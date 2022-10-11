GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."

GALION, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO