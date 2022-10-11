Read full article on original website
Porterville armed carjacking leaves two people stranded, investigation underway
Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred in Porterville Tuesday night.
Bakersfield Now
Mira Monte HS locked out, 3 adults arrested for attempted catalytic converter theft: KHSD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three adults were arrested after they were found by Kern High School District police, attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Mira Monte High School, according to a KHSD official. In the morning hours, a KHSD officer was alerted to suspicious activity...
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
Man holds 2 women at gunpoint in Porterville home while baby was inside, deputies say
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man they say held two women at gunpoint inside a home.
Shootout occurred before crash in Cherry Street homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Knowing the two men had issues with each other, a homeowner who threw a party in central Bakersfield last month invited James Quair and told Seth Mills to stay away. Mills decided to show up anyway, according to police reports. He parked his pickup across the street early Sept. 17 and […]
Alleged Walmart shooter pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of shooting at another man at a Walmart earlier this week was on post-release community supervision and has served several prior stints in prison, a Kern County court commissioner said Wednesday. Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Paul Vasquez-Flores poses a risk to the public and ordered him […]
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
BPD searches for missing at-risk man, 29
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Edgar Cortez, 29. The police department said Cortez was last seen Sunday at Lincoln Street in northeast Bakersfield around 8 a.m. He is considered at-risk due to a mental and medical condition. The police department described Cortez as 5’5″ tall, […]
Bakersfield man pleads guilty to felonies related to breaking into mailboxes
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man pleaded guilty to being in possession of a counterfeit postal key, which he used to break into mailboxes, and being a felon in possession of ammunition Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice. According to court documents, while Micheal Marcum’s, 46, residence was being searched, law enforcement found […]
Shooting in Delano leaves two people dead, one injured
According to early reports, the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of County Line and Road 136 in Delano.
2 dead after a drive-by shooting in Delano: TCSO
UPDATE: The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a second victim has died after this shooting. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting that left one dead and two airlifted to a local hospital, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded near County Line Road and […]
Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office. Once at the scene, deputies said they […]
Walmart in Oildale evacuated after reports of a man with a gun
According to reports, the Walmart on N. Chester in Oildale has been evacuated after reports of a man with a gun.
Man gets 15 years for setting fire to Bakersfield mansion
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Judge David Zulfa told Marty Sias he’s not sure what life issues he was dealing with when he set fires in March that destroyed a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield and damaged Independence High School. Whatever it was, it can’t happen again, Zulfa said Thursday. Sias put lives in danger, the […]
Woman who stole vehicle with child inside gets 3 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who stole a vehicle with a 2-year-old boy inside was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Melissa Peterson, 32, pleaded no contest last month to child cruelty and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent. A kidnapping charge was dismissed. Peterson spent time in a psychiatric hospital after […]
Bakersfield Now
Person seriously injured, struck by semi-trailer truck on Union Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A person was severely injured after they were struck by a semi-trailer Tuesday on Union Avenue, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to the northbound lanes of Union Avenue off of Belle Terrace regarding a person struck by a vehicle.
Another suspect in Real Road slaying pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fourth man charged with murder in the death of a man believed killed last month at a Bakersfield home has pleaded not guilty. Garret Cole, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery and was ordered held without bail. Cole and co-defendants Juan Toscano, 34, […]
15-year-old boy dead, another hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Pixley, deputies say
A 15-year-old boy has died after a drive-by shooting in Tulare County Friday evening. Another 15-year-old was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
KGET 17
9 arrested during KCSO undercover operation targeting online child predators
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Through an undercover operation targeting people aiming to sexually victimize minors, the Kern County Sheriff’s Offices made nine arrests on several charges. Over the past few months, KCSO officials have been posing as underage children on various online websites and apps. Officials said several...
