Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan
ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30. Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
AG Yost sues Delaware County construction company for swindling consumers out of $174K
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued a central Ohio pole barn and garage builder and its owner accused of accepting more than $174,000 in payments from consumers but failed to complete the work or, in some cases, didn’t even start it. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday...
Ontario hosts 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Oct. 22
ONTARIO -- Mark your calendars for the City of Ontario’s 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail. The trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Marshall Park near the ball fields/dog park.
Knox Pages historian to discuss regional serial killer on Oct. 17 at Loudonville museum
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17 with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a string of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
Federal fugitive, Mansfield man with felonious assault charge wanted by authorities
MANSFIELD — A federal fugitive and a Mansfield man sought for felonious assault are among the list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Shelby Fire Dept. to take over EMS transport for city, Jackson & Sharon Twps.
SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday. The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle...
ODOT cautions motorists traveling on Ohio 603
OLIVESBURG -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued a traffic alert for motorists traveling along the northern part of Richland County. State Route 603, just northwest of the SR 603 and SR 545 (Olivesburg Road) intersection, is closed for a culvert replacement.
Mansfield Christian purchases student greenhouse
MANSFIELD — Students at Mansfield Christian School won't just learn about the lifecycle of a plant this spring. Inside the school's new greenhouse, they're going to witness it.
Domestic Violence Shelter celebrates facility expansion
MANSFIELD — Kathy Ezawa grinned as she snipped the giant pair of scissors over the think red ribbon. The ends swooped down and out, fluttering in the wind like a tail of a kite. With that, the Domestic Violence Shelter celebrated an expansion of its facility Wednesday.
Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion
GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
Mansfield Noon Optimist Club plans park at Buckeye Imagination Museum
MANSFIELD – Last week, the Mansfield Noon Optimist Club was joined by Miss Ohio at the future of home of the Optimist Club Park in front of Buckeye Imagination Museum. The aim of this project is to benefit the community by creating a fun and engaging outdoor public gathering space in the Imagination District – a major investment towards the betterment of the community for both children and adults.
Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings
MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
‘Field of Monsters’ speakers share hopes for Friday’s free symposium
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden has observed Mansfield residents searching for the city’s identity for five or 10 years. “We've been such a blue-collar town for so long, but I think we are trying to identify who we are now,” he said.
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
6 Mansfield-area football teams have already clinched playoff spots
COLUMBUS -- A number of Mansfield-area teams are eying the Ohio High School football computer rankings. Undefeated Crestview has already clinched a playoff spot, so has Mansfield Senior, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Mount Gilead and Hillsdale. But they figure to have a lot of company.
Jill Shaffer
ASHLAND: After a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer Jill E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was 66. She was born on May 4, 1956 to parents John C. Smith & Ida Mae (Grace) Smith in Grove City, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jill, and her twin brother Jack, the pair rounded out the now family of nine.
Lex duo earns first-team All-OCC volleyball honors
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mansfield Symphony welcomes favorite local singers on Oct. 22
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield is home to a wide variety of artists, musicians, and performers. On Oct. 22 audiences will have the opportunity to witness a rare collaboration between favorite local singers and the Mansfield Symphony Orchestra. Featured artists include Jai Merina, Emily Raff, and Jeffrey Boyd.
