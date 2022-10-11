Read full article on original website
Adams County to help fund housing study
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — A plan to study Quincy's housing needs, recently voted down by the Quincy City Council, has new life thanks to a grant. The Adams County Board on Tuesday night voted to set aside $7,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help pay for a study of what types of housing are needed in Quincy and Adams County.
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Watch: KHQA weekend weather forecaster says goodbye
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA weekend weather forecaster Cayson Frerichs bid farewell after one and a half years with the station. Cayson may be leaving KHQA, but he's staying in the Sinclair family. He's going to our sister station KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Everyone at KHQA wishes Cayson...
Yohn upset after motion denied, storms out of courtroom; trial set to begin Nov. 14
QUINCY — After debating with Judge Roger Thomson about the start date of his jury trial in November, a frustrated Bradley Yohn abruptly stormed out of an Adams County courtroom Wednesday morning with help from several bailiffs and court security personnel. Yohn, a Springfield man charged with four Class...
QPD Blotter for Oct. 11, 2022
Alexandra J Shores (24) 609 S 14th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at State & Glendale PTC 147. Michael C Cook (40) 1218 Madisom for Shoplifting at 1400 Harrison NTA 143. Paige S Brady (36) Homeless for Retail Theft at 837 Jefferson Lodged 147. Gary A Foreman...
Area hospitals seeing more patients after Blessing Keokuk closes
LEE County, IA (KHQA) — Several Tri-States hospitals are seeing more patients after the closure of the Blessing Health Keokuk on Oct. 1. One of the hospitals is trying to take in those new patients while dealing with limited staffing. Dr. Michael McCoy, the Chief Medical Officer at Great...
Aldermen approve language regulating honeybees in Quincy
QUINCY — Aldermen voted during Monday night’s meeting of the Quincy City Council to approve an ordinance regulating how many honeybees or hives a homeowner could have. “Well, you know, we’ve got language in the city code about ducks and waterfowl and chickens,” said Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development. “Honeybees? Who’d have thought?”
2 Suspects Charged with 1st Degree Assault in Hannibal Death
There are now more charges stemming from an assault that resulted in a death in Hannibal early Sunday morning. 2 more Hannibal residents have just been charged with 1st degree assault in the case. The Hannibal Police Department provided an update to the assault that resulted in a death in...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Two Hannibal men jailed, charged with first-degree assault in Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing first-degree assault charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Thomas D.C. Payne, 29, of Hannibal and Jordan A. Payne, 27, of Hannibal now are in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Tuesday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Another Quincy man arrested after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z, faces armed violence charges
QUINCY — A second Quincy man has been arrested in connection to an early morning fight on Oct. 7. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight at 2:29 a.m. Friday involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z, 906 Hampshire, then carried outside of the club. One male involved was taken to the hospital with injuries consistent with a stabbing.
Grootens Set to Become Adams County Sheriff
Jacksonville’s former Chief of Police is set to become Adams County’s top law enforcement officer. 69 year old Tony Grootens is running unopposed as a Republican as Adams County Sheriff this November. Muddy River News reports that Grootens will take over as Adams County’s sheriff on Dec. 1. He replaces Rich Wagner, who was appointed as sheriff on Sept. 16, 2020, but announced in March he would not run in the November election. Wagner, who replaced Brian VonderHaar, has been with the sheriff’s department for more than 27 years.
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: KENNEDY ADAIR, Macomb High School
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: All Time Program Kills Leader. Top 50 All-State in Illinois as a Junior. College: Western Illinois (Volleyball) Intended Major: Education. ==============. On Wednesdays at KHQA, we scrap the traditional format and devote our entire three minute six o'clock newscast...
Quincy Axe Company expanding, offering more services
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Expansion plans are underway for a well known Quincy business. Quincy Axe Company has purchased the building that holds the business along with Electric Fountain Brewing, Crush Salon and JustTasking located at 625 Maine St.. With the acquisition, the owners plan on adding rage rooms,...
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
Three hurt in Audrain County crash when car hydroplaned
Three people were hurt after a crash on Highway 54 in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report, Kyle Vomund was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camero west on 54, east of Route HH Tuesday at 6 pm. The Camero hydroplaned and went off the left...
