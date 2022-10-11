Commanders Quarterback Carson Wentz Addresses The Ron Rivera Situation

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made headlines this week when he blamed his team's 1-4 start on its quarterback play.

But it appears his comments have not damaged his relationship with Carson Wentz.

Wentz publicly addressed his coach's comments Tuesday. He said Rivera apologized in a team meeting and that he feels "very comfortable" with Rivera.

“Coach addressed it, handled it," Wentz said. "It’s nothing for me that I’m overly concerned about. Coach is a very straightforward, up-front guy, and he addressed it in a team meeting, which I thought was really cool, what he meant by it all. So I feel very comfortable.”

Wentz praised Rivera for being "straightforward" and "up front" about what happened and what he meant. Rivera drew criticism Monday when he answered a question about why the Commanders sat in last place in the NFC East by saying "quarterback."

Wentz has thrown for 1,390 yards — the fifth-most in the NFL — and 10 touchdowns through five games, but he also ranks 22nd in completion percentage and has thrown six interceptions. He's been sacked 20 times, third-most in the league.