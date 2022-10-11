Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
Where to eat in Morgantown for Fall Family Weekend
This weekend, students and their parents will participate in a variety of activities at West Virginia University as part of Fall Family Weekend. But after a long day of touring campus and completing activities, each family will be tasked with a similar question: where’s a good place to grab a bite?
Daily Athenaeum
Fall Family activities to do this weekend
This weekend is Fall Family Weekend at WVU, and there's plenty to do on and near campus. Students and their loved ones can get a good-natured Mountaineer welcome, watch the basketball season kick off, go on an outdoor activity with WV Adventure, or grab a variety of good eats. They can also explore what Morgantown has to offer, such as the farmer's market and Arts Walk on Saturday.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU Parents Club keeps families close during event-filled weekend
Lisa Hanselman had two children enrolled as students at WVU. Like many other parents, she had questions and concerns about her children moving away from home. Now, as the director of the WVU Parents Club, Hanselman uses her experience to help families of new university students adjust to having a child away from home.
Daily Athenaeum
WVU vs.Texas 2022
Trenton Straight is the editor-in-chief of The Daily Athenaeum. He is a senior journalism student minoring in English from Charleston, West Virginia. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New physical therapy location opens in Grafton
Country Roads Physical Therapy has opened a new location on Barbara Street in Grafton just up from the intersection of Mcdonald's.
6 haunted places in West Virginia
Between West Virginia's love of the paranormal and its rich history, it's not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season.
Daily Athenaeum
Fall Family Weekend: Schedule, registration and everything else you need to know
This weekend, parents and other family members are encouraged to join students for a series of events on and near campus, beginning Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday. Each year, Fall Family Weekend is sponsored by the Mountaineer Parents Club, an organization that connects family members with different aspects of...
Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia women's soccer falls to Texas 2-1 in Morgantown
On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns took on the West Virginia women's soccer team at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, falling in a back-and-forth 2-1 defeat to the Longhorns. There would be little action in the first 18 minutes as both teams would share the ball and put a couple of shots on goal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
What are the rules for West Virginia Bridge Day 2022?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is a festive event full of fun, there are rules put in place to ensure the safer of BASE jumpers and spectators! Below is a list of festival rules everyone must follow when going to Bridge Day 2022 on Saturday, October 15, 2022! No dogs are allowed No […]
WDTV
Morgantown Kohl’s opening date released
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kohl’s has announced the opening date for its new location in Morgantown. The store, located at 16 Colliers Crossing, will open on Nov. 4. The 35,000 sq. ft. store will feature Kohl’s refreshed, modernized design which will deliver discovery, inspiration and convenience to customers.
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
WTRF
West Virginia’s serial killers, and how they were caught
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Serial murder is defined by the FBI as, “the unlawful killing of two or more victims by the same offender(s), in separate events.”. “Separate events” is a key phrase in the definition. A perpetrator must commit several murders over a period of time which makes each murder its own case. A double or triple homicide is not a serial killing.
WOWK
Good Day at 4: Black Walnut Festival Preview
SPENCER, WV (WOWK) – One of the Mountain State’s most highly anticipated events, is back! Spencer, West Virginia is ready to welcome you to the 2022 Black Walnut Festival!. We spoke with long time mayor, Terry Williams, to get a sneak peak of what to expect.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
Popular Nitro, WV restaurant moves to new, smaller location
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — Shima’s Family Restaurant, a popular restaurant in Nitro has moved to a new, smaller location. The restaurant is now on Bank Street in the downtown area of Nitro. Customers lined up outside on Wednesday for a ribbon cutting. The owners say they have been facing trouble getting fully staffed. Customers say […]
Beaver Business Wants to Bring People Together
BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill in Beaver opened its doors to the public on February 5th this year. It occupies the space which housed Padrino’s, a longtime favorite of locals. Alex George is a native of Raleigh County. His family owned and operated...
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Comments / 0