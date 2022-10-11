Read full article on original website
wisconsinrightnow.com
Gov. Evers Pledges Not to Sign Abortion Exemptions For Rape & Incest
Wisconsin’s governor wants abortion 100% legal or nothing at all. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee that he would not sign a new law allowing for abortions in Wisconsin in cases of rape or incest. “I wouldn’t sign it because it...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Toxic Chemicals in War: Health providers for Wisconsin Veterans prepare to expand care for burn pit exposure
After federal lawmakers recently approved new benefits for veterans exposed to harmful chemicals, Wisconsin service providers are working to ramp up and meet the coming needs. Veterans may now enroll in benefits under the PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law August 10 after Republican attempts in Congress to block it. Benefits processing is planned to start in January of next year. 30K to 75K Wisconsin veterans are eligible for new the benefits.
Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the...
Campaign ad accuses Tim Michels of tracking women near abortion clinics
An ad by the Alliance for Common Sense claims Michels donated to a group that uses technology to track women who enter or go near abortion clinics.
Badger Herald
Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?
Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
wpr.org
Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub
Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
thecentersquare.com
Evers’ ousted parole chief hired at Madison’s new independent police monitor
(The Center Square) – The man who was pushed out as Wisconsin’s parole chief for pardoning hardened criminals has a new job keeping an eye on police officers in Madison. Madison’s Police Civilian Oversight Board on Monday selected John Tate II to be the city’s first ever independent police monitor.
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin
In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
spectrumnews1.com
AARP Ohio discusses Social Security benefits increase
Americans who receive Social Security benefits will start seeing an increase in their checks come next year, as the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase to payouts. This increase was to keep up with the increasing cost of living and will affect millions of Americans. Michelle Shirer, communications director...
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's my happy place': 22-year-old Wisconsin farmer sees success in the meat industry
UNION GROVE, Wis. — A young farmer in Wisconsin is seeing success in seven figures. A local Union Grove farmer started his business at 16 and with a lot of hard work he has found success at just 22-years-old. Justin Miklascewski has been around animals his whole life. He was involved at fairs while showing pigs and other livestock.
wxpr.org
Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties asked for stance on election officials using private funds to administer elections
Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties will be asked about funding for elections on the upcoming ballot. The advisory referendum stems from issues brought up in the 2020 Presidential Election. During the 2020 election, The Center for Tech and Civic Life gave $8.8 million in grants to Wisconsin’s five largest...
wearegreenbay.com
Seven arrested following Wisconsin drug bust, ‘large’ quantities of drugs found
HANSEN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested in central Wisconsin after authorities executed five search warrants and reportedly found drugs, guns and currency. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent drug bust that happened on October 6. Five search warrants were executed in the Town of Hansen and the Village of Vesper.
wuwm.com
Black Voters Matter rolls into Milwaukee and Kenosha with voter registration buses
Voter registration groups will be reaching out to people in Wisconsin over the next month. One effort currently in the state is called Black Voters Matter. Three buses of national and local activists toured a few churches in predominantly Black Milwaukee neighborhoods Sunday morning before holding a celebration outside Turner Hall downtown.
