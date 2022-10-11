Read full article on original website
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Indiana Hosts Hoosier Hysteria As Season Nears
With the upcoming college basketball season approaching, Indiana recently held their annual Hoosier Hysteria this past weekend. The event, which took place at Assembly Hall, included a a speech from head coach Mike Woodson, three point contest, skills competition and a short scrimmage. The event also included a laundry list of recruits, including a couple commits, making a stop at Bloomington for the night.
VIDEO: Family of Indiana Basketball Steals Show at Hoosier Hysteria 2022
Nothing is more important than family, not even Indiana basketball. Check out two sweet videos of guard Tamar Bates and his baby girl Leilani and assistant coach Kenya Hunter dancing with his daughter Kendall at Hoosier Hysteria 2022.
VIDEO: Snoop Dogg Gives Indiana Basketball a Shoutout
What better way to kick off the 2022-23 men's and women's basketball seasons than with a shout out from Snoop Dogg himself? Find the video inside the story.
Transcript: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson at 2022 Big Ten media day
——————- KEVIN WARREN: The next coach to the podium is the head basketball coach at Indiana University, Mike Woodson, who is not only a great college and pro player, but brought so much panache to the Big Ten Conference. Does a lot with the Boys & Girls Clubs through his charity golf tournament.
High School Responds to Volleyball Player 'Monkey' Taunt Incident
Reports of racially motivated taunts at sporting events have become an all-too-frequent occurrence in 2022, with a new incident surfacing this weekend showing that fans are not always the culprits. Video of a Saturday volleyball match between Pike High School in Indianapolis and New Palestine (Ind.) High School obtained by...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
Monkey taunts at a high school volleyball game. Why is racism still tolerated in sports? | Opinion
I received a phone call Saturday afternoon that took me by surprise, but what I heard wasn’t shocking. A friend and fellow volleyball mom told me about racial taunts – monkey gestures – allegedly directed at the Pike (Indiana) High School volleyball players from the opposing team, New Palestine (Indiana) High School, during a game.
Indianapolis is the Largest City in the U.S. with This Unique Distinction
There's a lot to see and do in Indianapolis. Thanks to its location smack dab in the middle of the state, it's no more than a three-hour drive from anywhere making it a great place for a day trip or weekend getaway. Of course, it's home to both the Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Pacers, plus it frequently hosts concerts from all different genres of music both at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (where the Pacers play their home games) and Ruhoff Music Center just outside of town in Noblesville throughout the year. Outside of those options, it offers a huge number of restaurants, shopping, and the largest children's museum in the world. However, there's one distinction the town can claim no other city in the United States can.
New tenant announced for site of former Taps and Dolls bar downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is moving downtown, into the site that was once home to Taps and Dolls. Taps and Dolls officially shut its doors in late August, just months after the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission denied the bar’s liquor license renewal. But a new...
Christmas Market event to feature unique gifts, home décor, vintage goods, more from Midwest businesses
If you’re already looking forward to holiday shopping, this event is for you!. Mel McMahon, Indiana Owned founder, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Karla Gosche-Williams, co-owner of Midwest Marketplace and Indiana Owned member, to discuss the purpose behind the Midwest Marketplace, their upcoming Christmas Marketplace and more.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Willie Spence dies at 23
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished second on last year's season of "American Idol," died Tuesday after a crash near Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was 23 years old.
Woman missing from southern Indiana last seen in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sheriff's department in a southern Indiana county is asking for help finding a woman who could be in Louisville. Natalie Lake, 22, is missing from Lawrence County, Indiana, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department. Her last known location was in the Louisville area. She...
How to get help with Indiana utility bills
INDIANAPOLIS — With winter approaching, utility companies across Indiana are telling customers that prices will likely be higher this winter. The heating season is described as November through March. State and federal utility assistance dollars are available for income-eligible customers. Those that fall within 60 percent of state median...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison — if they can get the state to listen
The Indiana Women’s Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state — which owns the property — is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
Logistics firm selects Circle Centre Mall for HQ
Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis has landed a new tenant that may signal the refocused future of the beleaguered retail hub. Indianapolis-based Direct Connect Logistix is moving its corporate headquarters into the former Nordstrom location and has plans to add over a hundred jobs. DCL will occupy 52,000 square feet to accommodate the company’s growth resulting from two acquisitions this past spring.
Mezuzah vandalized in Bloomington
We reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office about the case. They tell us they summoned the suspect to court.
