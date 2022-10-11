Grady Jarrett speaks on roughing the passer call vs. Tom Brady, says he was 'in disbelief'

Grady Jarrett didn't speak to the media after the Atlanta Falcons lost 21-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in a game where he received a roughing the passer penalty for tackling Tom Brady. The late call received much criticism as several wondered what was wrong with the defensive play.

Jarrett broke his silence Tuesday on his radio program, The Grady Jarrett Show on Atlanta's 680 The Fan.

"Right now, I feel better as far as being able to talk and communicate my emotions," he said. "After the game, I definitely wasn't in a good space to clearly and really get my thoughts across and just how I was feeling because, a little — not a little, but a lot — of disbelief. But right now, just looking back on it, I'm still kinda left clueless what I'm expected to do in that situation."

The call caused a stir on social media and around the NFL . Jarrett's controversial penalty wasn't the only one of the weekend. On Monday night, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones strip-sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback and fell on top of him and the ball. He was called for roughing the passer despite what seemed like a legal play with his momentum taking him down.

"What am I going to go up to them and say? 'How should I tackle?'" Jones said after the game. "'How should I not roll on him?' I'm trying my best. I'm 325 pounds. What do you want me to do? I'm running full speed trying to get to the quarterback."

Jarrett shared Jones' sense of confusion and felt a sense of solidarity.

"It's tough, it's hard to put into words. It's clearly a topic of discussion, so I'm clearly not alone in the way I'm feeling," he said. "It's just something that I don't know what's the next step of action, but it's definitely unfortunate."

ALL THE INFO: Roughing the passer calls spur uproar. What to know about NFL's controversy from Week 5.

OPINION: Bad as roughing the passer calls were, volume of complaints show NFL's power

The Falcons scored all 15 points in the fourth quarter and the penalty came on a fourth-down play with 3:03 left in the game. The sack would have led to a turnover on downs and given Atlanta another chance to score. Jarrett said the penalty takes away from the essence of the game.

"I'm not saying that it cost us the game, but it cost us an opportunity to go win the game," he continued. "If it's costing people games, it's going to cost people's livelihoods, it's costing people opportunity. You never know who will go down and make a crazy play. ... When people watch it to be entertained, they love to see some game-winning drives and then when you do it the right way, that's what makes it so frustrating because you did follow the rules.

"And you didn't do anything bad, so let's get the game what the game is owed, and that's the best product we can put on the field. That's the thing that really drives you just a little crazy."

He agreed with the suggestion that roughing the passer should be a reviewable penalty.

"In full speed, it make look more malicious than it is because the refs are human as well," he said, "so let's just take a little bit off the plate and be able to review something like that just for the defensive sake so we can get something."

Brady shared his side of the story on his Let's Go! podcast, joking that he saw Jarrett's tackle as a "long unwelcome hug" and that he "had nightmares" after Jarrett was in the backfield the entire game. He then turned the humor on himself, saying that he's not in position to call the penalties.

"I don't throw flags," he said, " what I do throw is tablets and I didn't have one accessible at that time."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grady Jarrett speaks on roughing the passer call vs. Tom Brady, says he was 'in disbelief'