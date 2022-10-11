Hot chicken and hamburgers: Nashville Predators gives a taste of new menu

The puck drops on the Nashville Predators' home opener this Thursday, and with a new season comes a few changes.

Chefs at Bridgestone Arena are cooking up some changes on some fan favorites.

"We come to it every year and I feel like every year they just take their game to the next level — pun intended," said Lyndsay Rowley, Predators host and reporter.

The Nashville Predators are already off to a great start to this hockey season.

"The Preds are 2-0 right now, so that’s definitely going to help bring people to the arena. But once they get here, they will try all the new food that they created this year. Throughout the entire arena obviously, they’re going to take it to that next level," Rowley said.

As Nashville enters the 25th anniversary year for Bridgestone Arena, this season is all about improving the fan experience.

The number of televisions around Bridgestone jumped from 415 to 687.

Staff already installed new metal detectors, 43 mobile kiosks and phone charging stations, but even the menu has changed.

"Of course, you’re going to have your burger and your hotdog no matter what, OK? But the focus this year is to Nashville," said executive chef Pascal Beaute.

His team is serving up the taste buds with a win this season with foods fans typically wouldn’t see at a sports event.

They're serving fajitas, meatballs and they even have salads.

"I think the nachos is a killer. It comes in a big box. The logo you can feed your family with it. It’s a bit spicy though," Beaute said.

There will also be some old favorites with a new Nashville twist.

"I’m really excited to try the corn dogs. The other thing they added was an Asian rib that comes with steamed rice, and it’s really, really good, which is not something you expect at an arena," Rowley said.

Other new items include the southern brisket burger, Nashville calzone and the bison burger.

