MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO