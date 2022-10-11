Read full article on original website
Hawaii Weather: High surf advisory for north-facing shores
The National Weather Service reports large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet.
5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa
The City and County of Honolulu said there is not tsunami threat to Oahu from the 5.0 earthquake on southeastern flank of Mauna Loa.
KHON2
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain covers central and windward areas. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The National Weather Service reported the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe....
Big Island takes lead over Maui in concealed gun permits; none issued on Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big Island has pulled ahead of Maui as the county with the most concealed-carry gun permits approved since a United State Supreme Court ruling this summer forced Hawaii to issue them. Only two of the state’s four counties have issued any yet. The pace of issuance — and new rules meant […]
KITV.com
Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
65 earthquakes at Mauna Loa in the past 24 hours
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. We talk to experts about what could happen next. The latest daily report about Mauna loa reveals there were 65 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa is not erupting, and experts said an eruption is not imminent. […]
KITV.com
Oahu residents voice concerns over storm water drains in Kailua as possible pollution hazard
Some windward O'ahu residents are concerned over what they call a potential pollution hazard. They're uneasy about storm water drains in Kailua. City addresses concerns over clogged canals in Kailua. For a little over a month, Honolulu's Department of Facility Maintenance has kept busy clearing out storm water channels in...
KITV.com
Water main breaks hit three Oahu locations, 93,000 impacted; boil water advisory in effect
Water main breaks impacted over 93,000 Oahu residents Friday, including on Joint Base Harbor-Hickam, Pearl City Peninsula, and a Salt Lake intersection. The first water main break happened early Friday morning at a HECO Power station off Kamehameha Highway.
KITV.com
Residents asked to remain vigilant after new Little Fire Ant colony found on Kauai
KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After detecting a new colony of Little Fire Ants (LFA) on Kauai, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are asking residents to be vigilant and proactive, in an effort to contain the invasive insects. The most recent LFA colony was found...
Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
KITV.com
Pediatric ICUs overflowing on Oahu due to respiratory virus
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gavin Silva arrived at Kapiolani Medical Center to find a line ahead of him at the ER. Several others were waiting for hours so their children, experiencing similar symptoms, could be seen. "My kids are coughing. And they have runny nose. And, you know, it sounded out...
Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
Boil water advisory at JBPHH after water main break
During this time, impacted residents and businesses may experience pressure fluctuations but should only use water for essential needs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State scrambles to contain little fire ant infestation on Kauai covering at least 13 acres
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Invasive species experts on Kauai are working to get a handle on an emerging threat as an infestation of little fire ants has been found at the Wailua River State Park. The ants are tiny, measuring about one-sixteenth of an inch, but they pack a serious punch...
Kuhio Avenue likely to see bus-only lanes installed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is looking at Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki as the next location to introduce bus-only lanes, officials said it will mean a quicker commute for bus riders, but some who live and work in the area question the proposal. Kuhio Avenue is one of the three main arterial roadways in Waikiki, […]
ALOHA: Honolulu Zoo welcomes three new fennec foxes
The Honolulu Zoo has welcomed three new fennec foxes from Oklahoma.
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police issue warning of Hawaiian Electric Company scam
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers want to warn the public of a Hawaii Electric Company Scam. Several residents have reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be an employee with the Hawaiian Electric Company. The alleged employee informs the customer that they are past due on their electric bill and if immediate payment is not made, their electricity will be shut off.
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
Ocean Safety busy with search for missing swimmer, drowning and multiple rescues
It's been a busy day for Ocean Safety and fire crews around the state with a drowning on Maui, an ongoing search for a missing swimmer and multiple rescues on several different islands.
