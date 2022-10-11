Read full article on original website
The Food Guy: Mindy's Bakery
One of Chicago’s best bakers recently closed her restaurant after 15 years of business, but she’s found a second wind, in the form of a bakery. Mindy Segal worked as a pastry chef at Charlie Trotter’s, Ambria and MK. Then she ran Hot Chocolate in Bucktown for more than a decade, closing it at the start of the pandemic. The plan was always to reopen a bakery, and she’s done just that, a few blocks away.
Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza
I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
Speakeasy magic bar is north side’s best kept secret
CHICAGO – If you’re looking to make your next night out on the town extra magical, then the Chicago Magic Lounge is the place for you. It’s a speakeasy-style theater that’s hidden behind a fake laundromat and since it reopened its doors in 2021 it’s been quietly attracting a following thanks to visitors documenting their experiences on TikTok.
Go Ahead, Order Off the Secret Menu at These Chicago Restaurants
The next time you go out to eat, you could certainly order from the regular menu. Nothing wrong with that. But imagine how much better it’d be to request dishes from top-secret menus at some of the trendiest spots in Chicago. These are the plates the chefs only cook for those in the know, so you’ll be getting the most delicious, creative meals, the sort that the chef simply can’t provide to everyone who strolls through the doors.
What's a ‘Spicy Hot Dog?' This Chicago Italian Beef Joint Just Added One to its Menu
We're all familiar with the Chicago-style hot dog: mustard, relish, onion, sport peppers, pickle, tomato, celery salt, steamed poppy seed bun. But what about a hot dog that comes with all the fixin' of a spicy Italian beef?. That kind of dog is available at Buona, one of the city's...
Honey Berry Cafe plans 2023 opening in Bakers Square building
LANSING, Ill. (October 11, 2022) – 3545 Ridge Road has sat vacant since Bakers Square abruptly shuttered in January of 2020. Now, Honey Berry Cafe is making plans to rehab the building and open in the spring of 2023. Honey Berry Cafe. With 10 locations nationwide, including five in...
Brittany’s Butters bringing baked goods and more to Winnetka
As Don and Kristen got to know each other, they cooked up a collaboration: Brittany's Butters plus Kristen's baked goods could be a sweet combination. The post Brittany’s Butters bringing baked goods and more to Winnetka appeared first on The Record.
Best Day Ever: Ina Pinkney, Chicago's Breakfast Queen
Ina Pinkney closed her legendary Ina's Restaurant in 2013, but she'll forever remain Chicago's Breakfast Queen. You can still enjoy her recipes with "Ina's Kitchen: Memories and Recipes from the Breakfast Queen" and watch her story in the 2015 movie "Breakfast at Ina's." Driving the news: We recently met her for lunch at Eden, where we learned she's still developing recipes, making food videos for The Takeout and chairing a global advocacy group for polio survivors.That's on top of beating the odds after a nasty fall. "The docs said I wouldn’t take even a few steps unaided," she said. "I...
CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger. The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations […]
Lou Malnati's Launches Adventurous New Deep Dish Pizza as Part of National Pizza Month
As October is National Pizza Month, deep dish staple and Chicago-area mainstay Lou Malnati's is launching a new deep dish pizza that adopts a style mostly known on thin crusts. The "White Pizza Meets Deep Dish" launches a pie featuring the chain's Louie cream sauce with mushrooms, spinach mix and...
ImnotArt is the first phygital gallery in the world and it’s located right here in Wicker Park. Joining us now with all the details is CEO and co-founder Matthew Schapiro.
Anti-Cruelty Society – 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago, IL. The Anti-Cruelty Society is participating in the Chicagoland Humane Coalition‘s group adoption event this Saturday, October 15! All adoption fees for adult dogs over 40 lbs will be waived!
Michelin-starred restaurant Esme recently debuted their collaboration with Kitchen Possible – a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids in underserved Chicago neighborhoods through lessons learned in the kitchen. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of the program recipes is Executive Chef Jenner Tomaska. 2200 N....
Chicago neighborhood named one of the coolest in the world
CHICAGO – A northwest side Chicago neighborhood has major bragging rights. Avondale has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right! We’re talking on the planet. The online magazine Time Out ranks Avondale 16th on its list of “The 51 coolest neighbourhoods...
CHICAGO – As we get towards Halloween, a lot of the talk remains around candy, and that was the case on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News. The “9@9” featured a segment on candy from days gone by along with a connection to an old treat that led to the creation of Lucky Charms.
