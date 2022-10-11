Read full article on original website
Related
Construction starts on Topgolf in St. Louis City’s Midtown
ST. LOUIS – Construction has started on a Topgolf in St. Louis City, Topgolf Entertainment Group announced Tuesday morning. The Midtown venue will be the second Topgolf in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The other venue opened in Chesterfield in 2018. This new venue will be three levels with 102 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays. As […]
rejournals.com
Holland Construction Services starts construction on $101 million multifamily development in St. Louis area
Holland Construction Services is making progress on one of its newest midrise development projects in the St. Louis area and recently held a ground-breaking ceremony for the project. Bemiston Place is a $101 million multifamily complex being developed in Clayton, Missouri. Construction began in early summer and columns now stand...
New Chesterfield indoor slide park to open soon
Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.
KSDK
Vikings are invading the St. Louis Renaissance Festival this weekend!
ST. LOUIS — The 24th Annual St. Louis Renaissance Festival has made its way back to Wentzville! The festival is taking place at Rotary Park until October 23. Grab your horns and helmets for a Viking Invasion on October 15 and 16 at the St. Louis Renaissance Festival. Expect Viking themed games plus other contests and activities!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game relocated from St. Louis just days before kickoff due to 'unfulfilled contractual obligations'
Quite a messy scenario has played out involving a pair of HBCU programs forced to relocate a planned showcase game from St. Louis to an on-campus site, just 4 days before it was scheduled to take place. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M were originally set to play on Sunday in...
KSDK
Urban League expands into south St. Louis
The newest Save our Sons location opened on Cherokee Street. It helps community members find and keep jobs.
rocketcitynow.com
St. Louis River City HBCU Classic between AAMU & UAPB canceled
ST. LOUIS — The football game featuring the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Golden Lions against the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs will be played at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:00PM. All tickets purchased to the St. Louis HBCU River City Classic, including those through Ticketmaster, will be honored at Golden Lions Stadium entrance gates. Those who purchased their tickets through UAPB's ticket office for the Classic and want a refund will be refunded.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yapi Mediterranean Subs and Sandwiches Is Moving to the Central West End
The popular south St. Louis sandwich shop will reopen near City Foundry later this month
KMOV
A winter staple in St. Louis for 65 years is getting a new look
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park is getting a major refresh and is asking the community for input on its new look. Forest Park and the City of St. Louis are hosting a virtual open house this evening at 6:30 via Zoom. Residents have...
FOX2now.com
Mid Rivers Mall reveals 4 affordable looks to add to your fall and winter closet
ST. LOUIS – Everyone needs the basics, like a little black dress, a white button-down shirt, a blazer, and black and navy pants or skirts. What about adding a little fun with some trendy pieces from H&M? Stylist from Mid Rivers Mall, Christine Poehling stopped by with some great and affordable pieces to add to the closet.
feastmagazine.com
Shift into soup mode at one of these 11 St. Louis restaurants
Sure, you could make soup at home, but why not show your neighborhood soup spot some love? Here, find a selection of STL restaurants with soup, stew, broth and bisque on the menu.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSDK
St. Louis finally gets rain as relief for one of the driest falls on record
It had been 17 days since the last time rain fell in St. Louis. Coming up next week, there will be highs in the mid 50s.
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
KSDK
Fairview Heights family invested in a Florida fishing business hopes to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Debra Donze lists all of the things they have lost. She's staying optimistic, though, saying they could be planning funerals.
KSDK
SLUH's Ryan Wingo is the next big-time receiver recruit out of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has been a hotbed of talent at the wide receiver position as of late, sending a number of big names to big-name universities. From Jameson Williams to Luther Burden III to Kevin Coleman, St. Louis continues churning out big-time receivers. And the next one...
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
KSDK
Weather changes coming to St. Louis area
For the first time this month, rain is in the forecast this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
KSDK
Rain chances continue through Wednesday in St. Louis
It had been 17 days since the St. Louis area got rain. Some of the region didn't get much, but rain chances continue through Wednesday.
Comments / 0