kotatv.com
A rise in senior citizens fraud scams
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your personal information. And if you’re not careful, you might lose the money you were saving for retirement, planning to pass down to family members, or just for daily needs. The FBI sounded the alarm...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
newscenter1.tv
RCPD data shows Surfwood volunteer community patrols are effective
RAPID CITY, S.D – In late August, the residents of the Surfwood neighborhood in North Rapid City began a system of night-time community patrols to help combat rampant crime in the area. A look into data provided by the Rapid City Police Department shows that they seem to be working.
newscenter1.tv
A day at RCPD’s Citizens’ Police Academy
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Each year, officers, supervisors, and other officials at the Rapid City Police Department take on extra hours of work to run a citizens’ police academy, open to any citizen who wants to apply. It’s free to those who are accepted into the program, and lessons range from constitutional law to defensive tactics, even involving a day at the range for firearms training.
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Commissioners kill Box Elder pipeline plan
MEADE COUNTY, S.D.– Meade County Board of Commissioners members voted unanimously to deny the request to install a water pipeline in the county. As NewsCenter1 reported back in August, board members expressed serious concerns about the project. Talbot Wieczorek was among those with concerns about the project. “I’ve never seen a rural water system just jammed down people’s throats,” he stated. “And I think that’s the feeling everybody has here.”
kbhbradio.com
In search of water, commissioners tell SD Ellsworth Development Authority ‘no’
STURGIS, SD – A project to address a lack of potable water needs a right-of-way easement but Meade County Commissioners said no at its October 11 meeting. The Meade County Commission voted unanimously 5-0 to deny the application from the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEA) for a right-of-way easement in Meade County for a pipeline to bring water to residents affected by contamination from Ellsworth Air Force Base (EAFB).
KELOLAND TV
Suspect arrested in murder case in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A woman wanted in connection with a serious crime in May is now in the Pennington County jail. The sheriff’s office tweeted Tuesday morning that Winter Merrill has been arrested. An arrest warrant was issued in July for aiding and abetting attempted murder...
mitchellnow.com
Rapid City lawmaker calls for special session on grocery tax repeal
Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food. Governor Noem last month said she supports the repeal. Her two opponents in South Dakota’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint, also support the repeal. A bill that would have repealed the sales tax on groceries was defeated this past legislative session. Democrats in the legislature have long advocated for the repeal, which is expected to save South Dakotans around $100 million annually. The November 3rd special session would take place just five days before the November election.
KEVN
Mr. Peanut stopped in Rapid City to say hello
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
newscenter1.tv
Seven things to know about property taxes as the due date approaches
RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the due date of property taxes coming closer, here are a few things to know about paying your property taxes, tax certificates, and property tax assistance. When are property taxes due?. The first half of taxes were due by April 30, but the second...
kbhbradio.com
Meade County Commission receives 2022 bridge inspection report
STURGIS, S.D. – Brosz Engineering has completed the Meade County rural bridge inspections for the 2022 cycle and provided a summary to the County Commission Tuesday. The firm provided commissioners a report of recommended repairs and/or upgrades for 18 individual structures. Some bridges have recommended simple repairs, while others...
newscenter1.tv
Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
KEVN
Antique cars up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
newscenter1.tv
Red Ribbon Skirt Society offers special prayer service during Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Red Ribbon Skirt Society continued to raise awareness of missing and murdered members of the indigenous community during the Black Hills Powwow. Members held a prayer service Sunday to honor lost relatives across North America. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the murder...
newscenter1.tv
SD Mines celebrates National Fossil Day with cautionary tale on over-collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Mines also got in on National Fossil Day, with the Museum of Geology hosting partners such as the National Park Service and Mammoth Site in an effort to teach people about the importance of preservation. “It’s important because we want to educate people...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these 4 events in Rapid City this weekend: Cars & Coffee, Raptor Center, and more fall activities
Cars and Coffee is holding its final regular event of the year at Pure Bean Coffee on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. All cars are welcome, and it’s an opportunity to grab a coffee and check out the vehicles brought by car enthusiasts from around the area. The...
newscenter1.tv
Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Regional Airport Board approves 12-gate final concept for planned airport expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Regional Airport Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the final concept report for the planned airport terminal expansion, which includes 12 gates and several redesigned spaces. This estimated $169 million project will take around five years to complete and will be...
