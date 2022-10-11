ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Home prices in Austin are dropping more than in any other city, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Home prices in the Austin metro area are dropping more than in any other city in the country, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Realtor.com said prices are down in some metro areas because high mortgage interest rates have thinned out the ranks of buyers who can still qualify for a home loan, while also also sharply reducing the price of homes the remaining few in the market can afford.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 US cities, data shows

A home-price slump taking place across popular housing markets in the Sun Belt and other regions could result in some relative bargains for shrewd homebuyers, according to market data released Monday. The median home listing price has plunged by more than 10% in Austin, Texas, since June, according to an...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#List Price#Las Vegas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Realtor Com
fox7austin.com

Samsung plant, local growth plans take shape in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - The construction site for the new Samsung plant can clearly be seen. "Did you ever think there would be a day there would see more cranes in Taylor, Texas than in all of Austin combined," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. Another impressive sight was pointed out...
TAYLOR, TX
KVUE

Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival

AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast

AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

12+ Best Gyms in Austin for you to get in Shape

Austin, Texas is a very exciting city to be living in. It is very active and filled with gyms, yoga studios, etc. There are so many options to choose from that fulfill different needs. Whether you are a gym freak, or a newbie Austin has so many places to choose from! We have named Castle Hill Fitness, Equinox, and Austin Simply Fit the top 3 best gyms in Austin. Here we have listed the 13 best gyms in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat

I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy