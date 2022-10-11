Read full article on original website
Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
New Bern businesses booming as mum activities continue
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Some people in New Bern like to call October, “Mum Month,” because of all the festivities happening. The main event, MumFest, brought nearly 50,000 to the city, and local businesses saw the impacts. “(Last) Saturday was booming,” said Lyndsay Sims, co-owner of Mitchell Hardware. “We saw a lot of familiar […]
Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County
NOTE: Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the […]
First Leland brewery opens for business
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap. According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers. Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment...
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
Nothing Bundt Cakes dares you not to fall in love with their treats
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check this place out. Craig Marshall is the owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes that has opened in Greenville. The store is part of a national chain but is the first in Greenville. Marshall said he wants all guests who come […]
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
Morehead City’s Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant to be featured on ‘DDD’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Sit down and enjoy a third helping of the Crystal Coast’s finest restaurants that will be featured on The Food Network. Morehead City’s famous Sanitary Fish Market & Restaurant will be shown on “Diners, Drive-In & Dives: Triple D Nation” this Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. and at midnight. It’s the third Crystal Coast restaurant to appear on the show in as many weeks.
North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town. Atlantic Beach police announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randall Miller.
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
"Nights in Rodanthe" is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series
Nights in Rodanthe is the next offering in the North Carolina Filmmaker Series. The screening takes place at 4 pm this Sunday, October 16th at Stone Theatres. After the film, audience members will enjoy a Q&A with Tom Jones, Jr., who served as the Construction Coordinator for the film. In a nutshell, Jones built the sets for the movie, which was based on a book by Nicholas Sparks.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 12, 13 & 14
Joan Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport. Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport,...
"Autumn's in the Air" fall festival Saturday
A local non-profit is holding a fall festival event on Saturday, October 15 in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Gunboat Association, the official nonprofit support group for the CSS Neuse Museum in Kinston, is hosting the “Autumn’s in the Air” Fall Festival from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, on the grounds of the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial, located at 2612 W. Vernon Ave in Kinston.
After collecting hundreds of dollars on free-parking days, Wilmington acknowledges ‘challenges’ with messaging
While beach towns rake in serious parking revenue on summer holidays, the City of Wilmington has traditionally made it a point to offer free parking on those days — in large part to help incentivize bringing residents and tourists alike to downtown businesses. But during the Fourth of July...
