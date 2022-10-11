Read full article on original website
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
WVNews
Fairmont State sets fall commencement for Nov. 19
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State will honor graduates Nov. 19 at its fall commencement. The university will hold two separate ceremonies celebrating graduates from each of its five colleges in the Feaster Center on campus.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia's Met announces Christmas concert with John Berry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Berry will perform Nov. 27 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown. Berry's stop is part of his 26th annual Christmas Tour, which sees him performing several dates in Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Alabama. The Morgantown performance is the only one in West Virginia.
WVNews
Kelly Allen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The executive director for the West Virginia Center on Budget …
WVNews
Pride flag discussion put to rest after Mon BOE vote in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It appears the discussion over the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags in Monongalia County Schools is over and the answer is they aren’t allowed. At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Monongalia County Board of Education decided against discussing the policy, 3231.01, that bans pride flags from being displayed in schools at its next meeting in a 2-3 vote.
WVNews
James McDaniel
NEWBURG — James “Jim” Edward McDaniel, 70 of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with family by his side. He was born on Nov. 25, 1951 in Grafton, son of the late Donald Henry and Ethel Mae (Goff) McDaniel.
WVNews
Carolyn Blakemore Blakemore
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Carolyn Blakemore Blakemore, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter. She was born June 8, 1927, in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late William and Erma Enoch Blakemore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 ½ years, Albert H. “Whitey” Blakemore.
WVNews
Rhoda Miller
ACCIDENT — Rhoda Darlene Miller, 86, of Accident and formerly of Grantsville died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born Oct. 19, 1935, in Grantsville, she was a daughter of the late Roy N. and Viola May (Wiley) Miller.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, CVB set to unveil another geocaching trail
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to unveil its third geocaching trail, which will talk participants on a tour of different murals across the county. Geocaching is “treasure hunting” of sorts in which participants use navigation skills and solve...
WVNews
Amendment 2 forum set Oct. 24 in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The executive director for the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy will be guest speaker during a public forum on Amendment 2 set for 6-7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Bridgeport City Hall. The WVCBP's Kelly Allen will discuss the potential impact of Amendment...
WVNews
Charles Graham
ALBRIGHT — Charles Clayton Graham, 87, of Albright, Woolen Mills community, passed away at the Windy Hill Village in Kingwood Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The son of the late Carlus G. and Nina Mable Hartman Graham, he was born Nov. 9, 1934, in Woolen Mills.
WVNews
GCPS Reminder: early dismissal Thursday, schools closed Friday
OAKLAND — Garrett County Public Schools (GCPS) will dismiss students three (3) hours early on Thursday, Oct. 13, for Staff Development in the afternoon. GCPS will be conducting a variety of school-based professional development opportunities for staff based on identified needs in each building.
WVNews
OneFamily praise and worship service set in Accident
ACCIDENT — The public is invited to a special morning praise and worship service at the Bear Creek Church of the Brethren, Accident, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. OneFamily from Waynesboro, Va. is a Christian band made up of an actual family. The members consist of two sisters, their husbands and five children from the two families. They share a love for music, performing and ministering to others.
WVNews
70th-annual Stanton Reunion held
GRANTSVILLE — The descendants of the late William T. Stanton and Annie Mary Durst Stanton met Aug. 14 for the 70th annual Stanton Reunion. A picnic lunch was followed by a meeting, and various gifts were presented.
WVNews
Grantsville Lions induct two members
GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Lions Club recently inducted two new members: Lion Brian King who was sponsored by Lion Jon Houser, and Lion Mary Gross sponsored by Lion Duane Babcock. Membership in the Lions Club is by invitation. The Grantsville Lions Club now has 52 members.
WVNews
Grantsville Community Museum to hold an Open House
GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Community Museum, located at 153 Main St. in Grantsville, will have an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The museum is located in the former First State Bank building which also housed the Grantsville branch of the Ruth Enlow Library until the new library building was built. Local historian Champ Zumbrun will be available to answer questions about a book that he co-authored, “Cresap’s Rifles,” the untold story of the riflemen who helped save George Washington’s army. Michael Cresap passed through Grantsville many times throughout his life.
WVNews
GC Fire Marshal's office urges "Close before you doze"
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Fire Marshal’s Office is meeting with area residents to promote the “Close Before You Doze” fire safety campaign, an ongoing public outreach initiative aimed at spreading this potentially life-saving message and helping keep family members safe in the event of a fire.
WVNews
Board approves GCPS 2024-29 Capital Improvement Plan
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education officially voted to approve the GCPS 2024-29 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) during Tuesday’s public meeting. The motion was made by Rodney Glotfelty with a second from Matthew Paugh, and it passed with a 3-1 vote. Monica Rinker, Paugh and Glotfelty voted in favor while Jason VanSickle cast a nay vote.
WVNews
Handicap fishing pier now open at Accident Town Pond
ACCIDENT — Members of the Accident Town Council met at the town pond last Thursday to celebrate the opening of the handicap fishing pier with local resident Ryan Savage, his wife, Mandi, and their son, Weston. “I think it’s been a good project,” Mayor Richard Carlson said. “It’s been...
WVNews
GC Republican Women's Club to meet on Oct. 19
DEEP CREEK LAKE — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will hold its Oct. 19 meeting at Ace’s Run Restaurant & Pub in Deep Creek Lake. The social hour begins at 4:30 p.m., with dinner orders by 5:30 p.m. and the meeting to begin at 6 p.m.
