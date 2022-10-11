ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

wach.com

32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts

CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Post and Courier

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis launches From Our Future Scholars to Yours Campaign

Staff share their stories as part of SC’s 529 plan’s 20th anniversary. Columbia, SC – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced recently the launch of a new social media campaign promoting South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan and marking the 20th anniversary of helping families save for higher education.
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman James E. Clyburn, S.C. Broadband Office: Over 100,000 More S.C. Households Received Access to Broadband in Just Over 1 Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James E. Clyburn were joined by officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s State Broadband Office to announce that just over one year into the state’s efforts, over 100,000 additional households now have access to high-speed broadband service.
POLITICS
The Post and Courier

Ian – when devastation happens

Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
FLORIDA STATE

