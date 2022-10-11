ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend

This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Fall Family activities to do this weekend

This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus. Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU Parents Club keeps families close during event-filled weekend

Lisa Hanselman had two children enrolled as students at WVU. Like many other parents, she had questions and concerns about her children moving away from home. Now, as the director of the WVU Parents Club, Hanselman uses her experience to help families of new university students adjust to having a child away from home.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU vs.Texas 2022

Trenton Straight is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Athenaeum. He is a senior journalism student minoring in English from Charleston, West Virginia. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia women's soccer falls to Texas 2-1 in Morgantown

On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns took on the West Virginia women's soccer team at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, falling in a back-and-forth 2-1 defeat to the Longhorns. There would be little action in the first 18 minutes as both teams would share the ball and put a couple of shots on goal.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WTRF

West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK

Good Day at 4: Black Walnut Festival Preview

SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – One of the Mountain State’s most highly anticipated events, is back! Spencer, West Virginia is ready to welcome you to the 2022 Black Walnut Festival!. We spoke with long time mayor, Terry Williams, to get a sneak peak of what to expect.
SPENCER, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
NITRO, WV
Lootpress

Beaver Business Wants to Bring People Together

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver opened its doors to the public on February 5th this year. It occupies the space which housed Padrino’s, a longtime favorite of locals. Alex George is a native of Raleigh County. His family owned and operated...
BEAVER, WV

