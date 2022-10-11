ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Education
Ridgefield, CT
Sports
Ridgefield, CT
Education
NewsTimes

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Defense leading Danbury football to resurgent season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Danbury football team is back on track. In 2018, Augie Tieri took over a Hatters program near its lowest point. The team had just one winning season since 2004 and despite being one of the state’s largest schools...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Washington institute holding artifact ID day

WASHINGTON — Residents who may have stone artifacts or Northeastern Native American cultural items to have identified are invited to participate in Artifact ID Day at the Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road. The event will be held from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 22. As part of Connecticut’s...
WASHINGTON, CT
NewsTimes

New Milford couple wins $350K offer from 'Shark Tank' billionaire for share in sandcastle business

NEW MILFORD — Kevin and Laurie Lane, of New Milford, are still a bit dazed by their success on the latest episode of ABC TV’s “Shark Tank.”. The couple accepted an offer from billionaire entrepreneur Kendra Scott, who committed to investing $350,000 in their snow- and- sandcastle-building enterprise, in exchange for a 20 percent share of the business.
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Volleyball#Wine Spirits#Fitness#Pub#Ridgefield High School#Ann S Place#The Dig Pink Committee#Wood Fired Restaurant#Beauty Counter#Genoa Deli Pizza#Medicin
NewsTimes

Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
DARIEN, CT
NewsTimes

Middlebury rescue closing, scrambles to find homes for dogs

MIDDLEBURY — A local dog rescue says it has just one month to find permanent or foster homes for all of its animals. In a Facebook post, Brass City Rescue Alliance, a nonprofit, announced that it has no choice but to close its doors until further notice “due to medical circumstances out of our control.” Placements are needed for all of the dogs at the shelter — at least 10 — owing to the impending shutdown.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsTimes

Two men interrupted by detectives in middle of drug deal, Danbury police say

DANBURY — Local police say two men were arrested Tuesday for drug offenses. Geritt Dustin Walker, 45, of New Milford, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and sale of a narcotic substance for allegedly attempting to sell fentanyl to a man Tuesday afternoon. Walker’s alleged customer, Gregory Edward Mead, 38, of Danbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 for Walker and $5,000 for Mead, according to police.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy