NewsTimes
Late Ridgefield teen Nia Simpson remembered as 'supportive' friend with ' tenacious' spirit
RIDGEFIELD — Whenever Natalia Feliciano thinks of her late friend and lacrosse teammate Nia Simpson, she smiles. "She was really just the sweetest person," said Natalia, 15, who played defense on the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team with Simpson. Simpson, a Ridgefield High School junior who had just turned 16,...
NewsTimes
Arts organizations brought in $37M to Ridgefield in one year. Now, town gives them a $665K boost
RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield arts community has earned a more than $665,000 cut of the town's federal COVID-19 relief — that's meant to enrich and develop local cultural organizations. The funds from the American Rescue Plan will go toward 21 art and culture nonprofits in town, which operate...
NewsTimes
Letter to the editor: Ridgefield's Bob Hebert deserves our vote for state representative
I was first introduced to Bob Hebert shortly after he and his family moved to Ridgefield some 40 years ago. The more I got to know Bob, the more impressed I was with him as a person. Bob is bright and energetic, he has an impressive work ethic, and a moral compass that is beyond reproach.
NewsTimes
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
NewsTimes
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
NewsTimes
Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools...
NewsTimes
Washington institute holding artifact ID day
WASHINGTON — Residents who may have stone artifacts or Northeastern Native American cultural items to have identified are invited to participate in Artifact ID Day at the Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22. As part of Connecticut’s...
NewsTimes
New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business
NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
NewsTimes
Brookfield raises rent by $500 a month at town-owned house: 'At $1,600, it is still a bargain'
BROOKFIELD — Tenants at a town-owned property are asked to begin paying an additional $500 a month in rent beginning in November — a move officials say is in line with trends in the housing market. The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to increase the rent at 28...
NewsTimes
Bethel settles suit seeking to void 'illegal swearing-in' of first selectman; special election set
BETHEL — A lawsuit filed last month with the goal of removing Rich Straiton from the first selectman’s office has prompted the town to set a special election to vote on a new leader. Daniel Nostin, Republican Town Committee vice president and school board member, filed the lawsuit...
NewsTimes
Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
NewsTimes
Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs
MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
NewsTimes
Danbury man may avoid jail time in assault with aluminum bat in Wilton
STAMFORD — A Danbury man could avoid jail time as a part of a deal with prosecutors in a case where he’s alleged to have beaten two people with an aluminum bat during a dispute over firewood. Leslie Philibert, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault...
NewsTimes
Brookfield's first female first selectwoman dies at 82: 'She was always a champion for somebody'
BROOKFIELD — The first woman to be elected to the town's top executive office died Saturday as a result of complications stemming from multiple sclerosis. Bonnie Smith, 82, served six terms and 12 years as Brookfield first selectwoman before losing her seat in 1999, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond her civil service to the town.
NewsTimes
Tax break questioned for Danbury developer building 150 apartments on Main Street
DANBURY — The developer building nearly 150 apartments on Main Street will need to prove to a group of City Council members why Danbury should extend the property's tax abatement deal. A seven-year tax deferral agreement with the developer, BRT Brookview Common, LLC, or, BRT, called for the project...
NewsTimes
Bristol police officers may have been lured to deadly ambush, officials say
BRISTOL — State police say law enforcement may have been lured to a Redstone Hill Road home Wednesday night where two local officers were killed and another was wounded in an apparent ambush. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in the shooting, which happened...
NewsTimes
Sandy Hook families awarded $965 million from Alex Jones in CT trial: 'Truth matters'
WATERBURY — A six-member jury awarded eight Sandy Hook families and a federal agent defamed by Alex Jones $965 million in damages and emotional distress in a momentous verdict on Wednesday that came after close to three full days of deliberation. The jury also ordered Jones to pay "reasonable"...
NewsTimes
What's Alex Jones' net worth and how much has he made from Sandy Hook denial?
WATERBURY — After a nearly four-week trial, eight Sandy Hook families and a federal agent were awarded $965 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones, who claimed the 2012 shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a "hoax." But questions remain on whether the plaintiffs will see...
NewsTimes
Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say
DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
NewsTimes
Letter to the editor: Republican candidates representing Ridgefield should denounce Trump, Jan. 6
It has been interesting reading the endorsements of the Connecticut Republican candidates in the Press. And while it’s comforting to know that Toni Boucher and Bob Hebert and the other Republicans are upstanding citizens, something is missing. What is missing from those glowing endorsements is what they haven’t done.
