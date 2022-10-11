ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Rams Remain Undefeated After Victory Over the Greyhounds

The Angelo State University Rams football team moved to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in LSC play after a 28-9 win over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds on Saturday, Oct. 8. ASU would start behind after ENMU intercepted a pass from Zach Bronkhorst and returned the ball to give them an early 6-0 lead after missing the extra point kick.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Former SEC Standout Makinzy Herzog Transferring to Texas Tech

Makinzy Herzog is transferring to Texas Tech, she announced on social media late Wednesday night. “See you soon big 12,” Herzog wrote, alongside photos of herself in a Red Raider uniform. Herzog will have one season of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech. In mid-August, Extra Inning Softball exclusively reported...
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Tech football: The Dilemma of the Quarterback Room

A phrase sometimes heard in football is: “If you have two starting quarterbacks you have no quarterback”. In the case with Texas Tech football this season, that number is three. The phrase does not imply that none of your quarterbacks are good, it is that you can make a case for each of them starting for your team. It’s a matter of which way do you go? Entering the bye week, Joey McGuire is facing a dilemma with his most important position group.
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
Frenship, Lubbock-Cooper buses not running Tuesday and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Due to poor road conditions caused by rain two Lubbock schools, Frenship ISD and Cooper ISD, will only have buses running on pavement. Frenship ISD said in a social media post that the pavement only pick-up and drop-off will occur Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12.
LUBBOCK, TX
Students thoughts on Beto coming to Tech

The Daily Toreador, also known as The DT, is the student newspaper of Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. ►Multimedia Twitter - https://twitter.com/DT_Photo. ►Sports Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheDT_Sports. ►Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DailyToreador/. ►Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dailytoreador/
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
LUBBOCK, TX
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds

WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
WOLFFORTH, TX
Vehicle hits bicyclist, one serious injury LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a pickup and bicyclist crash on the intersection of 82nd Street and Interstate 27 around 6:51 a.m., that left one person with serious injuries. Traffic was being diverted while officers were on scene investigating. The victim was transported to University...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 52 People Charged with Felonies (10/3-10/9)

It's a new week and we're starting it off right with scattered thunderstorms all across the South Plains. I love this weather more than anything because it means three things. Number one, that I can officially use my comforter from H&M England without judgment. Number two, that I can bring out my fluffy Mexican blanket that almost every Hispanic person has, usually with an animal or religious figure. Lastly, it means I can eat caldo de res or pozole in peace without judgment and without sweating up a storm.
LUBBOCK, TX

