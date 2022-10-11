Read full article on original website
Sticking it to Biden
CPS board: No public for public comment; bond money gets green light
Few members of the public turned out Monday evening for the Columbia School Board meeting, and none of them addressed the board at its first meeting since the rules for public comment changed. Board member Jeanne Snodgrass reminded listeners and viewers how to submit comments and to address the board...
Room at the Inn has tentative prospects to open in late November
Room at the Inn could open as early as late November through a connection with the Columbia Housing Authority. The Housing Authority owns the former City of Refuge building at 7 E Sexton Road, and CEO Randy Cole is ready to let Room at the Inn use the facility. Cole and Room at the Inn Board President Debby Graham have yet to work out details, but the winter shelter hopes to start services there before permanently transferring to VFW Post 280 for the rest of the winter.
Boone County drought persists, impacts environment
Although rain fell in Columbia on Tuesday, and there is high chance for rain on Wednesday, recent precipitation will not immediately help the drought Boone County is currently facing. Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, said that the solution is several weeks...
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home
After 11 days of search and rescue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, nearly 50 members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned to Columbia from Florida. Members of Boone County Fire District, along with task force members that did not deploy to Florida, were prepared to receive them. Upon their...
Ronald Wilbur Wright, April 1, 1938 — October 11, 2022
Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia, MO, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born April 1, 1938, in Columbia, MO, to parents Wilbur and Alene Wright and raised in Hallsville, MO. Ron was a devoted husband to Virginia “Jeanie” Wright, after...
Vernelle Nichols Waters June 4, 1925 — Oct. 6, 2022
Vernelle Nichols Waters died peacefully in her sleep on October 6, 2022 at the age of 97. Vernelle was born June 4, 1925 to her parents Herbert H. and Lela (Wilson) Nichols of Ashland, Missouri. She married David Roy Waters on April 14, 1946. They were married for 66 years until David’s death in 2012.
Missouri's bye week allows further evaluation of young players
The bye week came at the perfect time for Missouri. Quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III left Florida banged up.
Columbia police investigate shooting in northeast Columbia
The Columbia Police Department was dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive for a vehicle collision, but upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police believe he crashed after being shot. A nearby citizen helped provide aid until an ambulance arrived, according to...
Edith Butzin, Jan. 31,1943 — Oct. 9, 2022
Edith Pugh Butzin, 79, of Centralia, MO passed away on October 9, 2022 at home with her loved ones and had been under the care of Missouri Cancer Associates. Edith was born on the family farm in North Boone County on January 31, 1943 to Charles and Lois Pugh. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1961 where she was Homecoming Queen and played on the basketball team. Edith was a hard worker throughout her life and rarely sat still. Of her many jobs, she worked at the Hinton General Store and retired from Silvey Insurance Company in Columbia after having worked there more than 25 years. While maintaining a full-time job, she also worked as a rural mail carrier on the weekends.
Jerry L. Hayes, Nov. 17, 1941 – Oct. 6, 2022
Jerry L. Hayes passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022 in Columbia, MO surrounded by his cherished wife of 59 years, Faye Baskett Hayes, and his children and loved ones. Jerry leaves behind his six children: Kim (Danny) Grant, Gena (Brett) Patton, Joe (Laura) Hayes, Amie (Mike) Hollinger Niemeyer, Kati Grant (all of Columbia, MO), and Staci (Brad) Henks of Lee’s Summit, MO.
MU soccer looking to secure spot in SEC Tournament
With just two weeks left in the SEC soccer regular season, some teams are beginning to look ahead to postseason play. Others, such as Missouri, are looking to put together some late-season success and find themselves still playing come the end of the month. The SEC Tournament is set to...
Death notices for Oct. 12, 2022
Harold Edmond Knight, 89, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. Ronald Wilbur Wright, 84, of Columbia died Oct. 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Broadway Christian Church, 2601 W. Broadway. A visitation will follow at noon.
Missouri lands commitment from 2023 safety Roche
Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Monday that the Tigers landed a commitment from a recruit in the Class of 2023. It wasn’t until Tuesday that the recruit — Phillip Roche — made it known.
MU's homecoming game scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22
Missouri’s homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Tuesday. The Tigers will enter that game at 2-4 (0-3 SEC), coming off their bye week. Vanderbilt is 3-3 (0-2), and will face Georgia on Saturday before visiting Columbia.
Missouri volleyball swept for third time in five games
Any winning team has to start somewhere. For the Tigers, that place is not Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Missouri volleyball fell to Alabama 3-0 — losing sets 25-21, 29-27 and 25-10 — on Wednesday after a debilitating comeback by the Crimson Tide in the second set crushed the Tigers’ momentum and all but settled the match.
Missouri tennis concludes June Stewart Invitational weekend
Missouri tennis’ strong season continues as the June Stewart Invitational concluded Sunday at Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tigers finished with 19 team wins, 14 of them in singles and five in doubles. Because of the tournament format, the Tigers played different opponents in singles and doubles each day.
Rock Bridge defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinals
Rock Bridge took on Cor Jesu Academy in the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Tennis Tournament on Monday at Bethel Park. Ultimately, it was Rock Bridge that came away with the win, defeating Cor Jesu 5-1.
Columbia man arrested in connection with woman's death
A Columbia man has been arrested in connection to a death at 1711 High Quest Drive. Adam A. Conner, 37, faces second-degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found in a garage closet in the north Columbia home. A wheelchair was nearby, and Columbia police found blood in various parts of the house.
Missouri men's golf takes second place at Tennessee tournament
Missouri men’s golf took second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Open on the back of a winning performance from Jack Lundin. The open, which ran from Sunday to Tuesday, featured teams from around the Southeast and Midwest. While Lundin’s 13-under 203 was good enough to stake a joint...
