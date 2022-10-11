ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 83

Sharon Woody
1d ago

Look what has happened with Biden and his motley crew!!..Prices raging up daily!!...Everything is a complete disaster...dont pile another NUT CASE in office!!

Reply
62
Rhonda
1d ago

I noticed that Beto is making a mad dash for the college campuses trying to drum up votes. I hope the students realize that if Beto is elected there will be no more jobs in Texas. Vote For Greg Abbott 🇺🇸

Reply(2)
41
rob
1d ago

HEADLINE should read. My name is beto and i have no ideas on what to run on except abortion and abbott is a bad,bad man.

Reply
56
 

MySanAntonio

Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch

Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies. "They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from...
TEXAS STATE
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beto O’Rourke: Texas economy is successful but not because of Greg Abbott

DALLAS — The Texas economy is humming, but it’s not because of Gov. Greg Abbott — it’s in spite of him, Beto O’Rourke said Monday. “It’s not doing well because of any politician — Democrat, independents or otherwise,” the Democratic nominee for governor said of the Texas economy during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board. “It’s doing well because of entrepreneurs and risk takers, the workers who provide the value day in and day out.
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

Texas Standard for Oct. 11, 2022: Are national Democrats giving up on the RGV?

Political newsletter Axios reports the Democratic House Majority PAC plans to cancel its ad buy in the Rio Grande Valley for Democratic candidate Michelle Vallejo. The decision is leaving Democrats in the RGV with a feeling of abandonment. Also: As protests have grown over the Uvalde school board’s handling of the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the superintendent announces his retirement. And: The annual college rankings are a go-to for students and parents. But how useful a tool in the real world?
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms

It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
