lansbury
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Laurence Harvey
Person
Bette Davis
Person
Warren Beatty
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Death#Tony Awards#Actor#British
OK! Magazine

Willow Smith Enjoys Casual Afternoon With Boyfriend De’Wayne Jackson After Performing At iHeartRadio Music Festival

Willow Smith had a much-needed relaxing afternoon with her boyfriend, De'Wayne Jackson, as the two blissfully ran errands together in Malibu on Sunday, September 25. In photos, the dynamic duo appeared to be grabbing a few groceries at Whole Foods Market just one day after the talented singer dominated the stage at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
MALIBU, CA
OK! Magazine

'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts

Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at Halloween Ends Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'

"My family. Proudest mother. Loving support," Curtis captioned a photo of herself with daughters Annie and Ruby at the Halloween Ends premiere Tuesday Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. All three women looked glamorous as they posed together with Curtis in the middle, wearing a shimmery red...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

624K+
Followers
359K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy