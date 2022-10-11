ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Justin Verlander gets rocked in ALDS, MLB world reacts

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander got rocked Tuesday. The Seattle Mariners hit the two-time Cy Young Award winner early and often, collecting 10 hits and six earned runs before the Astros gave Verlander the hook after four innings. The Mariners seemed on their way to an easy victory, but the...
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Mariners-Astros, Phillies-Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez is already making MLB Playoff history in ALDS for Mariners

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners jumped out to a quick lead against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS. And Rodriguez’s strong performance has already placed him in the history books. The 21-year old became the youngest player in MLB Playoff history to record a double and triple in a postseason game, per Alex Mayer on Twitter. The former youngest player to accomplish this feat was New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who was 24-years old when he did it.
SEATTLE, WA

