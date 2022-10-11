Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: From the garden to the kitchen with Mary Ann Esposito
Tuesday, October 18th — Tonight, Mary Ann Esposito is the host of the nationally televised PBS series Ciao Italia, the longest-running cooking show in America. She is celebrating 30 years of doing the show and her latest cookbook, "Plant, Harvest, Cook!" Erin Fehlau headed into the garden with her and her husband Guy.
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’
MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
WMUR.com
Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48
There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Railroad folk music from Eastwood Station
Wednesday, October 19th — Tonight, get ready to ride the rails with the duo known as Eastwood Station. They play rail folk music on homemade instruments, everything from foot-stompers to ballads, their tunes will have you longing to hop a freight in no time. Plus, Audrey Cox pays a...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Building a legacy at Crown Point Cabinetry
Friday, October 14th — Tonight, a family-owned business that makes high-end custom cabinets. Crown Pont Cabinetry started more than 40 years ago and the reins passed on from generation to generation, with their work featured in top-notch design publications. Plus, so many restaurants struggled during the pandemic, but a...
manchesterinklink.com
Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post
MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire art auction raising money to help veterans pay heating bills
KINGSTON, N.H. — In Kingston, some local art is going to an auction to help veterans heat their homes. Artwork can be bid on at the Kingston Community Library during a special auction on Sunday. The organizer got the idea when her grandson joined the Navy as high fuel...
WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire
It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
New Hampshire Contestant on Tonight’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Saved a Life 9 Years Ago
It's always cool to see a local person make it on a national game show, right? You may want to make sure you're free tonight (Tuesday, October 11) at 7:30, because New England will be represented on the next episode of Jeopardy! airing on ABC. Mike Elliott from Derry, New...
WMUR.com
Child on field trip at Mount Monadnock hurt in slide down large rock, officials say
JAFFREY, N.H. — An injured hiker is recovering after being rescued from Mount Monadnock. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the child was taking part in a school field trip when they slid down a large rock on Tuesday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK, officials...
Eerie, Abandoned New Hampshire Naval Prison Once Dubbed the ‘Alcatraz of the East’
Just across the Piscataqua River and Prescott Park sits the eerie abandoned Portsmouth Naval Prison. The towering structure is castle-like in its architecture and has been vacant for over 45 years, according to boston.com. It's so desolate that locals might not think to notice its presence at this point, as...
WCVB
Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England
FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
WMUR.com
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire nurse running NYC Marathon to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A runner from Meredith is hoping to make a difference when she takes part next month in the New York City Marathon. Lauren McCue is an emergency department nurse who was diagnosed last year with Type 1 diabetes. She's a member of the Beyond Type Run charity team, a group of 50 runners hoping to inspire other people with diabetes to set big goals.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming to New Hampshire, and Here’s How to Win Tickets
Superstar comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is coming to New Hampshire. As part of his "Nobody Does This Tour," he'll be making a stop at the SNHU Arena in Manchester on Sunday, December 4. We want you to have a night of laughs, too. Call it an early holiday present, but we've...
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
