Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO