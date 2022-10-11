ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

kotatv.com

A rise in senior citizens fraud scams

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your personal information. And if you’re not careful, you might lose the money you were saving for retirement, planning to pass down to family members, or just for daily needs. The FBI sounded the alarm...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
newscenter1.tv

RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective

RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

A day at RCPD’s Citizens’ Police Academy

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Each year, officers, supervisors, and other officials at the Rapid City Police Department take on extra hours of work to run a citizens’ police academy, open to any citizen who wants to apply. It’s free to those who are accepted into the program, and lessons range from constitutional law to defensive tactics, even involving a day at the range for firearms training.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Meade County Commissioners kill Box Elder pipeline plan

MEADE COUNTY, S.D.– Meade County Board of Commissioners members voted unanimously to deny the request to install a water pipeline in the county. As NewsCenter1 reported back in August, board members expressed serious concerns about the project. Talbot Wieczorek was among those with concerns about the project. “I’ve never seen a rural water system just jammed down people’s throats,” he stated. “And I think that’s the feeling everybody has here.”
MEADE COUNTY, SD
kbhbradio.com

In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’

STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal

Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
kbhbradio.com

Meade County Commission receives 2022 bridge inspection report

STURGIS, S.D. – Brosz Engineering has completed the Meade County rural bridge inspections for the 2022 cycle and provided a summary to the County Commission Tuesday. The firm provided commissioners a report of recommended repairs and/or upgrades for 18 individual structures. Some bridges have recommended simple repairs, while others...
MEADE COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD

