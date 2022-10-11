Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Talks O-Line Struggles Ahead of Mississippi State
Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 22 Wildcats' upcoming game against No. 16 Mississippi State.
Yenser spoke on what went wrong in the loss to South Carolina, playing without starting right tackle Jeremy Flax, how freshman tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has progressed this season and more.
The entire media scrum can be viewed above.
Kentucky Football News
Mississippi State Opened as a Betting Favorite Over the Wildcats
Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart
More on Kentucky's Injuries here
Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky
The Cats Picked Up a Commitment From an In-State Punter on Monday
Levis Still "Day-to-Day" Ahead of Mississippi State
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .
Comments / 0