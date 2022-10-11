Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
CBS 58
MU Poll: Johnson widens lead over Barnes, governor's race remains a toss-up
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- In a race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate, Republican Senator Ron Johnson has a 6-point lead over his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to polling conducted by Marquette University Law School. Johnson widened his lead with 52% support among likely voters compared to...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Muskego
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Alex Corradetti and company in Muskego on Thursday, Oct. 13. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Mayor Rick Petfalski of Muskego. He gave a preview of what to expect as CBS 58 explores this unique hometown.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew are broadcasting from Walker's Point on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Ahead of the visit, our morning team was joined by Simmi Urbanek, President of the Walker's Point Association. Stay tuned to CBS 58 on...
CBS 58
Lakefront Brewery hosts Curd Day party ahead of National Cheese Curd Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday, Oct. 15 is National Cheese Curd Day, but it wouldn't be right for Wisconsites to celebrate for just one day. Lakefront Brewery is getting the party started early with its Curd Day Party on Thursday, Oct. 13. They're serving up three different types of cheese...
RELATED PEOPLE
milwaukeemag.com
The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History
Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
CBS 58
Culver's is celebrating Cheese Curd Day for the rest of October with the CurderBurger
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The CurderBurger returns to Culver's menus today, much to the delight of cheese curd fanatics. After its initial one-day launch for Cheese Curd Day last October, Culver's appears to have learned an important lesson from last year's launch selling out within hours. This year, Culver's says...
Thousands without power in Wisconsin following storms
According to We Energies, at least 20,000 households are without power as severe storms roll through the area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
CBS 58
Recapping Wednesday's round of severe weather
Wednesday was a weird weather day in southeast Wisconsin. We had a round of downpours and storms in the morning then a round of strong rain with intense wind gusts and reports of tornadoes rolled through around midday before a last round of showers after sunset. When totaling everything together including the rain from Tuesday most of southeast Wisconsin saw between 0.50-1.00" of rainfall.
CBS 58
'I apologize': Darrell Brooks pledges to behave heading into second week of trial, more witnesses testify
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Darrell Brooks, the defendant in the Waukesha Christmas parade trial, apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for the way he acted last week. "I'm going to stand up as a man and tell the whole court and you, your honor, that I...
Comments / 2