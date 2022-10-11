ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WHIO Dayton

Astros' Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker

HOUSTON — (AP) — Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand. The Astros announced...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez smashed a game-ending, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray, wrecking Seattle’s strategy of using a Cy Young Award winner in a rare relief role and vaulting the Houston Astros over the Mariners 8-7 Tuesday in their playoff opener.
HOUSTON, TX
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mariners' hearts broken, lose to Astros 8-7

HOUSTON — The Seattle Mariners postseason run began with heartbreak. The Mariners traveled to Texas in Game 1 of the ALDS and lost to division-rival Houston Astros 8-7. Julio Rodriguez and the Mariners bats got off to a strong start against a tough opponent in Astros ace Justin Verlander. Rodriguez got on base with a walk, finding himself in scoring...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

If it ain't broke, don't fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
SEATTLE, WA
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros' 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks will move Sunday game time back if M's force Game 4

The Seattle Seahawks have announced that they will change the time of their scheduled Week 6 home game against the Arizona Cardinals if the Seattle Mariners are able to force a Game 4 in their American League Division Series with the Houston Astros. The Seahawks are currently scheduled to play...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken Season Preview: Keys and questions for year 2

The Seattle Kraken headed to Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday afternoon to prepare for Wednesday’s season opener against the Ducks. It’s always an exciting time of year as every team is in playoff contention. Seattle has improved its roster and will be a better team in its second NHL season....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington State Ferries renamed for Mariners during postseason

The Seattle Mariners were named for the city’s maritime heritage, and now the team is receiving an honor worthy of their name, by naming the city’s maritime vessels for the team. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state ferry names be changed, temporarily, to honor the...
SEATTLE, WA

