California State

Martha’s Vineyard migrants could qualify for special victim of crimes visas

More than 40 immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month may receive special visas after a Texas sheriff certified them as victims of crime, The Post has learned. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Democratically administered Bexar County certified the migrants as...
EDGARTOWN, MA
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?

CHICAGO (WLS) — There are 11 early voting sites that opened Wednesday in Lake County, Indiana. Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference this year. Voting in every election since she turned 18, Princesa Baltazar thinks of it as a privilege. The Hammond resident made sure she cast her ballot on the first day of early voting in Indiana.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate

Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix...
GEORGIA STATE
California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner

The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
SAVANNAH, GA

