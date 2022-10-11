Read full article on original website
Opinion: Teaching is my job and the students are not doing well
Teaching is what I do, my job. At least, that’s what they said I do. I’m certified to teach in my state, I have the degree, the hours, the professional development, etc. I really like teaching. I’ve found, however, that in public school, a teacher does precious little of it.
Students compare their math and reading performance to determine whether they are a 'math person' or 'reading person'
A student's self-perception of what they are good at and how good they are at different types of tasks predicts their future scholastic performance and choices. For example, students who perceive themselves as good at math are more likely to engage in math class, earn good grades in math, and enroll in advanced math classes as they progress through their educational careers, compared to students who doubt their math ability or aptitude.
"We're Just As Uncomfortable As The Kids": 16 Teachers Shared The Subjects They Hate Teaching
"The stories to teach the words are dry and uninteresting. Reading them to my first graders require me to psych myself up first."
Schools branded 'racist' for trying to improve pupils' vocabulary because tackling the 'word gap' between middle and working class children 'has colonial roots'
An academic at a teacher training college has claimed efforts to improve vocabulary in schools are ‘racist, classist and ableist’. Ian Cushing, lecturer in English and Education at Edge Hill University, believes tackling the ‘word gap’ – the difference between the language range of typical middle class and working class or disabled youngsters – has ‘colonial’ roots.
Stressed out, burned out and dropping out: Why teachers are leaving the classroom
Many school districts across the United States are in the midst of a crisis: a teacher shortage. Part of the problem is due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are other reasons why teachers are leaving their jobs at higher rates than before. On Aug. 29, 2022, SciLine interviewed Tuan Nguyen, an assistant professor in the College of Education at Kansas State University, about why teachers are quitting and what can be done to slow or stop the trend. Below are some highlights from the discussion. Please note that answers have been edited for brevity and clarity. Can you share some...
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Teachers Are Sharing The Shocking Parent-Teacher Conferences They've Had That They're Still Shaking Their Heads About
"She complained that I hadn't told her kid that cheating wasn't allowed!"
What Americans Don’t Understand About Teachers and Professors
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. Last week, I asked readers to tell me what people don’t get about their job. In an economy with thousands of occupations and hundreds of sectors, and where many people within the same large company have no idea what their colleagues do all day, I thought hearing from dozens of people about the reality of their work would be valuable.
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
How one Kent teacher made over $179,000 last school year
(The Center Square) – Teachers at Kent City Schools will receive a 7% salary increase for the current school year after striking for a "fair contract," including one educator who made nearly $180,000 in 2021. The educator's salary shows the many different ways teachers in public schools can boost...
Friendsville Elementary students explore 'careers on wheels'
Friendsville Elementary School’s “C.O.W.s on the Loose” event Thursday, Sept. 29, wasn’t about livestock but “Careers On Wheels.” Students had an opportunity to explore careers through the vehicles they use, including a delivery truck, backhoe, firetruck, hearse and more. Food trucks were on hand too, to feed families attending the event.
Teachers on Edge
Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
Nancy Bailey: Punitive Student Assessment is Meant to Privatize Public Schools!
Nancy Bailey wants to remind Secretary Cardona that assessment data has always been punitive, not constructive. Reposted with permission. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona recently wrote to tell state education departments not to use test data punitively after the pandemic. He doesn’t seem to understand the history of high-stakes testing and its use to privatize public schools.
Woman Applying for Receptionist Job Asked to Solve Math Problems, Sparking Debate
Picking the right candidate for a job can be difficult. While it's pretty easy to spot glaring red flags during the interview process, it's tough to ensure candidates have the right skill set based on a few interviews. Article continues below advertisement. Of course, it helps if you know a...
World’s Great Mathematicians On Decades of Abysmal Math Results in U.S. Schools
Californians have witnessed many foundational pillars of society come under siege by fringe activism. They shouldn’t be too surprised that now even eternal, ubiquitous, infinite, and perfect mathematics is the next target in the crosshairs. It’s only the chic excuses for decades of abysmal math results in U.S. schools...
A new STEM-based school program is teaching kindergarteners how to use robots
When we think back on our kindergarten days, most of us remember the uncomplicated things like picture books, recess, and nap time. But now, a new tech challenge is bringing 21st century skills to kids as young as four. And while that might not be the kindergarten you remember, experts say it’s the best way to prepare young students for the future.
Poll: Half of Americans Know Little About CRT, What’s Actually Taught in Schools
Almost half of Americans have never heard of critical race theory, or say they don’t know anything about it, according to a poll administered by a group of researchers at the University of Southern California. Nearly all of those surveyed scored poorly when quizzed about the central tenets of CRT, as the graduate school-level theoretical […]
Developing Healthcare Curriculums To Be Taught Virtually And In The Metaverse
As a result of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual learning has become a far more normalized part of education today than many would have imagined in the last decade. While virtual learning proved an amazing way to allow both children and adults to continue their educational pursuits during lockdown, this rapid transition from traditional learning methods has come with its fair share of obstacles. Overcoming these obstacles and finding ways to make virtual learning work has become a top priority for educators across the world.
