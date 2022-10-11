Read full article on original website
Martha’s Vineyard migrants could qualify for special victim of crimes visas
More than 40 immigrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month may receive special visas after a Texas sheriff certified them as victims of crime, The Post has learned. Sheriff Javier Salazar of Democratically administered Bexar County certified the migrants as...
SoCal schools hit by nationwide surge in ‘swatting’ calls that lead to lockdowns, disruptions
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Multiple schools in Southern California in recent weeks have been hit by false reports of armed gunmen on campus during what appears to be a sharp nationwide increase in school “swatting” incidents. On Friday, Segerstrom High School in Santa Ana was locked down...
Chicago man and father plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man who wore a “Trump 2020” flag as a cape while breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge alongside his father, who joined him during the riot. Matthew Bokoski and his father, Bradley Bokoski,...
As early voting opens in Indiana, will abortion drive more women to polls?
CHICAGO (WLS) — There are 11 early voting sites that opened Wednesday in Lake County, Indiana. Many predict women and issues affecting them will make a difference this year. Voting in every election since she turned 18, Princesa Baltazar thinks of it as a privilege. The Hammond resident made sure she cast her ballot on the first day of early voting in Indiana.
Labor-backed super PAC slams Zeldin over Jan. 6 in ad feat. brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick
ALBANY — A new ad from a union-backed Super PAC ties Lee Zeldin to the Jan. 6 insurrection and accuses the Republican gubernatorial candidate of putting “politics before the police.”. The 30-second spot features the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from a stroke a...
Herschel Walker Flashes Seemingly Bogus Badge at GA Debate
Herschel Walker showed up to his Georgia Senate debate Friday, expecting barbs from his opponent, incumbent Raphael Warnock … but ended up getting a scolding from the debate’s moderator for intentionally breaking the rules with a seemingly bogus badge. The two shared the stage in Savannah to mix...
California teen Kiely Rodni’s death ruled an accident: coroner
The death of Kiely Rodni, the California teen who was found inside her SUV beneath a reservoir weeks after she was reported missing, has been ruled an accident. The Nevada County Sheriff-Coroner said Kiely, 16, had drowned in Prosser Creek Reservoir after an Aug. 5 party, the Sun reported. “There...
Former Speaker Mike Madigan faces new charge, after AT&T agrees to $23 million fine for corruption scheme
CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T Illinois will pay a $23 million fine as part of a deal with federal prosecutors, after admitting it tried to illegally influence former House Speaker Michael Madigan, by arranging for a $22,500 payment to a Madigan ally. A grand jury also has added an additional...
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
