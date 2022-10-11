Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
High school football Week 7 recap: Osage extends winning streak, Fowler carries Hallsville to win
For the first time since 2011, Osage picked up a victory over Boonville. The 40-13 rout Friday in Tri-County Conference play stretched Osage’s winning streak to four after it started the season 0-3. Osage senior Jackson Funderburk led the way with 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns, including scores...
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge boys soccer takes care of business against crosstown rival Battle
For the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s match between Rock Bridge and Battle, it seemed to be anyone’s game. But as Bruins coach Ryan Horstman put it, “If they get one (goal), it kind of feels like another one’s coming.”
Comments / 0