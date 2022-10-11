Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NBC Sports
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Yardbarker
Leafs edge Canadiens on late Josh Anderson goal
Josh Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with 19 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Montreal Canadiens over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Anderson's winner completed a flurry of goals late in the third period. Sean Monahan gave Montreal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Blue Jackets to meet Lightning likely without Patrik Laine
The Johnny Hockey 2.0 era was supposed to be celebrated Friday night at Columbus, Ohio, but the Blue Jackets’ home
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFAA
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
FOX Sports
Kings host the Golden Knights for first game of 2022 season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings begin the season at home against the Vegas Golden Knights. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall while going 15-14-4 against opponents from the Pacific Division last season. The Kings scored 39 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (three chances per game).
Yardbarker
Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken
The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Usher in New Era of Goaltending with Matt Murray Starting in Opener Against Canadiens, Lineups, Where To Watch
MONTREAL — Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov joined the Toronto Maple Leafs just days apart this summer. Both are reclamations projects, but Murray is undoubtedly the bigger risk after a season with the Ottawa Senators plagued with injuries and a stint in the minors. But given the commitment made...
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
MONTREAL PLACES ONE DEFENCEMAN ON IR, RECALLS ANOTHER FROM AHL
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled a defenceman from the AHL after placing another on injured reserve. Mike Matheson did not play in the Habs season opener Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was listed as day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason. His placement on IR will last for at least seven days. In the meantime, Montreal has recalled Corey Schueneman from the Laval Rocket.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts , assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild Roundtable: Previewing the Regular Season
The Minnesota Wild have had a long offseason but their regular season is now just a day away. They’ll start the season with their home opener against the New York Rangers and everyone will finally get to see what kind of scoring power this team has. With names like Kirill Kaprizov, Marco Rossi, Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman, and Joel Eriksson Ek, this team should have no problem scoring goals.
NHL
Slafkovsky fulfills dream in NHL debut with Canadiens
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky said he still had goose bumps 20 minutes after his Montreal Canadiens defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in the season opener for each team at Bell Centre on Wednesday. He had good reason to feel that way. "It's hard to believe," the 18-year-old forward said,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hawks Talon win No. 1 pick in NBA 2K League draft
Hawks Talon GC received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft via a lottery on
Blake Griffin takes another subtle jab at his former teams amid Celtics appreciation
Blake Griffin has only spent two weeks with the Boston Celtics since signing a one-year contract earlier this month but his new teammates have already left quite an impression on him. The 33-year-old forward has spoken about how welcome he’s felt by his new squad as well as praising the...
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Red Sox make 2 roster moves, claiming Caleb Hamilton from Twins, DFA’ing Abraham Almonte
The Red Sox claimed Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. They designated outfielder Abraham Almonte to make room for Hamilton. The moves appeared on the transaction log. MLB teams can’t announce transactions during postseason games. The Red Sox are expected to announce both moves Wednesday morning.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0