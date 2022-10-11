Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates. Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.

CENTRALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO