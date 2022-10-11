Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of Labor & Sysco settle claims of hiring discrimination
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco Central Texas reached an agreement following alleged hiring discrimination against applicants at Sysco’s New Braunfels distribution center. The agreement comes after allegations that between 2018 and 2020, Sysco discriminated against 180 female applicants and 190 black male applicants,...
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Charges filed against former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, according to a press release. Brennand was terminated on Oct. 4. According to San Antonio Police Chief William...
Body cam footage released of officer fatally shooting man after he threatened them
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police officials released body cam video on Wednesday of an officer shooting and killing a man that fit the description of a robbery suspect. It turns out he was not the suspect after all. WARNING: Some of you may find the video hard to...
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent
San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
Suspect stabs man, tosses lady's purse into river near Downtown McDonald's, police say
SAN ANTONIO - At least one person was stabbed overnight after police say a man was attacking pedestrians near a Downtown McDonald's. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the McDonald's on West Market Street and South Alamo Street. Police said an intoxicated man left a downtown bar and...
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
Many local leaders came together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at SAC
SAN ANTONIO – Many local leaders came together at San Antonio College to celebrate what's also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Members of the Tehuan band of Mission Indians of San Antonio along with the Society of Native Nations and Tribal Communities shared their cultures, songs, dances, and teachings.
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar
SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
Plaza De Los Muertos! Celebrate the Day of the Dead in the heart of the city
SAN ANTONIO - FREE face painting, FREE salsa lessons, a live DJ, a roving Mariachi – it’s all part of Plaza De Los Muertos, Thursday, October 27 from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Main Plaza Downtown. PLUS, catch a great view of the river parade from the...
Man found with broken leg after being hit along North Side road
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on the North Side. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday along Jones Maltsberger Road and Pinewood Lane. Police said a man was found lying on the side of the road with a...
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!
All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
Celebrities takeover the first Queens & Kings Horror Festival this weekend!
SAN ANTONIO – The very first Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be debuting just in time for the Halloween season!. On Oct. 15 and 16, the Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be at the Wonderland of the Americas, showcasing a blend of classic and modern-day “Scream Queens” and “Slasher Icons,” in addition to ten celebrity guests.
