Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR
A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
Raiders' Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders'...
KCPD investigates after photographer apparently injured by Davante Adams at Chiefs game
A photographer filed a police report alleging he was injured when Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved him after the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory Monday night.
Photographer pushed to the ground on MNF by Davante Adams reportedly files police report
Monday Night Football featured some fireworks on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs mounting a comeback against the Las Vegas Raiders. While the game was incredible, Davante Adam was involved in a disappointing incident after the win. While walking off the field, Adams came across a photographer heading to...
Raiders WR Davante Adams could be facing suspension for off-field shove
Things went from bad to worse for the Raiders in Week 5. Not only did they fail to get the win in Kansas City after leading 17-0, but they could be without their star receiver when they return from the bye week. According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Davante Adams...
Raiders WR Davante Adams issued citation after postgame shove
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer. Adams' violation comes two days after he shoved a credentialed photographer, who fell to the ground, following the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City...
