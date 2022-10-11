SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.

