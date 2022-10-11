RACINE (CBS 58)--The sights and sounds of fall come together in one perfect harmony at Racine's River Bend Nature Center. And next Friday, you can actually prove it by taking part in an autumn drum circle. Musical experts say the drum circle offers equality because there's no beginning or end, just continuity. One of the main objectives is to share rhythm and get in tune with each other and themselves.

