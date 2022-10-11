Read full article on original website
kingcityrustler.com
King City High School announces new stadium protocols to increase safety
KING CITY — King City High School has instituted new stadium protocols during Mustang football games in an effort to increase public safety. In a letter that circulated Oct. 6 to parents, community members and students, KCHS Principal Michael Gray announced that all spectators would be screened by school staff using a metal detector wand as they enter the high school’s War Memorial Stadium, beginning with last Friday’s Mustang homecoming game against Watsonville.
andnowuknow.com
Grower-Shipper Association Honors Dennis Caprara Posthumously With E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Award; Christopher Valadez Comments
SALINAS, CA - This past Friday, October 7, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) hosted its Fall Recognition Event. During the event, the organization posthumously awarded Dennis Caprara with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented to Caprara’s wife, Janice, and the Caprara family, the award recognized his extraordinary contribution and lasting legacy benefitting Central Coast agriculture.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 13, 2022
GONZALES — A cultural celebration in honor of the 75th anniversary of Gonzales will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Fourth Street. There will be lots of fun for families, including food, games and music. WITCH RIDE. GREENFIELD — The community is invited to...
KSBW.com
Indigenous community of Greenfield calls on city officials to recognize Indigenous People's Day
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The community of Greenfield came together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day on Sunday. With the bright colors of their traditional garments, the sounds of their music, and playing sports together, they showed pride for their indigenous background. Organizers say it’s a celebration to reclaim Columbus...
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3
In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat, incumbent Dolores Morales will face small business owner Rosalinda Sanchez. Morales was elected to the District 3 seat in a November 2021 special election, which was conducted to replace former Council member Honor Spencer. Spencer resigned from the council in early 2021. Morales was elected to complete the remainder of Spencer’s four-year term, which ends in December 2022.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.
Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas City Council will decide on an exemption for affordable housing requirements downtown.
Downtown Salinas is blooming. Construction on Main Street turned the road from a one-way to two ways; iconic buildings are under renovation; outdoor seating is flourishing and a fourth location for Alvarado Street Brewery opens soon in the Rabobank building. New residential units in the upstairs of that building, plus the Dick Bruhn building, will add 69 apartments to the Oldtown housing stock.
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Ferrini Ranch development gets a six-year extension before project approvals expire.
Ferrini Ranch is the project that just won't die. And that's despite a recent effort by the developers to strike a deal with a conservation group to keep the prime property, 870 acres along Highway 68, out of development. That leaves the still-unbuilt project, approved by the Monterey County Board...
kingcityrustler.com
Goodwill collection drive returns to King City this weekend
KING CITY — Community Food Pantry of King City will be partnering again with Goodwill Industries for another collection drive this weekend. The food pantry is asking King City residents to bring new or gently used items — such as clothing, shoes, books, blankets, linens, curtains, dishes, kitchenware, bikes, DVDs, small kitchen appliances and all other general household items — to the Goodwill donation trailer.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Haunted house now open at new location in Paso Robles
– The popular haunted house attraction Nightmare on Main Street has returned this year at a new location. It’s moved from Templeton to the former home of the Old Village Thrift Shop at 828 14th Street in downtown Paso Robles. The attraction was named one of “The seven scariest...
montereycountyweekly.com
An investigation, spurred by allegedly missing pain pills, is underway in Monterey County Jail.
According to a nurse who works inside the Monterey County Jail, there is a standard procedure when dispensing potentially addictive medications. There is a log book, noting the patient/inmate name, time and date and the dose, and a witness signature. But the nurse (who spoke to the Weekly on the...
Death notices for Oct. 7-8
Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Paradise Post
‘God, don’t bite me again’: How two shark attacks in two months changed everything at Lovers Point
PACIFIC GROVE – Somehow, he wasn’t desperate for air. He didn’t feel the pain across his abdomen and thighs. He didn’t notice the blood. A strange sense of calm enveloped Steve Bruemmer as he hung weightless underwater and stared into the cold black eye of a great white shark.
kingcityrustler.com
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
SBLive's Central Coast Section Fab 15 football rankings: Salinas faces Aptos in Game of the Week
While the West Catholic Athletic League squads continue to beat each other up, the Pacific Coast-Gabilan hosts the Central Coast Section's Game of the Week. Third-ranked Salinas (6-0) tests its perfect record at red hot Aptos (5-1). Salinas, which has outscored opponents 270-115, has ...
Paso Robles Fire Issue Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips
PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to alert residents to the potential hazards associated with Lithium-Ion batteries. There have been recent fires associated with lithium-ion batteries in Paso Robles and your Fire Department is committed to keeping residents safe by sharing fire education and prevention information when it comes available.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Salinas Valley State Prison officials investigating inmate’s death as homicide
SOLEDAD — Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials are investigating the Oct. 5 death of an inmate at the Soledad institution as a homicide. At about 8:50 a.m., Robert Tunstall was attacked on a recreation yard by another inmate. Staff performed life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned; however, Tunstall, 64, was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.
Comments / 0