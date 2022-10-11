Read full article on original website
Related
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
‘The holy grail of vintage denim’: Pair of Levi’s jeans from 19th century sells for $87,400 at auction
A pair of vintage Levi’s jeans from the 19th century has been sold for $76,000 (£68.6k) at an auction in New Mexico.The Durango Vintage Festivus took place on 1 October and featured the listing of the rare denim jeans from Levi’s, which were found in an abandoned gold mine years ago.According to the auction listing, the jeans are one of the oldest known Levis from the gold rush era and regarded as “the holy grail of vintage denim collecting.” The pants are in “good/wearable” condition, per the listing.The item was purchased by a 23-year-old vintage clothing dealer from San Diego...
Which Items Do You Always Buy At The Dollar Store, And Which Items Do You Never Buy There?
In times like these, knowing which products you can save money on is a life-changer.
33 Fall Friendly Shoes And Boots To Keep You Cozy No Matter The Weather
It's time to kick off your sandals and move to boots because it's sweater weather, and your feet deserve only the best. That's why this list contains the 33 most fall-friendly shoes and boots that are fashionable and feel fabulous.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hypebeast.com
Levi's® Vintage Clothing Reissues 1963 Model 501®
Following the popularity of the “Inside-Out” 501® jeans, Levi’s Vintage Clothing returns with another pair of 1963 501®s featuring another light-side-out design. Crafted from deadstock Cone Mills White Oak® fabric from the last industrial-scale selvedge denim operation in the U.S., the new 501® silhouette arrives in dark wash 12 Oz. shrink-to-fit red selvedge denim with distinct details including off-center belt loops, hidden rivets, and traditional twin-needle arcuates on the back pockets. Additional features include limited-edition tags resting below the inner beltline, double-sided “Big E” red tabs, and red ink “Two Horse” leather-like jacrons.
The Best Knee-High Boots For Strutting into Fall With Style
The weather may be trending cooler, but the season’s best boot style is turning up the heat. Knee-high boots have emerged as a top trend for fall, with options ranging from cowboy-inspired Western takes to ’90s raver platforms. Whether your style is timeless sophisticate or the latest TikTok-core, there’s a great pair of knee-high boots for you. Related: The Best Comfortable Flats for WomenMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Sale Finds at Target's Deal Days, From Holiday Gifts and Tech to Home EssentialsAmazon's Pre-Black Friday Deals Start Next Week-- Here's Everything to Know Before You ShopThe Best Amazon Deals on Apple's...
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade Sale: Get an Extra 30% off Handbags, Wallets, Clothing, Jewelry and More
One thing we love more even than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide sale offering an extra discount on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Right now, the Kate Spade sale just got better with even steeper mark downs giving an extra 30% off everything using code COZY30 — including fall essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and backpacks.
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than $87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than $87,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
livingetc.com
10 living room sofa ideas that prove sometimes a good couch is the only eye candy your scheme needs
As a living room staple – and often an investment buy – it can be tempting to play it safe when it comes to choosing a sofa. But we're here to tell you there's another way. We've seen so many inspiring living room sofa ideas that show that this key piece can be a serious source of style as well as comfort – as long as you're willing to experiment with color, shape and pattern.
A pair of Levi's from the 1880s just sold for $76,000. They were found in an old mine and could be worn 'to get a Starbucks,' a vintage expert says.
"I'm still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them," Kyle Haupert, the 23-year-old buyer, told the Wall Street Journal.
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
In Style
I’m Ditching Denim for These Size-Inclusive Pull-On Pants — and They’re on Sale With Our Secret Code
Wearing jeans has always felt like a hassle for me, but now pulling on denim has become especially cumbersome after working from home for over two years. Of course, I have my go-to comfy, stretchy pairs, but sometimes I just wish I could wear joggers 24/7 and get away with it. Unfortunately, joggers just don’t make for put-together outfits — until I found a pair of pants that feel like joggers, but look like slacks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Imogene + Wille and Sabah Shoes Slide Into Denim Slip-ons
Thanks to a new collaboration, old jeans have become new shoes. Nashville-born small-batch jeanswear brand Imogene + Willie, which sources and manufactures its denim in the U.S., has partnered with footwear brand Sabah, best known for its handmade leather slippers or Babas, to create a denim patchwork version of its Baba shoe, a backless slip-on. The limited-edition collection of 140 pairs for men and women dropped Oct. 1 and was fashioned from recycled denim gathered from Imogene & Willie’s “Kill Your Jeans (with Kindness)” upcycling program which encouraged customers to turn in their old jeans. The program’s name refers to the...
Boots Season Is Here, and Amazon Has Popular Styles for Up to 72% Off at the Prime Early Access Sale
Score your new go-to combat, Chelsea, or cowboy boots before the fall sale ends No shoe screams "fall" more than a pair of boots. But with all the wear and tear your favorite fall footwear gets each season, it's always a good idea to give your boot collection a refresh once the leaves start changing. The time to update your shoe rack is now, because Amazon just slashed prices on a wide variety of women's boots — but only for two days during the Prime Early Access...
TODAY.com
Balenciaga serves up Lay’s potato chip handbags that reportedly cost $1,800
You'll have to chip into your savings if you want to get your hands on Balenciaga's new Lay’s-inspired handbags. The luxury fashion house just debuted several purses that look just like bags of potato chips — but they're a lot more expensive than the salty snack. Rumor has it that the designer handbags will set you back $1,800, per Hypebeast. (TODAY Food reached out to Balenciaga and Frito-Lay to confirm, but no response yet.)
The Ultimate Sock Drawer: The 11 Best Socks for Men, Tested & Reviewed
Table of Contents The Best Socks for Men, at a Glance The Best Men’s Socks for 2022 How We Chose the Best Socks for Men: About Our Process Why Trust Spy When Searching for the Best Socks for Men? Frequently Asked Questions About Men’s Socks There comes a time in the year when flip-flops get tucked back in the closet. If you’re a summer sandal enthusiast, stepping back into shoes might bum you out. But don’t fret — comfortable socks are afoot! Before slipping on your favorite sneakers, make sure to cover your feet in the best socks for men. It’s rather amazing how the wrong pair...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
one37pm.com
TOMS and Krost Link Again on a Laid-Back Collection
Do you like comfortable cool slippers during the fall season? Well, we do too. That’s why we’re super excited about this new collaboration coming from two brands that we love. Krost and TOMS are linking up again for another sick drop to showcase their shared value in making an impact through the products they create. Fittingly dubbed The Krost x TOMS Second Collection, this new release includes an 18-piece assortment of unisex fall apparel launching today.
New York Post
BaubleBar has the cutest personalized blankets that make great gifts
It’s no surprise we love all things cozy (sweaters, scarves, give us it all). So naturally, when BaubleBar launched its latest line of customizable blankets and throws, we were hooked. The standout brand — known for statement and fine jewelry alike — has debuted a new collection perfect for...
NFL・
Levi's jeans from 1880s auctioned for $87,400 after mine shaft discovery
A pair of Levi's jeans dating from the 1880s were found in an abandoned mine and auctioned for $87,400.
Harper's Bazaar
Marie Marot Is Bringing Her Signature Parisian Shirting to J.Crew
Fashion operates on an if you know, you know basis. Certain discoveries are basically induction into a semi-secret society of likeminded taste and style, including first encounters with French designer Marie Marot, whose menswear-inspired button-down shirts are revered by fashion insiders. Many places claim to have perfected the button-down, but only Marie Marot counts people like J.Crew head of women’s design Olympia Gayot among her noted (and yes, extremely chic) fans. Ordering a shirt is the only membership requirement for Marot’s so-called “Shirt Club” and Gayot is a loyal member. “If you're looking for that perfect shirt,” she told BAZAAR earlier this year, “I feel like it comes from her.”
Comments / 0