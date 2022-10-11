Read full article on original website
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
Austin home prices are falling faster than any other city in the U.SAsh JurbergAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
Home prices in Austin are dropping more than in any other city, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — Home prices in the Austin metro area are dropping more than in any other city in the country, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Realtor.com said prices are down in some metro areas because high mortgage interest rates have thinned out the ranks of buyers who can still qualify for a home loan, while also also sharply reducing the price of homes the remaining few in the market can afford.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 US cities, data shows
A home-price slump taking place across popular housing markets in the Sun Belt and other regions could result in some relative bargains for shrewd homebuyers, according to market data released Monday. The median home listing price has plunged by more than 10% in Austin, Texas, since June, according to an...
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
Changing housing market leaves buyers wondering why they signed so much for their home only days, months ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Housing inventory in the Austin area has reached the highest level since September 2018. But while the market seems to have stabilized a bit, some continue to run into setbacks. Buyers purchasing homes under construction are facing a number of problems. One common theme is that...
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
fox7austin.com
Samsung plant, local growth plans take shape in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - The construction site for the new Samsung plant can clearly be seen. "Did you ever think there would be a day there would see more cranes in Taylor, Texas than in all of Austin combined," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell. Another impressive sight was pointed out...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Cooler, less humid morning Friday
Mild, clear weather continues behind the recent cool front -- but humidity races back into our area Friday ahead of a late-weekend storm system. -- David Yeomans
Strong cold front expected to shake up the forecast
AUSTIN, Texas — We know you haven't needed it in awhile, but it's almost time for you to dust off your umbrella. Have you forgotten where your umbrella even is? That's understandable, since we haven't received measurable rainfall at Camp Mabry since Sept. 7. That could change as a strong cold front arrives in Central Texas toward the beginning of next week.
thetexastasty.com
12+ Best Gyms in Austin for you to get in Shape
Austin, Texas is a very exciting city to be living in. It is very active and filled with gyms, yoga studios, etc. There are so many options to choose from that fulfill different needs. Whether you are a gym freak, or a newbie Austin has so many places to choose from! We have named Castle Hill Fitness, Equinox, and Austin Simply Fit the top 3 best gyms in Austin. Here we have listed the 13 best gyms in Austin, Texas.
austinot.com
Best Austin Restaurants With a View – 8 Most Scenic Places to Eat
I select dining spots based on specific criteria: which genre(s) of food will be served, whether there are gluten-free options available, price point, and, above all, what type of views they offer. My sentiment is this: If I wanted to enjoy dinner while staring directly at a shrub, wall, or...
Austonia
