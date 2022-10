The Missouri Highway Patrol has canceled a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Kansas City, Missouri after she was safely located.

Sandra J. Riley, 77, was last seen at her home in the 2800 block of east 77th Street at around 1 p.m. Authorities later located her at around 7 p.m.

Riley was wearing a Sponge Bob t-shirt with light blue sweatpants and blue tennis shoes when she went missing.

