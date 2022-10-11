Read full article on original website
Two new exhibits showcase diversity and community at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD) has two new exhibits that opened this October. The Woodland Pattern exhibit opened Monday, Oct. 10, and it brings diverse artists from around the world to one gallery at the college. It's named after Milwaukee's Woodland Pattern Book...
Celebrate Halloween the 'natural way' at Wehr Nature Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The calendar is only a little over two weeks away from finally hitting Halloween, so the Wehr Nature Center in Franklin is getting into the spooky spirit now. Emily Brown and Becky Stelmack joined us on Wednesday, Oct 12. to discuss the Nature Center's "Halloween Haunts...
Summerfest introduces new logo, promotions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer has ended, but Summerfest is already getting ready for next year. And with it, a new logo. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the music festival -- and the logo design ties in key design elements from the 70's and 80's -- along with new ideas.
Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored for their service
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, and on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Milwaukee firefighters who have died in the line of duty were honored. The 26th annual recognition ceremony took place at the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters. The ceremony was packed full of city...
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Drumming to your own beat at Racine's River Bend Nature Center. Just a part of the fall fun.
RACINE (CBS 58)--The sights and sounds of fall come together in one perfect harmony at Racine's River Bend Nature Center. And next Friday, you can actually prove it by taking part in an autumn drum circle. Musical experts say the drum circle offers equality because there's no beginning or end, just continuity. One of the main objectives is to share rhythm and get in tune with each other and themselves.
Lakefront Brewery hosts Curd Day party ahead of National Cheese Curd Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday, Oct. 15 is National Cheese Curd Day, but it wouldn't be right for Wisconsites to celebrate for just one day. Lakefront Brewery is getting the party started early with its Curd Day Party on Thursday, Oct. 13. They're serving up three different types of cheese...
Talk home remodeling with experts at a Milwaukee-area event this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the fall season continues and winter approaches, many people may be looking to do some house remodeling. There's an event this weekend that aims to help those folks out. The NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show at the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center will be...
Culver's is celebrating Cheese Curd Day for the rest of October with the CurderBurger
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CurderBurger returns to Culver's menus today, much to the delight of cheese curd fanatics. After its initial one-day launch for Cheese Curd Day last October, Culver's appears to have learned an important lesson from last year's launch selling out within hours. This year, Culver's says...
Novak Manor impresses in 10th year of home haunting
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They call it Milwaukee’s largest home haunt and it is unbelievable!. Novak Manor is just about a half a block away from Candy Cane Lane at 9730 W. Montana Ave in West Allis, WI. From 6-10pm each Friday and Saturday in October, there’s...
Milwaukee homeless organization faces criticism from Business Improvement District 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has made major strides in its efforts to combat homelessness, significantly reducing the homeless population over two years. Despite the progress, some organizations remain critical of the response and how resources are allocated. "This is not what I look forward to, none of these guys...
Milwaukee Bucks announce construction companies to build 'The Venue;' local theaters concerned
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two Wisconsin-based construction companies will join the development of a new concert venue in the Deer District, Miron Construction Co., Inc. and JCP Construction. Some local businesses in the area say this move is unwanted, however leaders of the project say this will bring more job...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Alex Corradetti and company in Muskego on Thursday, Oct. 13. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Mayor Rick Petfalski of Muskego. He gave a preview of what to expect as CBS 58 explores this unique hometown.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew are broadcasting from Walker's Point on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Ahead of the visit, our morning team was joined by Simmi Urbanek, President of the Walker's Point Association. Stay tuned to CBS 58 on...
Milwaukee brewery offering a limited Cheese Curd Day menu on Thursday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee brewery is hosting a National Cheese Curd Day celebration this week featuring their hottest and most award-winning menu item: fried cheese curds. Lakefront Brewery's celebration will be opening at a special early hour of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 to offer a cheese...
'Calls aren't going to disappear': Milwaukee Fire Department holds community meetings about declining resources, rising demand
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Fire Department has held several community meetings throughout the month of October, discussing the current state of the department and concerns for the future. Eight meetings were held Monday, Oct. 10 at different fire stations across the city. While the fire department has been...
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
Juvenile shot outside James Madison high school
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shots were fired outside an MPS school Monday afternoon right after students were released for the day. One student describes a terrifying scene. Too emotional to talk on camera, she tells us she heard the shots, then ran with a lot of her peers back inside for safety as school officials ushered them into the auditorium.
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Lux!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Lux! He's a four-year-old with a beautiful brindle coat, available to meet and adopt at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only...
Recapping Wednesday's round of severe weather
Wednesday was a weird weather day in southeast Wisconsin. We had a round of downpours and storms in the morning then a round of strong rain with intense wind gusts and reports of tornadoes rolled through around midday before a last round of showers after sunset. When totaling everything together including the rain from Tuesday most of southeast Wisconsin saw between 0.50-1.00" of rainfall.
