ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Garmin Prime Day deals offer Venu, Forerunner, or Fenix watches for up to 50% off

By Michael L Hicks
Android Central
Android Central
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmoRy_0iV9MX6p00

Garmin is, without a doubt, our favorite fitness brand, giving you a wealth of data and coaching without charging you monthly for it. The downside is that their watches cost a lot more upfront than most brands — at least they did until Prime Day rolled around.

Right now, you can score some older Garmin watches for up to half off, including the Vivoactive 4 (43% off) , Fenix 6S Pro ($202 off) , and Venu Sq Music ($100 off) . The Vivoactive 4 is still one of the top fitness smartwatches available, while the Venu Sq Music adds some much-needed style to Garmin's smarts and the Fenix 6S Pro gives you some premium tools that you normally pay upwards of $800 for on newer models.

The Forerunner 735XT was 63% off earlier today but now is only 50% off for $180 , still an excellent deal.

These are just the highlighted Prime Deals, but we've also spotted some smaller-but-significant cuts on some of our newer favorites, like $35 off the Forerunner 255 and $50 off the Forerunner 955 — the two best running watches today — or $100 off the excellent Venu 2. Whatever fitness device you're looking for, you're likely to save some money on it over the next couple of days.

These Garmin Prime Day deals will keep you thin and your wallet fat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrzJt_0iV9MX6p00

Garmin Venu 2 | $400 $299.99 at Amazon
Our tagline for our Garmin Venu 2 review is "a great smartwatch that would be almost perfect if it were $100 cheaper." It's almost too perfect that you can now get this AMOLED touchscreen, 11-day battery life, and tons of workout guidance and health data for the price we wish it had cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=125PdE_0iV9MX6p00

Garmin Venu Sq Music | $250 $150 at Amazon
Although it's been supplanted by the Venu Sq 2, the original Venu Sq Music gives you all the Garmin essentials — built-in GPS with HRM and SpO2, NFC payments, stress and respiration tracking, Body Battery, etc. — but with a stylish and petite design that many runners will appreciate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8PBK_0iV9MX6p00

Garmin Vivoactive 4 | $330 $187 at Amazon
Garmin Vivoactive 4S | $330 $187 at Amazon
Our Vivoactive 4 reviewer called this watch "an ideal option for those who want more than a basic activity tracker but don't want to spend a fortune," and that's even more true now. Available in two sizes, it has a stainless steel case, 8-day battery life, NFC payments, a touchscreen, Body Battery tracking, and other perks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMNLW_0iV9MX6p00

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro | $600 $398 at Amazon
Garmin Fenix watches are powerful and long-lasting, but also bulky and unattractive. This 6S Pro mitigates that with a reasonable 61g weight thanks to the stainless steel case. A 9-day battery, 10ATM protection, 240 x 240 pixels display, and a ridiculous amount of multisport software that will make adventurers and serious athletes happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oq2hU_0iV9MX6p00

Garmin Forerunner 255 | $350 $315 at Amazon
This average deal is barely worth mentioning during Prime Day, except that the Forerunner 255 is hands-down the best running watch you can buy if you don't need a touchscreen or fancy design, with excellent coaching and data to get you on pace for your next race. Considering how recently it came out, this isn't a bad deal if you'd rather settle for quality than a low price.

Whichever of the best Garmin watches you've hesitated to buy because of the high price tag, now's a good time to grab one. Everyone buys watches for the holidays to hit their New Year's Resolutions, but by that time it's too cold and gloomy for you to gain momentum. Autumn is the best time to establish good habits, and a Garmin Prime Day deal will get you started.

Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals for other discounts on Amazfit, TicWatch, and Samsung watches.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro may change our smartwatch future

Rugged smartwatches are going to become a mainstream thing, and you can thank Samsung and Apple for it. I put Samsung’s name ahead of Apple’s because, technically, Samsung released a somewhat rugged smartwatch before Apple during this latest period of interest in the niche — but the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a very different beast from the Apple Watch Ultra. However, together they will encourage other companies to add a tougher model to their own range of smartwatches. Get ready, because many more tough smartwatches are coming.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Amp Up Your TV Audio: The Best Prime Day Soundbar Deals

No one ever talks about cranking their TV up to 11, but it's entirely possible with a capable add-on soundbar. Grab one for as much as 52% off. It doesn’t matter what kind of TV you have, the integrated speakers are almost guaranteed to fall flat. But you don’t need a fancy receiver and seven speakers surrounding you to upgrade your home theater experience. A soundbar, perhaps paired with a subwoofer, can deliver all the surround sound you need to get everything you want from the audio of your shows, movies, and games. And there are plenty of deep discounts today during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fenix#Garmin Forerunner#Electronics Deals#Beauty Fashion Deals#The Vivoactive 4#Garmin Venu 2
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178

During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Police

Never be caught without earbuds again with this $48 Prime Day deal from Jabra

Jabra continues strengthening its position in the wireless earbuds market, with offerings hitting multiple price points. The company’s affordable Bluetooth earbuds get a cool $30 off on the $80 MSRP. Jabra’s budget-minded true wireless headphones get even better and irresistible during Amazon Prime Day. Jabra Elite 3 already tops our best affordable wireless headphones list, and a new $50 price tag makes it even more tempting. You can’t go wrong with this one if you want to pick up reasonably priced wireless earphones with a long list of features, passive noise cancellation, a respectable IP rating, and excellent battery life.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Bluetooth and Wireless Speakers

Grab these discounts on speakers from JBL, Amazon, and more right now. Whether you're blasting your favorite jams on the patio or having a solo dance party inside, a top-notch speaker makes all the difference. These days, you don't need massive speaker setups to produce wall-shaking volume; a number of portable Bluetooth devices and smart speakers have impressive audio chops. Some will even withstand poolside splashes.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy