Sharon Woody
1d ago
Look what has happened with Biden and his motley crew!!..Prices raging up daily!!...Everything is a complete disaster...dont pile another NUT CASE in office!!
62
Rhonda
1d ago
I noticed that Beto is making a mad dash for the college campuses trying to drum up votes. I hope the students realize that if Beto is elected there will be no more jobs in Texas. Vote For Greg Abbott 🇺🇸
41
rob
1d ago
HEADLINE should read. My name is beto and i have no ideas on what to run on except abortion and abbott is a bad,bad man.
56
Why Beto O’Rourke Spends So Much Time Visiting Colleges
O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is betting on turnout among new and infrequent voters.
MySanAntonio
Beto O’Rourke catches Gov. Greg Abbott in cash on hand as race hits homestretch
Beto O’Rourke officially caught up to Gov. Greg Abbott in fundraising for the governor’s race late last month, erasing Abbott’s once-formidable cash-on-hand advantage. New campaign finance reports show O’Rourke ended the latest reporting period, July 1 through Sept. 29, with $16.47 million cash on hand. Abbott had $16.35 million in the bank.
Beto O’Rourke Stepping On Gov. Greg Abbotts Heels, New Poll Shows
With less than a month to go for election day, Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke is stepping on Gov. Greg Abbott’s heels, just four percentage points away,. according to the latest poll by Marist Texas. Among registered voters statewide, Abbott polled 49% compared to O’Rourke’s 45%, including those who...
KSAT 12
Dan Patrick targets rural Texas in media-shy bus tour
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On one weekday morning in late August, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign had an announcement to make: After laying low throughout the summer, he was ramping up his reelection effort with a statewide bus tour, with plans to make 131 stops.
Governor Abbott touts Texas economy during campaign stop at small business in Dallas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - At Manda Machine in West Dallas, Governor Greg Abbott called small businesses like this third-generation, family-owned machining firm, economic engines for Texas, saying "Texas ranks as the #1 state to start a small business."Andy Ellard, a co-owner, credits the Governor's and state's policies. "They just leave us alone, they provide us a good foundation to grow our businesses," he said.The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said that so far this year, the number of jobs has grown by nearly 5% in Texas, which is higher than the national rate of 3.5%.Multiple companies continue to relocate to Texas from...
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
KTBS
Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in East Texas congressional race
TYLER, Texas - Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has endorsed Democratic candidate Jrmar Jefferson in his bid to represent East Texas in Congress. Jefferson is running against Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran to replace U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, in the Texas Congressional District 1 seat, in the Nov. 8 election.
How dark money flows into Texas elections advertising — and the Supreme Court cases that got us here
A mysterious new group called Coulda Been Worse, LLC released its latest television advertisement, targeting top Texas Republican leaders and blaming them for problems following the 2021 winter storm.
Texas moms team up with Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater for anti-Greg Abbott ad campaign
The Mothers Against Greg Abbott PAC released a new series of videos disparaging the Republican leader in the form of an advent calendar.
Candidates for Texas' Congressional District 1 receive major endorsements
TYLER, Texas — Two endorsements came out from major political figures for both candidates running for Congressional District 1 here in East Texas. On Monday former President Donald Trump endorsed Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran. Then on Tuesday democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke endorsed Moran's challenger Jrmar "JJ" Jefferson.
Houston Chronicle
Beto O’Rourke: Texas economy is successful but not because of Greg Abbott
DALLAS — The Texas economy is humming, but it’s not because of Gov. Greg Abbott — it’s in spite of him, Beto O’Rourke said Monday. “It’s not doing well because of any politician — Democrat, independents or otherwise,” the Democratic nominee for governor said of the Texas economy during a meeting with The Dallas Morning News’ editorial board. “It’s doing well because of entrepreneurs and risk takers, the workers who provide the value day in and day out.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Oct. 11, 2022: Are national Democrats giving up on the RGV?
Political newsletter Axios reports the Democratic House Majority PAC plans to cancel its ad buy in the Rio Grande Valley for Democratic candidate Michelle Vallejo. The decision is leaving Democrats in the RGV with a feeling of abandonment. Also: As protests have grown over the Uvalde school board’s handling of the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the superintendent announces his retirement. And: The annual college rankings are a go-to for students and parents. But how useful a tool in the real world?
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Voter Registration Outpacing 2018 Midterms
It was down to the wire for people wanting to register to vote. Election workers in Dallas County stayed up late to help people complete the task. At the Dallas County Elections office, a drive-thru registration event remained open until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night. Laura Varela said people appreciated the...
fox7austin.com
New Gov. Abbott campaign ad blames President Biden for inflation
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is blaming inflation on Joe Biden in a new campaign ad. He also says Biden and Beto O'Rourke want to raise your taxes. "Joe Biden's inflation is crushing Americans, and Biden and Beto support higher taxes. That would crush us even more. But in Texas, we are fighting back," the ad states.
Beto says, "Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas."
"Greg Abbott is blocking $10 billion a year of our own tax dollars from coming back to Texas. I will expand Medicaid so we help more people see a doctor, create 300,000 jobs a year, keep hospitals open, and reduce our property taxes." Beto O'Rourke.
REAL ID deadline in less than 1 year: What Texans need to know
While the deadline may be about six months away, many officials have recommended starting the process sooner rather than later.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why
As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
KWTX
Miss Texas makes history, inspires thousands as she prepares for Miss America
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She’s a law school graduate, nonprofit CEO, social media influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Texas. Averie Bishop became the 85th Miss Texas in June, but she said it still doesn’t feel real. “It feels like I am going through the ropes, doing the job, meeting...
