Lynnell McFarland
1d ago
I hope they can identify her and throw her in prison for life! She stole $300,000 worth of jewelry! That's grand larceny!
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Sheriff's deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to auto parts burglary
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.
KHQ Right Now
Sheriff's office says no more threat to Loon Lake residents
LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside, lock their...
Body Armor Wearing Shooting Suspect Killed by Spokane County SWAT Team
SPOKANE - At approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. An adult male victim reported an armed suspect pointed a pistol at his head and...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult male...
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
KHQ Right Now
Little free library stolen from home in Emerson-Garfield neighborhood
A little free library was stolen from a home in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood. It was part of a broader effort by a charitable couple to facilitate donations directly to the community.
KHQ Right Now
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Little Free Library stolen in Spokane
The Little Free Library has been stolen in Spokane. If you know who stole it or where it could be, you are asked to call police.
KHQ Right Now
Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley resigns
CHENEY, Wash. - Cheney Police Department Chief John Hensley has resigned, the mayor's office confirmed. Right now, a search is underway for his replacement. KHQ is working to confirm more details about why he resigned. Hensley became chief in 2011 and has worked nearly 40 years in law enforcement. This...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Nash, a former Spokane police officer, was sentenced 172 months to life for two rape convictions, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor. Both victims testified Nash was performing an assessment after the victims had been physically assaulted. During his assessment, he would pull down their pants to look for bruising before sexually assaulting them.
Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
KHQ Right Now
Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
KHQ Right Now
Loitering, drugs and death threats impacting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash - Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property and damaging tenants' cars.
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
KHQ Right Now
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
KHQ Right Now
18-year-old accused of raping woman downtown pleads not guilty, trial to begin in November
Ethan Jake, the 18-year-old arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported it to the Spokane Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin Nov. 14.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman charged with animal cruelty
COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
KHQ Right Now
52-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A single-vehicle crash on I-90 near Couer d'Alene on Thursday left one man dead, according to a release from the Idaho State Police (ISP). A 52-year-old man from Coeur d Alene, was driving westbound near milepost 11 a Toyota Tundra when he left the roadway and hit a jersey barrier on the roadside.
Comments / 3