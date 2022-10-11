ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: From the garden to the kitchen with Mary Ann Esposito

Tuesday, October 18th — Tonight, Mary Ann Esposito is the host of the nationally televised PBS series Ciao Italia, the longest-running cooking show in America. She is celebrating 30 years of doing the show and her latest cookbook, "Plant, Harvest, Cook!" Erin Fehlau headed into the garden with her and her husband Guy.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 28: Manchester ‘Fall Festival’ to feature games, activities and a ‘wicked good time’

MANCHESTER, NH – Visitors and community members are invited to come downtown on Oct. 28 and celebrate the fall season in New Hampshire’s largest city. Meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall and get a free book from Bookmobile. Stroll downtown and Trick-or-Treat at participating downtown businesses (see list below), then make your way to Stanton Plaza for fun and games! Activities at Stanton Plaza will include a photo booth, kid’s games and activities, pumpkin carving, a coloring contest, a decoration station for a lighted display, and so much more! “
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48

There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
DOVER, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Railroad folk music from Eastwood Station

Wednesday, October 19th — Tonight, get ready to ride the rails with the duo known as Eastwood Station. They play rail folk music on homemade instruments, everything from foot-stompers to ballads, their tunes will have you longing to hop a freight in no time. Plus, Audrey Cox pays a...
NEWPORT, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrow#Happy Birthday#Hash#Frying#Nh Chronicle#The Red Arrow Diner
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Building a legacy at Crown Point Cabinetry

Friday, October 14th — Tonight, a family-owned business that makes high-end custom cabinets. Crown Pont Cabinetry started more than 40 years ago and the reins passed on from generation to generation, with their work featured in top-notch design publications. Plus, so many restaurants struggled during the pandemic, but a...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Oct. 14: Manchester Lions Club invite everyone to free Community Spaghetti Dinner at Jutras Post

MANCHESTER, NH – Whether it is talking with neighbors, saying quick hellos to families out on walks, or volunteering at the local park, I have come to realize how much I appreciate a sense of community. After our experiences over the last two years, leaving the house to be with other people feels like a luxury, we all took for granted. Having the time to connect with others is something I am grateful for now more than ever. This brings me to why I am writing.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in Portsmouth Harbor, New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WCVB

Fall foliage, holiday weekend brings crush of visitors to New England

FRANCONIA, N.H. — On this holiday weekend, fall time activities were in full swing in New England. Like every year, the fall foliage is drawing people from Massachusetts north into New Hampshire. At Mack's Apples in Londonderry, New Hampshire, apple picking, pumpkin picking, and hayrides are always popular, especially...
LONDONDERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton

GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
GILMANTON, NH
high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire nurse running NYC Marathon to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A runner from Meredith is hoping to make a difference when she takes part next month in the New York City Marathon. Lauren McCue is an emergency department nurse who was diagnosed last year with Type 1 diabetes. She's a member of the Beyond Type Run charity team, a group of 50 runners hoping to inspire other people with diabetes to set big goals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy