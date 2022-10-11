ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Offensive Line Coach Zach Yenser Talks O-Line Struggles Ahead of Mississippi State

By Wildcats Today Staff
 1 day ago

Kentucky offensive line coach Zach Yenser spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the No. 22 Wildcats' upcoming game against No. 16 Mississippi State.

Yenser spoke on what went wrong in the loss to South Carolina, playing without starting right tackle Jeremy Flax, how freshman tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin has progressed this season and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Mississippi State Opened as a Betting Favorite Over the Wildcats

Jacquez Jones is the Biggest Name Missing From the Week Seven Depth Chart

More on Kentucky's Injuries here

Current Bowl Projections for Kentucky

The Cats Picked Up a Commitment From an In-State Punter on Monday

Levis Still "Day-to-Day" Ahead of Mississippi State

Is Kentucky Just in Utilization of Chris Rodriguez?

Kentucky is 0-2 with star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr in the backfield.  The expectation was the arrival of the now fifth all-time leading rusher in program history would jolt the somewhat-underachieving offense to a new height, giving the Wildcats that extra juice on the ground and ...
WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

