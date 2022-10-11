ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Justin Verlander gets rocked in ALDS, MLB world reacts

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander got rocked Tuesday. The Seattle Mariners hit the two-time Cy Young Award winner early and often, collecting 10 hits and six earned runs before the Astros gave Verlander the hook after four innings. The Mariners seemed on their way to an easy victory, but the...
Astros Statistical Breakdown Heading into the ALDS

It’s a truism that when it comes to predicting the playoffs throw regular season trends out the window. The playoffs are a whole other season. I’m not sure the Astros would agree. They went into the 2019 World Series with relatively cool bats, and they stayed cool in the playoffs, resulting in their seven game loss to the Washington Nats. The Nats were a red hot Wild Card team going into the playoffs winning nine of their last ten games.
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
