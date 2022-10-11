ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Wisconsin Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 12 to speak with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA), according to a statement from The White House. She’ll visit with students, parents and educators at a Milwaukee Public Schools’ “Homework Diner.” It is not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Muskego

MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop in the 58 Hometowns tour series finds Alex Corradetti and company in Muskego on Thursday, Oct. 13. Ahead of the tour, we spoke with Mayor Rick Petfalski of Muskego. He gave a preview of what to expect as CBS 58 explores this unique hometown.
MUSKEGO, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58's Amanda Porterfield and crew are broadcasting from Walker's Point on Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of our 58 Hometowns tour!. Ahead of the visit, our morning team was joined by Simmi Urbanek, President of the Walker's Point Association. Stay tuned to CBS 58 on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Jill Biden
milwaukeemag.com

The Debate Over Replacing Highway 175 Is Ignoring a Crucial Piece of History

Washington Heights and Washington Park represent two sides of Milwaukee’s West Side. One is predominantly white and comfortably middle class, its streets lined with large bungalows, punctuated by the occasional mansion on Washington and Hi-Mount boulevards. The other is more diverse in both its residents and its residences, a mostly Black neighborhood that includes the city’s only Asian-American-majority voting ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Recapping Wednesday's round of severe weather

Wednesday was a weird weather day in southeast Wisconsin. We had a round of downpours and storms in the morning then a round of strong rain with intense wind gusts and reports of tornadoes rolled through around midday before a last round of showers after sunset. When totaling everything together including the rain from Tuesday most of southeast Wisconsin saw between 0.50-1.00" of rainfall.
WISCONSIN STATE

