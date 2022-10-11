ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

U.S. Department of Labor & Sysco settle claims of hiring discrimination

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor and Sysco Central Texas reached an agreement following alleged hiring discrimination against applicants at Sysco’s New Braunfels distribution center. The agreement comes after allegations that between 2018 and 2020, Sysco discriminated against 180 female applicants and 190 black male applicants,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Parents of little girl who needs a heart transplant get help paying their rent

San Antonio — It's anything but normal. But for a little girl who's battling heart failure, the chance to paint a dragon pink and orange with green eyes from her hospital bed, is the closest she gets to feeling like a kid. 3 open heart surgeries in just 5 short years of life, Patricia Garay's world is often centered around breathing tubes and heart monitors for a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome with plastic bronchitis.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base

SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary

El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
HELOTES, TX
You've got to try the pot roast at Liberty Bar

SAN ANTONIO - Today we’re visiting Liberty Bar which is down in Southtown. I had not been there in many, many years and certainly had not been to the newer location. Now one thing you have to order when you go there, besides the iced tea, make sure you order something on the menu that's called ‘Bread Baked Here.’ It comes with an herb butter. It also came with this fabulous peach compote that they make inhouse.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Burger Showdown 3.0: All the burgers you can eat!

All the burgers you can possibly stomach! Burger Showdown 3.0 is a big fundraiser benefiting the San Antonio Food Bank. Chef Kristina Zhao from Dashi and Sichuan House with all the delicious details!. Burger Showdown 3.0. Friday Night (October 14) 6-9pm Alamo Beer Company (202 Lamar Street) General Admission $50...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Celebrities takeover the first Queens & Kings Horror Festival this weekend!

SAN ANTONIO – The very first Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be debuting just in time for the Halloween season!. On Oct. 15 and 16, the Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be at the Wonderland of the Americas, showcasing a blend of classic and modern-day “Scream Queens” and “Slasher Icons,” in addition to ten celebrity guests.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

