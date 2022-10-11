Read full article on original website
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Kevin Feige Reveals Why Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Was Not Recast In ‘Wakanda Forever’: “It Was Much Too Soon”
Following Chadwick Boseman’s shocking death in 2020, Marvel Studios was tasked with the decision of whether to recast his King T’Challa role in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, a role Boseman also had previously played in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers films. In an interview with Empire Magazine, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talks about the decision to not recast the role, and instead find a way to honor Boseman along with a different approach in the sequel. “It just felt like it was much too soon to recast,” he told the magazine. “Stan Lee always...
Mindy Kaling and the cast of 'Velma' address critics who are angry that the titular character is South Asian and explain the absence of Scooby
At the show's panel on Thursday, which Insider attended, Kaling said that she was "a little bit surprised" by the backlash to her version of Velma.
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Gets New Character Posters, Featurette Touting Sequel That Will “Honor” The Late Chadwick Boseman
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s nationwide release now just one month away, Disney and Marvel on Tuesday unveiled a new featurette on the making of the anticipated sequel, along with 12 new character posters, which you can view by clicking above. The Wakanda posters depict Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, Alex Livinalli as Attuma, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda. In the featurette, director Ryan...
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig’s Netflix Fantasy
UPDATED, 11:45 AM: Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its YA fantasy pic The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig (Last Christmas), which is slated for a global release on the streamer on October 19. The film is set in the village of Gavaldon, where two...
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Mila Kunis Knew ‘Jupiter Ascending’ Would Be a Flop Before Filming
Mila Kunis is bringing the “Jupiter Ascending” controversy back down to Earth. The “Luckiest Girl Alive” actress reflected on the infamous sci-fi drama helmed by “The Matrix” creators the Wachowskis in 2015. Kunis starred as a Russian maid whose DNA makes her the destined queen of the universe; Channing Tatum played her wolf-man protector, with Eddie Redmayne as the intergalactic villain in the futuristic dystopia. “Jupiter Ascending” was slaughtered by critics upon release, with some even speculating the Wachowskis’ career could be done. “When did we know [the movie would flop]? Before we started production, because our production got slashed in half,”...
BET
Mahershala Ali’s ‘Blade’ Movie Put On Hold By Marvel
Marvel has paused the Blade reboot starring Mahershala Ali. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was in pre-production in Atlanta with director Bassam Tariq. However, he left the project two weeks ago. Production on the film is now paused. The movie was scheduled to begin filming in November. Tariq supposedly left the film due to changes in the production schedule, but the studio hopes to restart production in early 2023. Blade is now scheduled to be released in Sept. 2024.
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Heather Langenkamp wants Nightmare on Elm Street to get the Halloween reboot treatment. Tenoch Huerta hopes Namor gets people talking in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Plus, a glimpse at the She-Hulk finale, and behind the scenes on Madame Web. To me, my spoilers!. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. In a...
CNET
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Salute Chadwick Boseman in Namor Video
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a month away from hitting theaters, and a new video sees the stars of the upcoming Marvel sequel pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. In the featurette, director Ryan Coogler and stars including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett pay tribute to their former leading man and previous incumbent of the Black Panther mantle, who died in 2020.
Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black Adam’ Cast on Film’s 15-Year Journey and Hopes for DCEU’s Future
After 15 years in the making, Black Adam finally made its debut on Wednesday night, hosting its world premiere in Times Square. The DC film, which stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero who is released into modern times after 5,000 years of imprisonment, has been a longtime dream of Johnson’s, as he told THR about putting on his (not-muscle-padded) suit for the first time. More from The Hollywood ReporterDC's 'Black Adam': First Reactions to Dwayne Johnson Superhero Film From New York PremiereDwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' Tracking for Bullish $70M-$75M OpeningStylists to A-List Stars Share Their Fall Fashion Picks for...
Dwayne Johnson teases another superhero return in 'Black Adam'
Did Dwayne Johnson just reveal a "Black Adam" spoiler?
Collider
Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman & More Join David Ayer's 'The Beekeeper'
With the film currently in production in the UK, the cast for director David Ayer's newest movie, The Beekeeper, grows more significant as several prominent actors have joined Jason Statham (The Transporter) in the upcoming action flick, according to Deadline. Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons joins the film's cast in an...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ contrarian vows to eat a hat if the movie’s biggest rumor is true
We’re about a month out from arguably the biggest movie of this year, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hitting cinema screens on Nov 11. With a runtime comparable to the MCU’s big event-style films such as Avengers: Endgame, the speculation and hype is ramping up to discern who will be taking up the mantle of Black Panther with T’Challa out of the picture following Chadwick Boseman’s passing.
Benedict Cumberbatch helped write one controversial Doctor Strange 2 scene
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney Plus and it’s one of the most important Phase 4 movies to watch if you want to understand where the story is going. While the film premiered in theaters in May, we’re still not done discovering its secrets. For example, Benedict Cumberbatch apparently had a say in the story of Doctor Strange 2. The actor even wrote some of the scenes in the sequel himself.
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Shared Her Thoughts About A Voyager Movie With Us Just Before Alex Kurtzman Teased Her Live-Action Return
Star Trek actress Kate Mulgrew shared some thoughts on a Voyager movie not long before the franchise announced efforts to bring her back to live-action.
