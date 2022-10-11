Read full article on original website
Rams Remain Undefeated After Victory Over the Greyhounds
The Angelo State University Rams football team moved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in LSC play after a 28-9 win over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds on Saturday, Oct. 8. ASU would start behind after ENMU intercepted a pass from Zach Bronkhorst and returned the ball to give them an early 6-0 lead after missing the extra point kick.
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech
Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
Texas Tech football: The Dilemma of the Quarterback Room
A phrase sometimes heard in football is: “If you have two starting quarterbacks you have no quarterback”. In the case with Texas Tech football this season, that number is three. The phrase does not imply that none of your quarterbacks are good, it is that you can make a case for each of them starting for your team. It’s a matter of which way do you go? Entering the bye week, Joey McGuire is facing a dilemma with his most important position group.
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
14-year-old Lubbock athlete remains positive despite upcoming open-heart surgery
On August 31, Monterey High School freshman football player, Zaidyn Ward, collapsed on the field after the game in the team’s post-game huddle. His heart was shocked twice and then he began having a seizure. He was rushed to the University Medical Center and eventually airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech
Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo
Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech
The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds
WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle at 66th Street and Indiana Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Another person suffered minor injuries, LPD said. LPD said the crash was first reported at 4:18 p.m. This is a developing story, please check back with […]
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)
It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
Joyland owners ‘find a buyer,’ auction canceled
“David & Kristi Dean have been fortunate enough to find a buyer for Joyland Park in Lubbock, Texas, and thus the auction has been canceled,” the auction company’s website said.
