Fort Myers, FL

Questions rise about FEMA’s efforts to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Ashley Graham
 1 day ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For the people who have lost their homes, help can’t come soon enough. But is the federal government working quickly enough to help those who have nowhere to go?

We know many people have reached out to FEMA for help. Three feet of storm surge took away Kat Nordman’s dream home in Fort Myers.

“I’m heartbroken. I mean, it was beautiful,” Nordman said, “and it was the place of my dreams.”

Nordman evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. She and her roommate are safe, but it’ll take weeks to repair the damage inside the home. She has a place to stay with friends for the next two weeks. After that, she’ll have to find somewhere else to stay.

FEMA offers “transitional shelter assistance” at partnering hotels and motels. Nordman said her search for temporary housing has not been successful.

“I spent six hours on Sunday after the hurricane went through,” Nordman said. “Trying to find a hotel room within like a 200-mile radius, and there weren’t any. I also tried to book for 20 or 21 days or whatever and there was nothing. You could go in for two days and then you’d have to move, and then go in for three days and have to move.”

Nordman wants to know why FEMA has not brought in trailers so far to use as temporary housing. FEMA officials told NBC2 that a solution is in the works.

“There’s so many displaced folks, and we’re very sensitive to that,” FEMA spokesperson Ken Higginbotham said. “We understand. But it takes a lot to make that happen and it is being worked. It’s not like you bring in these mobile homes or trailers and then plop them down. There’s connectivity, there is…it’s a lot, and that is being discussed as we speak and planned.”

Fema has two disaster recovery centers open in Lee County at the Lakes Park Regional Library and an office on Victoria Avenue.

They run every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. FEMA officials said the best thing you can do is go in person and sign up. They have staff who can help you meet specific needs for housing or other services.

