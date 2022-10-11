Read full article on original website
BBC
Emma Raducanu: Coach Dmitry Tursunov parts ways with British tennis player
Emma Raducanu's promising partnership with coach Dmitry Tursunov will go no further as the Russian has decided to pursue other opportunities. Tursunov is the fourth coach to leave the team in the past 15 months - following the departures of Nigel Sears, Andrew Richardson and Torben Beltz. Raducanu has won...
Former Australian tennis star Todd Woodbridge recounts heart attack at 51
Tennis great Todd Woodbridge is urging others to have a health check after becoming the latest 50-something celebrity to suffer a heart attack. Woodbridge says he was left shocked after experiencing symptoms as a fit 51-year-old last Thursday. The 16-time grand slam doubles champion and one-time top-20 singles star regularly...
ESPN
Under-pressure Spain coach Vilda hails 'historic' win over USWNT amid player row
Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda said his side had showed courage in their 2-0 friendly win over United States on Tuesday, recording their first victory over the world champions despite missing several key players amid off-field controversy. Vilda had omitted 15 players from his squad who had reportedly told the...
MLS・
Novak Djokovic is welcome at Australian Open, says tournament director; Russian and Belarusian players can compete
Novak Djokovic would be welcomed to play at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, according to tournament director Craig Tiley.
Yardbarker
"Watch out tennis; Pickleball is coming for you" - Judy Murray issues warning to tennis
Judy Murray issued a warning to tennis after former Wimbledon junior champion Noah Rubin announced his switch from tennis to pickleball. Tennis faces various difficulties, and Judy Murray spent a lot of time around the game to become familiar with many of them. Murray is aware of how addicting this new emerging sport is due to being the Pickleball ambassador for Scotland issued a warning to tennis.
volleyballmag.com
USA women sweep Türkiye to move into FIVB Worlds semis
The USA women swept Türkiye 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 in Gliwice, Poland, on Tuesday to advance to the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship. They’ll play unbeaten Serbia, which knocked out Poland in five sets later Tuesday. That match in Gliwice is at 2:30 Eastern and can be seen on VolleyballWorld.TV.
Tennis Australia won't support Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter country to play in 2023 Australian Open
Tennis Australia has said that they will not lobby in support of Novak Djokovic if he tries to reenter Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Open. "It is not a matter we can lobby on. It is a matter that definitely stays between the two of them," Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Wednesday via the Associated Press, referring to Djokovic and the Australian government.
Great Britain enjoy golden night at Track World Championships in France
Great Britain clinched men’s team pursuit gold on a two-medal night at the UCI Track World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.The quartet of Ollie Wood, Ethan Hayter, Ethan Vernon and Dan Bigham edged out defending champions and Olympic gold medallists Italy to claim GB’s first world title of the competition.Their compatriots in the women’s final, also facing tough Italian challengers, ultimately settled for silver on day two of the five-day event.THEY'VE ONLY GONE AND DONE IT!!The Men's Team Pursuit are WORLD CHAMPIONS 🥇Unbelievable effort from @olliewood95, @ethan_hayter, @EthanVernon22 & @DanBiggles22 ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) October 13, 2022Wood, Hayter, Vernon and Bigham were...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-CAS to hear Chile appeal over Ecuador World Cup player on Nov. 4 and 5 – source
(Reuters) – The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear the Chilean football federation’s appeal on Nov. 4 and 5 against the decision by FIFA to allow Ecuador to play at the World Cup, a source close to the case told Reuters on Thursday. World governing body...
FIFA・
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-UEFA investigating Ireland players over pro-IRA chant
(Reuters) – UEFA have opened an investigation into “potential inappropriate behaviour” by Republic of Ireland players for singing a song referencing the IRA after qualifying for their first women’s World Cup, the governing body said on Thursday. A video posted on social media after Ireland’s 1-0...
UEFA・
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-K-pop pioneers BTS back South Korea’s 2023 Asian Cup bid
(Reuters) – K-pop group BTS have added a bit of ‘Dynamite’ to South Korea’s bid to host the 2023 Asian Cup with a new video backing the country’s campaign to stage a first major soccer tournament since they shared the 2002 World Cup with Japan.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentine Super Cup to be played in Abu Dhabi in 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Argentine Super Cup will be played in Abu Dhabi in January after the country’s football association (AFA) signed a partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), which announced the deal on Wednesday. The Super Cup, contested between the winner of Argentina’s Primera...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Ball from Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ match expected to fetch at least $2.8 million at auction
(Reuters) – The football that was at the feet – and hand – of Diego Maradona as he shocked the world with acts of both brazen gamesmanship and breathtaking skill in Mexico 36 years ago has been put up for auction and is expected to sell for at least 2.5 million pounds ($2.8 million).
James McQuillan’s incredible rise from wheelchair rugby novice to playing for Australia
Less than year ago McQuillan had never played the sport – now he’s wearing the green and gold at the world championships
wtatennis.com
Pegula qualifies for WTA Finals; two doubles teams secure their places
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Thursday Jessica Pegula and the doubles teams of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals. This will be Pegula's debut appearance at the WTA Finals. She joins World No.1 Iga Swiatek and...
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Dmitry Tursunov exits with Andy Murray's former fitness coach, Jez Green joining her team
Emma Raducanu has turned to Andy Murray's former fitness coach, Jez Green, to address her ongoing injury problems after ending her partnership with Russian Dmitry Tursunov. The British No 1 enjoyed a promising spell alongside Tursunov, winning eight of her 15 matches which included a run to the semi-finals of the Korea Open in Seoul last month.
Why is the Qatar World Cup stadium called Stadium 974?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 World Cup over the winter months in a first of its kind tournament. Due to the severe hit in the Middle East, a decision was made for the tournament to take place during November and December as the top domestic leagues take a break to facilitate this.
Sporting News
Japan could tip over All Blacks in ambush warns former Top League player
Former Highlanders lock Joey Wheeler has warned the All Blacks over what awaits the side on the first match of the Northern Tour when they head to Japan to take on the Brave Blossoms in Tokyo. Wheeler played under current Japan national coach Jamie Joseph at the Highlanders and has...
SkySports
Andy Murray reaches quarter-finals of the Gijon Open in Spain
Andy Murray battled to a three-set victory over Argentinian Pedro Cachin to reach the quarter-finals of the Gijon Open in Spain. As in his impressive first-round win against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Murray began slowly and this time had to fight back from a set down to clinch a 2-6 7-5 7-6 (7-3) triumph after two hours and 49 minutes.
volleyballmag.com
USA women will play for bronze in FIVB Worlds after falling to Serbia
Tijana Boskovic lit up the USA with 32 kills as Serbia beat the Americans 25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23 in Gliwice, Poland, Wednesday in the semifinals of the FIVB Women’s World Championship. While Serbia will play for gold, the USA will play for bronze on Saturday in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Both...
