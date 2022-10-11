Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Knox Pages historian to discuss regional serial killer on Oct. 17 at Loudonville museum
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville kicks off its fall Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 17 with a look at Cletus Reese, the former resident of Coshocton County who sparked headlines in the 1950s after a string of murders. In 1952, mental patient Cletus Reese was...
richlandsource.com
Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings
MANSFIELD -- Two long-vacant properties at the Kingsgate Shopping Center may roar back to life. Iron Pony Motorsports is interested in buying and rehabilitating 1290 and 1300 Park Ave. West, converting the spaces into a "regional supercenter dealership" for Iron Pony and the Pony Powersports Group. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial...
richlandsource.com
Jill Shaffer
ASHLAND: After a brief, but fierce, battle with cancer Jill E. Shaffer passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was 66. She was born on May 4, 1956 to parents John C. Smith & Ida Mae (Grace) Smith in Grove City, Pennsylvania. With the addition of Jill, and her twin brother Jack, the pair rounded out the now family of nine.
richlandsource.com
Ontario hosts 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail on Oct. 22
ONTARIO -- Mark your calendars for the City of Ontario’s 3rd annual Haunted Hollow Trail. The trail will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Marshall Park near the ball fields/dog park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Ashland Fire Dept. torches a fake house in annual event
ASHLAND — It started as a small fire in the corner of the makeshift living room, lit by a single match and a newspaper. The small fire burned dutifully, but after two minutes the crowd of children at the Ashland Fire Department's sixth annual Live Fire Demonstration were getting antsy for a huge blaze.
richlandsource.com
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman
Evangeline "Kay" Lehman, 82, Crestline, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Kay was born in Mansfield, Ohio on August 9, 1940, to the late Dennis and Helen (Huffman) McElvain. She married Ronald Lehman, Sr., in October of 1959, and he preceded her in death on March 11, 2022.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners, NECIC discuss proposed $12M community center project
MANSFIELD -- Paul Kemerling listened to repeated questions from Richland County commissioners on Tuesday regarding a proposed $12 million community center on the city's north side. The president of the North End Community Improvement Collaborative board then looked at the apple logo on the wall of the commissioners' meeting room...
richlandsource.com
Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe
Diana Sue “Diane” Mabe, age 72, of Shelby, was carried home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, October 8, 2022 at Winchester Terrace in Mansfield. To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mabe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Domestic Violence Shelter celebrates facility expansion
MANSFIELD — Kathy Ezawa grinned as she snipped the giant pair of scissors over the think red ribbon. The ends swooped down and out, fluttering in the wind like a tail of a kite. With that, the Domestic Violence Shelter celebrated an expansion of its facility Wednesday.
richlandsource.com
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr.
Anthony “Big Amp” L. Taylor Sr., 54, of Mansfield passed away on Saturday October 8, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Taylor, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
richlandsource.com
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger
Dwight Glenn Derrenberger, 88, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Dwight was born on August 27, 1934, in Loudonville, to Glenn and Martha (Zody) Derrenberger. He married his sweetheart, Marcella “Missy” (Heisz) Derrenberger on March 25, 1975, and she survives. Dwight retired from Ohio Edison after 27 years of employment. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
richlandsource.com
Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21
MANSFIELD -- Doc Stumbo has been helping local residents in need longer than many local residents have been alive. Now 84, Stumbo and his army of volunteers are ready to do it again with the 19th "Make A Difference Day" food and supply drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Lex duo earns first-team All-OCC volleyball honors
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champ Wooster was well represented when the All-OCC volleyball special awards were announced Tuesday. Marin Dixon and Sara Snowbarger shared the OCC Offensive Player-of-the-Year award and Jen Snowbarger was selected the Coach of the Year.
richlandsource.com
Fit to be tied: Westerville North knots Dublin Scioto
Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig didn't have to call this one, but it ended the same way as the 2002 MLB All-Star game, a 0-0 tie between Westerville North and Dublin Scioto in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 11. Last season, Dublin Scioto and Westerville North...
richlandsource.com
Ontario Planning Commission offers feedback on Walker Lake Road hotel plan
ONTARIO -- Plans are underway to add a new hotel, office space and residential development to Ontario’s shopping district off U.S. 30. Moment Development, a Columbus-based real estate development firm, presented its preliminary development plan for a four-story hotel and other projects Wednesday night at the Ontario Planning Commission meeting.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown Board of Education approves former teacher's memorial scholarship
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown's Board of Education approved a memorial scholarship from a former teacher, JoAnn P. Ewalt, at Tuesday's meeting. The William R. Ewalt and JoAnn P. Ewalt Charitable Remainder Unitrust Agreement will give one half of the remaining trust estate to the Fredericktown Local School District. These funds will create the JoAnn P. Ewalt Memorial Scholarship Fund, from which an annual scholarship may be issued to a student, chosen at the sole discretion of the Fredericktown Education Association (or its successor in interest,) intending to become a teacher, according to the board's agenda.
richlandsource.com
Forestry workshop set for Oct. 22 in Galion
GALION -- The 2022 Crawford Soil & Water Conservation District Forestry Workshop will be Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at 1349 Olentangy Road in Galion. "We will have ODNR Forester, Katie Gerber, speaking on timber stand improvement, marketing, controlling invasive species and the various programs available for forestry assistance," the organization stated in a press release. "This will be an opportune time to have any forestry management questions you have answered."
richlandsource.com
Shelby Fire Dept. to take over EMS transport for city, Jackson & Sharon Twps.
SHELBY — After decades of outsourcing ambulance service to a private contractor, the Shelby Fire Department will be taking over all emergency medical service transport starting Thursday. The department's contract with Superior Ambulance Service expires at midnight on Oct. 13, Mayor Steven Schag said. The department will also handle...
richlandsource.com
6 Mansfield-area football teams have already clinched playoff spots
COLUMBUS -- A number of Mansfield-area teams are eying the Ohio High School football computer rankings. Undefeated Crestview has already clinched a playoff spot, so has Mansfield Senior, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford, Mount Gilead and Hillsdale. But they figure to have a lot of company.
richlandsource.com
Federal fugitive, Mansfield man with felonious assault charge wanted by authorities
MANSFIELD — A federal fugitive and a Mansfield man sought for felonious assault are among the list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.
Comments / 0