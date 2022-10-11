ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Celebrate Halloween the 'natural way' at Wehr Nature Center

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The calendar is only a little over two weeks away from finally hitting Halloween, so the Wehr Nature Center in Franklin is getting into the spooky spirit now. Emily Brown and Becky Stelmack joined us on Wednesday, Oct 12. to discuss the Nature Center's "Halloween Haunts...
FRANKLIN, WI
CBS 58

Summerfest introduces new logo, promotions

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer has ended, but Summerfest is already getting ready for next year. And with it, a new logo. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the music festival -- and the logo design ties in key design elements from the 70's and 80's -- along with new ideas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee fallen firefighters honored for their service

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The second week of October is Fire Prevention Week, and on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Milwaukee firefighters who have died in the line of duty were honored. The 26th annual recognition ceremony took place at the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters. The ceremony was packed full of city...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Drumming to your own beat at Racine's River Bend Nature Center. Just a part of the fall fun.

RACINE (CBS 58)--The sights and sounds of fall come together in one perfect harmony at Racine's River Bend Nature Center. And next Friday, you can actually prove it by taking part in an autumn drum circle. Musical experts say the drum circle offers equality because there's no beginning or end, just continuity. One of the main objectives is to share rhythm and get in tune with each other and themselves.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Novak Manor impresses in 10th year of home haunting

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They call it Milwaukee’s largest home haunt and it is unbelievable!. Novak Manor is just about a half a block away from Candy Cane Lane at 9730 W. Montana Ave in West Allis, WI. From 6-10pm each Friday and Saturday in October, there’s...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Muskego

MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Alex Corradetti and company in Muskego on Thursday, Oct. 13. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Mayor Rick Petfalski of Muskego. He gave a preview of what to expect as CBS 58 explores this unique hometown.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew are broadcasting from Walker's Point on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Ahead of the visit, our morning team was joined by Simmi Urbanek, President of the Walker's Point Association. Stay tuned to CBS 58 on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee brewery offering a limited Cheese Curd Day menu on Thursday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee brewery is hosting a National Cheese Curd Day celebration this week featuring their hottest and most award-winning menu item: fried cheese curds. Lakefront Brewery's celebration will be opening at a special early hour of 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 to offer a cheese...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Juvenile shot outside James Madison high school

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shots were fired outside an MPS school Monday afternoon right after students were released for the day. One student describes a terrifying scene. Too emotional to talk on camera, she tells us she heard the shots, then ran with a lot of her peers back inside for safety as school officials ushered them into the auditorium.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Lux!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 11 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Lux! He's a four-year-old with a beautiful brindle coat, available to meet and adopt at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Recapping Wednesday's round of severe weather

Wednesday was a weird weather day in southeast Wisconsin. We had a round of downpours and storms in the morning then a round of strong rain with intense wind gusts and reports of tornadoes rolled through around midday before a last round of showers after sunset. When totaling everything together including the rain from Tuesday most of southeast Wisconsin saw between 0.50-1.00" of rainfall.
WISCONSIN STATE

