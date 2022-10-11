ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain covers central and windward areas. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour. The National Weather Service reported the heaviest rain near Pearl City and Kaneohe....
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wailua Homesteads, HI
City
Mililani, HI
City
Kilauea, HI
City
Lihue, HI
City
Kaneohe, HI
City
Hanapepe, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Hanalei, HI
City
Halawa, HI
City
Princeville, HI
County
Honolulu County, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
City
Waipahu, HI
County
Kauai County, HI
City
Kailua, HI
KITV.com

Manapua man of old Hawaii still going strong on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Like clockwork, the manapua man drives to business after business -- his truck full of local comfort foods, including noodles, pork hash and freshly fried chicken. "It's a dying breed. You don't see a manapua truck going down the road anyplace," said Tony Berrien, who runs Tonys...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

65 earthquakes at Mauna Loa in the past 24 hours

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earthquake activity continues to increase at Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano. We talk to experts about what could happen next. The latest daily report about Mauna loa reveals there were 65 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. Mauna Loa is not erupting, and experts said an eruption is not imminent. […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Kokee State Park#Wailua
KHON2

Food options at new Mauka concourse still pending

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the first landmarks people see when they arrive on the islands, but is it the best Hawaii has to offer? State transportation officials said they are working on it, as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport sees its share of improvements. The Hawaii Department of Transportation Airports Division […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Pediatric ICUs overflowing on Oahu due to respiratory virus

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gavin Silva arrived at Kapiolani Medical Center to find a line ahead of him at the ER. Several others were waiting for hours so their children, experiencing similar symptoms, could be seen. "My kids are coughing. And they have runny nose. And, you know, it sounded out...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Officials worry West Oahu wave pool may wipe out resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public is getting a look at Hawaii’s first surf park destination Tuesday. An entertainment area, restaurants, and 52 acre lagoon for water activities to name a few are all part of Haseko’s $100 million project called Wai Kai at Hoakalei. “The beach area includes a white sand beach and then a […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KHON2

Kuhio Avenue likely to see bus-only lanes installed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City is looking at Kuhio Avenue in Waikiki as the next location to introduce bus-only lanes, officials said it will mean a quicker commute for bus riders, but some who live and work in the area question the proposal. Kuhio Avenue is one of the three main arterial roadways in Waikiki, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police issue warning of Hawaiian Electric Company scam

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police and Crimestoppers want to warn the public of a Hawaii Electric Company Scam. Several residents have reported receiving calls from someone purporting to be an employee with the Hawaiian Electric Company. The alleged employee informs the customer that they are past due on their electric bill and if immediate payment is not made, their electricity will be shut off.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy