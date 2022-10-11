ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Lobster Thermidor Dip

● 1 cup frozen spinach (thawed, squeezed dry and chopped) ● 1 baguette (sliced, buttered and toasted) ● Preheat the oven to 350°. ● Combine the lobster meat, garlic, spinach, Monterey jack cheese, hot sauce, salt and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Toss gently to mix. ● Spoon mixture...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery

One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Chocolate Fondue & Details On The Hot Chocolate 5K

Location: Grant Park (Start Line at Monroe & Columbus) *Use the code WGN10 for 10% discount off registration. 4 cups (divided) dark or Semi-Sweet Chocolate Disks or Chips. Dippable (marshmallows, Cookies, Fruit, etc.) Place enough water in bottom pot so when top pot is placed in, it touches water. Turn...
CHICAGO, IL
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza

I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Sancocho – A Traditional Puerto Rican Stew

Xavier Custodio (Artistic Director of Visión Latino Theatre Company & Director of Sancocho) Antonia Arcely (Actress, plays “Caridad” in Sancocho) This is the Midwest Premiere of Sancocho, produced by Chicago’s Visión Latino Theater Company as part of Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret

CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

6@6: Paul’s ‘pumpkin carving tips’

CHICAGO – ‘Tis the season for Jack-O’-Lantern, and it’s fair to say that many people have already started carving theirs as the Halloween season begins. Paul Konrad thought he’d help out some people who are trying to make the perfect pumpkin this October with his own “tips” from his “blog.”
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

Go Ahead, Order Off the Secret Menu at These Chicago Restaurants

The next time you go out to eat, you could certainly order from the regular menu. Nothing wrong with that. But imagine how much better it’d be to request dishes from top-secret menus at some of the trendiest spots in Chicago. These are the plates the chefs only cook for those in the know, so you’ll be getting the most delicious, creative meals, the sort that the chef simply can’t provide to everyone who strolls through the doors.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building

LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
LANSING, IL
Axios Chicago

Best Day Ever: Ina Pinkney, Chicago's Breakfast Queen

Ina Pinkney closed her legendary Ina's Restaurant in 2013, but she'll forever remain Chicago's Breakfast Queen. You can still enjoy her recipes with "Ina's Kitchen: Memories and Recipes from the Breakfast Queen" and watch her story in the 2015 movie "Breakfast at Ina's." Driving the news: We recently met her for lunch at Eden, where we learned she's still developing recipes, making food videos for The Takeout and chairing a global advocacy group for polio survivors.That's on top of beating the odds after a nasty fall. "The docs said I wouldn’t take even a few steps unaided," she said. "I...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Culver’s CurderBurger is back!

CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society

Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Empowering local children through lessons learned in the kitchen

Michelin-starred restaurant Esme recently debuted their collaboration with Kitchen Possible – a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids in underserved Chicago neighborhoods through lessons learned in the kitchen. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of the program recipes is Executive Chef Jenner Tomaska. 2200 N....
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world

CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

9@9: Old time candy and Lucky Charms

CHICAGO – As we get towards Halloween, a lot of the talk remains around candy, and that was the case on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. The “9@9” featured a segment on candy from days gone by along with a connection to an old treat that led to the creation of Lucky Charms.
CHICAGO, IL
