King City, CA

kingcityrustler.com

King City High School announces new stadium protocols to increase safety

KING CITY — King City High School has instituted new stadium protocols during Mustang football games in an effort to increase public safety. In a letter that circulated Oct. 6 to parents, community members and students, KCHS Principal Michael Gray announced that all spectators would be screened by school staff using a metal detector wand as they enter the high school’s War Memorial Stadium, beginning with last Friday’s Mustang homecoming game against Watsonville.
andnowuknow.com

Grower-Shipper Association Honors Dennis Caprara Posthumously With E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Award; Christopher Valadez Comments

SALINAS, CA - This past Friday, October 7, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) hosted its Fall Recognition Event. During the event, the organization posthumously awarded Dennis Caprara with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented to Caprara’s wife, Janice, and the Caprara family, the award recognized his extraordinary contribution and lasting legacy benefitting Central Coast agriculture.
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Oct. 13, 2022

GONZALES — A cultural celebration in honor of the 75th anniversary of Gonzales will take place Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. along Fourth Street. There will be lots of fun for families, including food, games and music. WITCH RIDE. GREENFIELD — The community is invited to...
sanbenito.com

Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3

In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat, incumbent Dolores Morales will face small business owner Rosalinda Sanchez. Morales was elected to the District 3 seat in a November 2021 special election, which was conducted to replace former Council member Honor Spencer. Spencer resigned from the council in early 2021. Morales was elected to complete the remainder of Spencer’s four-year term, which ends in December 2022.
montereycountyweekly.com

Pacific Grove diversity task force chair and council candidate apologizes for tweet.

Like many private citizens who felt angry and upset over the recent upending of nearly 50 years of abortion rights in the U.S., Tina Rau took to social media over the summer to vent her feelings of anger and sadness. Only she's not just any citizen, she's chair of the Pacific Grove Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force and a candidate for the P.G. City Council.
montereycountyweekly.com

Salinas City Council will decide on an exemption for affordable housing requirements downtown.

Downtown Salinas is blooming. Construction on Main Street turned the road from a one-way to two ways; iconic buildings are under renovation; outdoor seating is flourishing and a fourth location for Alvarado Street Brewery opens soon in the Rabobank building. New residential units in the upstairs of that building, plus the Dick Bruhn building, will add 69 apartments to the Oldtown housing stock.
KION News Channel 5/46

Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com

Goodwill collection drive returns to King City this weekend

KING CITY — Community Food Pantry of King City will be partnering again with Goodwill Industries for another collection drive this weekend. The food pantry is asking King City residents to bring new or gently used items — such as clothing, shoes, books, blankets, linens, curtains, dishes, kitchenware, bikes, DVDs, small kitchen appliances and all other general household items — to the Goodwill donation trailer.
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 7-8

Zonk Thompson, age 71, of Atascadero, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Zonk was born on Sept. 17, 1951. William Ratliff, age 90, of Bakersfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. William was born on Oct. 23, 1931. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries...
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Fire Issue Lithium-Ion Battery Safety Tips

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to alert residents to the potential hazards associated with Lithium-Ion batteries. There have been recent fires associated with lithium-ion batteries in Paso Robles and your Fire Department is committed to keeping residents safe by sharing fire education and prevention information when it comes available.
salinasvalleytribune.com

Salinas Valley State Prison officials investigating inmate’s death as homicide

SOLEDAD — Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) officials are investigating the Oct. 5 death of an inmate at the Soledad institution as a homicide. At about 8:50 a.m., Robert Tunstall was attacked on a recreation yard by another inmate. Staff performed life-saving measures and an ambulance was summoned; however, Tunstall, 64, was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m.
