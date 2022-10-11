ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Significant Appeal News

Stewart-Haas Racing is appealing NASCAR's penalties levied against Cole Custer and his No. 41 team. NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 for attempting to help teammate Chase Briscoe advance in the Cup Series playoffs during Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Custer and SHR were stripped of 50 driver and owner points, respectively.
