Kiwanis Club of Dubuque installs new officers
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The Kiwanis Club of Dubuque installed new officers on Monday. The Dubuque Kiwanis Club started in 1920 and is the oldest service club in Dubuque. The club serves children in the community, providing grants to organizations such as Opening Doors/Teresa Shelter and St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
City of Cedar Rapids Hosting City Week Open House
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The City of Cedar Rapids is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 12, from 5–7 p.m. at the City Services Center, 500 15th Avenue SW. The city is inviting the public to come see behind the scenes of the City Services building, learn about different vehicles and equipment used by departments, visit with City staff, and enjoy fun games and activities for the entire family.
New Marion Public Library finally has opening date
The new Marion Public Library will open on November 10, deputy library director James Teahen confirmed to Iowa's News Now. The opening has been delayed multiple times due to supply shortages and construction delays. Teahen says the November 10 will be a "soft opening to allow our patrons to come...
LWVJC holds first Ballot Basics Lecture Series: Voting Matters
Iowa City — The League of Women Voters of Johnson County (LWVJC) began hosting their Lecture Series Ballot Basics: Voting Matters Wednesday evening at the Iowa City Public Library (ICPL). The program is the first in a three-part League lecture series:. Ballot Basics - presented by LWVJC. Voting Matters...
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids in need of donations for dog shot in the face
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids is asking for donations for a dog who was shot in the face. Ashland was evaluated in Des Moines and then Critter Crusaders was asked to take her in. Ashland's injuries are extensive and she will need...
Hawkeye Community College to hold open house for latest WE Build Waterloo program
Waterloo, Iowa — Hawkeye Community College will hold an open house for the newest home built by the WE Build Waterloo program on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 3:00-6:00pm at 211 Iowa St, in Waterloo. WE Build Waterloo is a community-based program that provides career training, career counseling, resume...
Safe Place Foundation hosting fundraiser to support local men in recovery
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Safe Place Foundation will host a Gala to celebrate and fundraise for their mission to return recovered men to family and community. Gala begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, November 11th at the Geonetric Building, 415 12th Avenue SE. Dinner provided by local Chef Brett Heikkila. Magician and Comedian Zach Percell of TNZ Magic will provide after dinner entertainment. Tickets available for purchase at https://safeplacefoundation.org/home/gala-event/ Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight.
City of Waterloo selected for Accelerator for America - Smart City Growth
WATERLOO, Iowa — The City of Waterloo is one of just five cities in the nation to be selected for the Accelerator for America – Smart City Growth strategic planning assistance lead by Honeywell. Through the Smart City Accelerator, each city will receive technical support from Honeywell and...
Dubuque tap water exceeds minimum for PFAS, city making adjustments
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Dubuque has some changes to make after test results for their tap water came back. The City of Dubuque is one of 54 communities participating in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) PFAS Action Plan, a statewide water sampling initiative to determine the prevalence of manmade chemicals known as per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or “PFAS.”
Cedar Rapids school board looks to begin its search for a new Superintendent
The Cedar Rapids school board took its first steps Monday evening to find a new superintendent. The board accepted Superintendent Noreen Bush's resignation last month during an emotional board meeting. Bush will remain until the end of the school year, but will finish the year on medical leave. Superintendent Bush...
Christina Bohannan hopes to win back SE Iowa district for Democrats
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — For 14 years, Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, covering Iowa City, the Quad Cities, and most of southeast Iowa, was represented by Democrat Dave Loebsack. In 2020, Loebsack retired from Congress, leaving a wide open race in the middle of a pandemic. Democrat Rita Hart lost...
Dry weather continues across the nation
So far in 2022 there really hasn't been much for precipitation, causing much of the nation to fall under moderate to exceptional conditions. Today (10/11) we did manage to pick up a whopping trace of an inch in Cedar Rapids. Other locations Southeast of the Metro area did manage to pick up a little more rain but has remained light in nature.
One displaced after porch fire in Cedar Rapids Tuesday afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is displaced after their porch caught fire Tuesday afternoon in southeast Cedar Rapids. A neighbor noticed a small fire on the front porch in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue SE. The neighbor said the fire quickly grew and she...
Statue dedicated to fallen Iowa State Patrol Trooper
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Family, friends and colleagues of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith attended a statue dedication Wednesday night in Independence honoring him. Smith was shot and killed in April 2021 after an hours-long standoff outside a home in Grundy Center. The man responsible was convicted and sentenced to serve a life sentence in prison without parole.
The Cedar Rapids Kernels release 2023 Schedule
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Kernels have released their 2023 schedule with game times for all 66 games. The biggest change in the 2023 schedule is Sunday game times are moving by one hour and starting at 1:05 PM. Here are some highlights of what's in store...
Excluded worker candidate forum to be held in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Excluded Worker Candidate Forum scheduled for Sunday, October 23, at 3:30pm at the Iowa City Public Library will include candidates from both parties running for Johnson County Supervisor, Senate District 45, and House District 89. The excluded worker candidate forum is sponsored by Escucha...
Water to be shutoff at local campgrounds as winter approaches
Water will be shut off for the season at 12:30 pm on Oct. 17, including the following campgrounds:. Pinicon Ridge Park, Wanatee Park, Morgan Creek Park, and Buffalo Creek Park. No decision has been made in the final closing date for the year. For more information, check out the Linn...
Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women event sets out to raise awareness of women's No. 1 killer
HIAWATHA, Iowa — Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, aims to raise awareness of women’s greatest health threat at the Cedar Rapids Go Red for Women Luncheon on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
Road closure for Fire Prevention Week open house
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department will be holding the Fire Prevention Open House Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. 2nd Avenue SE from 7th Street to 8th Street, not including intersections, will be closed for the event beginning at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Liberty outlasts Xavier in rematch of #1 teams in Iowa
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — For the third time in the last week and a half, the #1 teams in class 5A and 4A squared off in North Liberty. And for the second week in a row, class 5A's Liberty Lightning secured a win, beating the Saints 2-0.
