Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
Who is in charge of overseeing school district P-card use in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The recent indictment of a former Richland School District One employee has brought the subject of purchasing cards, or P-cards, back to the forefront. P-cards are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. Most...
FBI now investigating school shooting hoax
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Last Wednesday, there were multiple hoax calls made across South Carolina involving school shootings, Newberry Middle
wach.com
32 million dollars slated for crime victim assistance in SC, AG says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Some victim assistance groups in the state will get some much needed funds to help thousands of crime victims and their families. SC Attorney General Alan Wilson this week announced more than 32 million dollars in grant assistance will be awarded to these organizations. More...
The Post and Courier
Brother continues search for sister in Charleston 51 years after Texas toddler kidnapped
DANIEL ISLAND — Jeff Highsmith is on a mission to find the sister he never met. Melissa Highsmith was snatched from their mother's Texas apartment in 1971, nine years before he was born. She was just 21 months old at the time, making her now 52. In the intervening...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man sentenced to life for human trafficking conviction
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man will spend the rest of his life in prison for human sex trafficking in a historic case, according to the state's attorney general's office. Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a release that the conviction of David Hayden, 53, of Lancaster,...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
South Carolina Supreme Court reverses sentence in 2017 child death case
The South Carolina Supreme Court Wednesday overturned the 2017 conviction of a Pickens County woman accused of killing her grandson three years earlier. Angela Brewer had been sentenced to 20 years in the death of 13-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lusk, who died from a dose of oxycodone found in his sippy cup.
coladaily.com
Former Richland One Procurement Manager arrested, allegedly embezzled 23K
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that agents with the SC Law Enforcement Division arrested former Richland County School District One (RCSD1) Procurement Manager, Travis Antonio Braddy. Braddy was in bond court Thursday afternoon and Judge Clifton Newman set his personal bond at $50K. The arrest follows a...
wach.com
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
RELATED PEOPLE
abccolumbia.com
SC Trucking Association: Free cookouts for truck drivers tomorrow
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—South Carolina’s Trucking Association staff and crew volunteers are providing free cookouts Oct.12 for truck drivers at two weight stations from 10 am- 3 pm. The event is to recognize drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. The cookouts will happen at the Dorchester County weigh-in-motion facility...
abccolumbia.com
State Fair holds sensory-friendly hours for fairgoers with special needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The rides and attractions at the South Carolina State Fair were a little more quiet this morning. The fair had “sensory-friendly” hours from 10 a.m. to noon for children and adults with autism and other sensory processing disorders. Lights and music were off...
crbjbizwire.com
United Bank Invests $250,000 with South Carolina Community Loan Fund for Statewide Small Business and Affordable Housing Loan Efforts
CHARLESTON, SC – United Bank, a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc., is proud to partner with and support the South Carolina Community Loan Fund (SCCLF), investing $250,000 with the nonprofit to support their small business and affordable housing lending efforts. Additionally, United recently provided a $25,000 grant to SCCLF for marketing and loan deployment efforts.
47,000 more in South Carolina to gain access to affordable healthcare after 'glitch' corrected
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thousands of South Carolinians who previously did not qualify for healthcare coverage in the open market will have the option this enrollment period. This change comes after the IRS said it fixed what it called a glitch in the program relating to family coverage. “For all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina is the 9th Least Safe State During COVID-19 – WalletHub Study
South Carolina’s Safety During Coronavirus (1=Best; 25=Avg.):. Note: Rankings are based on data available as of 12:30 pm ET on October 12, 2022. To see the full report, click here.
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
The Post and Courier
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis launches From Our Future Scholars to Yours Campaign
Staff share their stories as part of SC’s 529 plan’s 20th anniversary. Columbia, SC – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced recently the launch of a new social media campaign promoting South Carolina’s Future Scholar 529 College Savings Plan and marking the 20th anniversary of helping families save for higher education.
The Post and Courier
Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman James E. Clyburn, S.C. Broadband Office: Over 100,000 More S.C. Households Received Access to Broadband in Just Over 1 Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James E. Clyburn were joined by officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s State Broadband Office to announce that just over one year into the state’s efforts, over 100,000 additional households now have access to high-speed broadband service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Wants to Know If Henry McMaster Still Opposes Marriage Equality Due to History of Bigoted Remarks
Ahead of Famously Hot Pride in Columbia this weekend, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham has called on Governor Henry McMaster to state his position on marriage equality. Governor McMaster has a long history of bigoted statements about the LGBTQ community and opposition to marriage equality. In response to President...
The Post and Courier
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
KRMG
5 people dead after shooting at South Carolina home
5 people dead after shooting at South Carolina home Officials say the five people appeared to be adults who were not related. (NCD)
Comments / 0